The 10 Best Card Games For Adults

Gone are the days of family-friendly rounds of UNO, where your only backlash against a skip card was playing a wild plus four and changing the color to yellow. Now the game aisle is filled with the best card games for adults to play over a glass — or three — of Pinot Grigio.

Cards Against Humanity sparked the revolution in cruder, slightly-offensive, and NSFW games when it hit the market in 2011. Naturally, the adult-version of Apples to Apples quickly became a best-seller as a game both college students and their parents would enjoy playing — although not necessarily together in one room. As a result, the offerings of obscene, and typically rude, card games on the market continued to expand.

Now the marketplace is flooded with adult card games, and choosing between them is actually a difficult feat. With themes ranging from irreverent comics to memes, there are a plethora of highly rated games designed to meet every friend group's interest. Thankfully, Amazon reviewers leave tons of feedback on their purchases to give an indication of which games will keep you laughing all night and which games you'll never want to play again.

With that in mind, I compiled the best card games for adults currently on Amazon. They not only have stellar reviews but hilarious concepts that'll have you organizing the next game night ASAP.

1. A Card Game That Tests Your Meme IQ What Do You Meme? $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Compete with your friends to create the funniest memes with the hilarious card game What Do You Meme? To play, one player acts as the judge and selects one of 75 glossy photo cards to display on the game easel. The other players sort through their caption cards (a total of 360 in the deck), to concoct the best meme. This incredibly relevant game can be played with up to 20 players and can last almost 90 minutes. What fans say: "Had our neighbors over for a quick game to 5 while my toddler napped. We literally couldn’t stop playing and didn’t end up quitting until we had exhausted every single meme in the stack, 2.5 hours later. There were many times the judge couldn’t finish reading a card because we couldn’t breathe from laughing so hard! Definitely recommend."

2. This Revealing Game That Guarantees You Won't Look At Your Friends The Same Way Never Have I Ever $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Probably best saved for a group of close friends, this Never Have I Ever card game will let you learn a lot about each other — for better or worse. Designed for four or more players, this adult-only game is simple to play, forcing the group to answer revealing prompts like, never have I ever "farted in the boss's office" and "eaten something out of the garbage." If one of the cards applies to you, you have to keep it. The upside is that the player with the most cards at the end of the game wins, and with 112 cards in a set, there's plenty of variety for continual laughs. What fans say: "Wow! This game has taught me many things. I have learned that my friends have had sex in graveyards, that everyone has shoplifted except me, and that my friends wear dirty underwear. This game is a blast and you can count on it to provide hours of entertainment. We had one couple in our group and that provided for some interesting altercations, as well. Maybe not a good idea to play with family, unless you're REALLY comfortable with them. Either way, loads of fun, great quality game! Not for shy people."

3. The Clever Card Game That Can Be Played Six Different Ways The Metagame $23 | Amazon See On Amazon The Metagame card deck may only contain 200 culture cards and 100 opinion cards, but it's enough to provide hours of fun with six unique games. Designed to get groups of people sharing their thoughts on the most important debates of our time, the game can be played with up to 33 players. It covers topics like media, art, fashion, and entertainment in rounds that force you to think fast and act strategically. What fans say: "This game is great. The multiple playing options keeps the game going for hours, but the quick play style keeps everyone engaged. This is a great game to keep around for whenever you need some fun."

4. This Game That Shows You EXACTLY What Your Friends Really Think Drunk Stoned Or Stupid: A Party Game $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This irreverent card game seriously tests the strength of your friendships (so it's best played with people you know.) It's based around the group's consensus on who is most likely to complete a certain action. With cards ranging from "risk life for an epic selfie" to "wake up with a half burrito in bed," this game leaves no scenario untouched. Once the group picks a player who best fits the prompt, that player keeps the card and the next round begins. But not so fast— the player with the most cards actually loses. What fans say: "Absolutely hilarious fun. However I would not recommend this for a group of friends [where] not all have a sense of humor. Some answers may touch a nerve, even though they are funny. Our college aged daughter and her friends LOVE it!"

5. A Card Against Humanity Expansion Pack That Can Be Played On Its Own, Too Cards Against Humanity: Green Box Expansion $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you already own Cards Against Humanity or not, you'll want to snag the Green Box expansion for your next game night get together. It may be marketed as an expansion pack, but it can be played on its own, too. It introduces 300 totally new cards to the heinous game. To play, one judge selects a black card with fill in the blanks that the rest of the players attempt to pair with a white description card. What fans say: "This a great expansion to the original game and even comes with enough cards to just use this box alone. Very funny and will keep people off their phones and away from the TV for good quality family time."

6. This Hilarious Game That's Inspired By Terrible First Dates Red Flags: The Game of Terrible Dates $25 $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon While dating might already feel like a game, there's now an actual game to commemorate awful first dates. Aptly called Red Flags, the goal of the game is to convince the single player, or judge, why they should go on a date with your character. To start, each player selects a positive perk like "loves to cuddle" or "lives in a castle." Then, each player sabotages their competition by using one red flag, like "brings mom to first date" or "punches every barista they see," to bring down their competition. Perfect for three or more players, it's sure to keep the laughs coming. What fans say: "I just had a game party with a bunch of friends yesterday and all of us loved this game. If you like Cards Against Humanity you'll probably love this game. It does provide a bit of a different dynamic because you sell your cards and try to talk them out of other options. You also get to sabotage other people's hands"

7. An EXTREMELY Not-Safe-For-Kids Card Game For Anyone With A Sick Sense Of Humor Joking Hazard $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a fan of the bawdy comic Cyanide & Happiness, then Joking Hazard was created for you. Suitable for three or more players, it includes 360 panel cards, including 10 add-your-own-words-cards, that you can mix and match to create hilarious, and often crass, mini-comics. To play you simply flip the first card over, have the judge pick the second, and let the rest of the competitors pick a third card to try to create the best comic. Warning: This game is graphic, offensive, and not for the faint of heart. What fans say: "I recently got into board games, but originally bought this for my dad who is big into board games HE LOVES it! He bought sleeves for it and everything and it's slowly becoming the first game we play when we get together to game! It's raunchy and hilarious, it's very simple to learn. SO much fun and it's an ice breaker if you're playing with new friends or people you don't know. I will for sure be looking for the expansions."

8. A Disturbing Option That Actually Calls Itself "The Worst Game Ever Made" Disturbed Friends: This Game Should Be Banned $25 | Amazon See On Amazon While most friendships can survive an upturned monopoly board, the Disturbed Friends card game may be the thing that tears your group apart. Created for up to 10 people, the game includes 250 disturbing question cards and 100 #winning cards. To play, the judge presents a multiple choice question and each player predicts their answer. The judge then reveals if they picked response A, B, or C, giving accurate guesses a #winning card. The first player to reach 10 cards wins— but at what cost? What fans say: "My friend actually introduced this game to me by giving me a free copy of the expansion set which is playable on its own. I didn't think much of it at the time, but one night when me and my friends were doing board games I broke of the little set and I must say the game did not disappoint. It was hours of laughing and awkwardness and cemented my decision to buy the base deck."

9. A Swearing Game That Tries To Trip Up Your Brain F**k The Game $17 | Amazon See On Amazon You're bound to scream a bad word or two while trying to compete in this feisty card game, where the only goal is to ditch your cards. Designed to make your brain smarter— despite forcing you to scream profanities— it comes with a set of four complicated rules created to trick your brain. During gameplay, you play cards from your deck and try to recall the rules as quickly as possible. If you're slow, another player can slap the deck and give you those cards. Oh, and the only rule? You never say f**k. What fans say: "Love the game! Definitely a mental challenge and definitely hilarious!!! We laughed so much (and no alcohol involved - I can definitely see that making it all the more challenging and hysterical!)! I highly recommend it - for mature audiences only though!!"