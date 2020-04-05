The right leather jacket can be the equivalent of a little black dress — it's versatile and when styled the right way, can work for nearly any occasion or season. The downside to this type of outerwear, though, is that they can be expensive. But you'll be happy to know that the best affordable leather jackets look and feel just as luxurious for a fraction of the price while being more animal-friendly (they are all made from faux leather).

Jackets made from vegan or synthetic leather have the same range of textures and styles as the genuine leather ones, and perhaps even better than that, are usually easier to maintain since most are able to be machine or hand washed. You'll find everything from classic moto jackets to quilted styles that are all as soft as real calfskin. For anyone looking to try out something other than basic black, there are a myriad of colors to check out, too. Think goes-with-everything tans, jewel-tone greens, and pale pinks.

Pair a jacket with a flowy dress to add an unexpected edge or layer a sherpa-lined bomber jacket over sweaters during crisp, cooler months. You can even update your work wardrobe with a leather blazer.

No matter your flavor, when you scroll below, you'll find the best affordable leather jackets on Amazon — and they are all under $100!

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Classic Moto Jacket LY VAREY LIN Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This belted motorcycle jacket is water-resistant and windproof so you can take it for a spin in any weather condition. Available in five colors, including black (pictured), yellow, and dark red, this stylish faux leather jacket will add a little grit to a flowy skirt ensemble or dress up a pair of jeans. Reviewers are impressed with the jacket's realistic texture, with one noting "it looks like real worn-in leather" and "feels soft." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

2. The Best Faux Leather Jacket With A Hood Tanming Faux Leather Jacket $57 | Amazon See On Amazon This faux leather jacket has a detachable hood and collar so you can make is as warm as you need. Its tailored waist gives it a polished look as does the ruched stitching on the sleeves. Plus, it has hundreds of five-star reviews and comes in five colors, including black (pictured), apricot, and dark coffee. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

3. A Sleek Quilted Leather Jacket That Comes In So Many Colors Lock And Love Quilted Biker Jacket $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers love the intricate stitching design of this form-fitting, quilted faux leather jacket. The lightweight jacket is available in a variety of colors and three different stitching patterns (including vertical lines and subtle zig-zags) to best match your personal style. It comes with two zippered pockets and several styles feature gold hardware, too. It's also very durable as it even be hand-washed. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

4. A Chic Jacket Available In Sizes Up To XXX-Large Levi's Quilted Racer Jacket $70 | Amazon See On Amazon This Levi's jacket looks and feels like real leather and has diamond quilted panels on the sleeves for a touch of personality. Happy customers love the jacket's look, with one reviewer writing that it "fits like a glove!" The jacket is thicker than many other faux leather options, but can still be tossed in the washing machine on a delicate cycle. Available sizes: X-Large - XXX-Large

5. A Sherpa-Lined Bomber Jacket Levi's Sherpa Aviator Jacket $70 | Amazon See On Amazon This sherpa-lined faux leather bomber is as cozy as it is rugged. The jacket has two oversize front pockets for things like your phone and sunglasses and a worn leather finish that makes it look like it's been in your wardrobe for a while. Fans love how comfortable and warm it is but also recommend buying a size down if you prefer a more fitted look. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6. The Best Drape Front Jacket With A Blazer-Like Fit Escalier Open Front Jacket $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This open-front jacket can be layered over a tee or a button-down for a polished look. Reviewers love the flexibility in the roomy sleeves and how buttery soft the faux leather material is. One fan gushed: "I just received this gorgeous jacket and it is sheer perfection! From fit to quality this little jacket is everything!" The blazer-like jacket is available in seven colors, including brown (pictured), a soft khaki, and a bold red. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

7. The Best Leather Trench Coat (& It's Waterproof!) Tanming Button Front Leather Trench Coat $95 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish trench coat has a vintage cut and cute embellishments like decorative buttons, belt loops, and a removable belt. This faux leather trench is also waterproof. It also has two pockets and comes in three colors, including a bright purple and a subdued gray. Just note that this one is dry clean only. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

8. This Chic Moto Jacket Available In A Ton Of Sizes & Colors Levi's Asymmetrical Belted Motorcycle Jacket $80 | Amazon See On Amazon With an asymmetrical zipper and snap-down lapels, this motorcycle jacket has a ton of edge. It also comes in several finishes, including croc and suede, as well as 14 colors (pictured here is "petrol green croc," which is a great modern twist on classic black). This pick also comes with three pockets and is machine washable. Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

9. The Best Racer Jacket Levi's Motorcross Racer Jacket $60 | Amazon See On Amazon This racer jacket has a clean, casual cut and quilted touches on the arms and back. The jacket also has adjustable zipper sleeves and three pockets for your phone, wallet, and keys. Choose from seven colors, like peach blush (pictured) and dark brown. Several reviewers note how well this faux leather jacket is made, with one writing, "I never [imagined] buying a Levi’s jacket for this price. Fit perfect, great quality, absolutely beautiful." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large