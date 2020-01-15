Bustle

The 10 Best Lip Products Under $15 For Smooth Lips All Winter Long

Winter is probably the worst time of year for our lips. From the lack of humidity to the frigid temps and wind, our pouts often suffer from dryness, flakiness, and the discomfort that comes with these common winter woes. And while there isn’t much we can do about the change in season, we can help ward off some of its repercussions. Enter: Lip balms, lip scrubs, and masks.

While mindlessly gliding a stick of beeswax across our pouts provides instant relief, there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes. Some lip balms can provide protective layers between your lips and the outside elements, others deeply nourish with a dose of powerful ingredients, and most are working to not only soothe but also restore prolonged moisture. And, get this: is packed full of lip products to help you achieve your softest pout of the season. Better yet: They’re all super affordable.

For smooth lips all winter long, shop these must-try products for under $15.

A Classic Lip Balm

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Vanilla Bean - 2 Tubes
$6
|
Walmart
Every arsenal needs a classic lip balm that will provide nourishment on the fly. This Vanilla-scented all-natural balm from Burt’s Bees is compact in size but packs a punch with its fruit extracts and moisturizing beeswax base.

A Lip-Shaped Sheet Mask Infused With Collagen

(2 Pack) Soo Ae My Collagen Hydrogel Lip Patch, .21 oz
$4
|
Walmart
Sheet masks are an excellent way to target the skin with deeply hydrating ingredients and this lip patch is no exception. Designed to smooth the look of fine lines and prevent cracked lips, this is the holy grail of weekly winter skin treatments.

A Hemp-Infused Balm For Soothed & Soft Lips

Hempz Herbal Lip Balm With Pure Hemp Seed Oil and Extract
$3
|
Walmart
Infused with hemp seed oil, this hydrating lip balm works to condition the lips with deeply nourishing ingredients and a dash of shine.

An On-The-Go Lip Exfoliator

e.l.f. Lip Exfoliator, Mint Maniac
$4
|
Walmart
Dry lips always come at inconvenient times (i.e. while re-applying lipstick in the restroom on a date). This compact, lipstick-like lip exfoliator allows you to slough off dry skin, keeping your pout soft, smooth, and kissable — wherever, whenever.

A Deep Conditioner for Your Pout

Blistex Conditioning Lip Serum with Dose Control Pump
$0
|
Walmart
For lips that require extra moisture, this deep conditioning lip serum from Blistex is an excellent choice for winter. The formula includes a vitamin E complex that helps deeply penetrate while also providing protection from the elements.

A Set of Six Nourishing Lip Balms

ArtNaturals Natural Lip Balm Beeswax Set
$7
|
Walmart
Is there such thing as too many lip balms? If you tend to hoard your favorites, this gift set is a must. Formulated with beeswax and a blend of jojoba, coconut, and sunflower seed oils, these natural lip balms help keep lips soothed and visibly supple all season.

Buttery Balm That Smells Like Chocolate & Cherry

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Dark Chocolate & Cherry Lip Butter
$6
|
Walmart
For deep nourishment, cocoa butter is the way to go. What makes this formula truly unique is its highly moisturizing ingredients combined with a luxurious chocolate and cherry scent. It’s so good, you’ll want to eat it (but please don’t).

A Cooling Lip Balm for Dry Winter Lips

Blistex Lip Medex Cooling Relief for Sore Lips & Moisture 0.25 oz Each (3 Jars)
$8
|
Walmart
Our lips take a hit during the winter season, which is why this cooling lip moisturizer is a must for anyone looking for sweet relief. Whether your lips are sore and chapped or need some extra oomph, this is a winter arsenal must.

An All-Natural Lip Scrub to Gently Exfoliate Chapped Pouts

Burt's Bees 100% natural conditioning lip scrub with exfoliating honey crystals
$9
|
Walmart
Enhanced by exfoliating honey crystals, this all-natural lip scrub gently works away dry skin to reveal a softer, smoother, more supple pout for more effective balm and lipstick application.

A Cult-Favorite For A Reason

Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm
$13
|
Walmart
Fans of the brand's iconic lip sleeping mask will love this balm that wraps the lips in a glowy, hydrating film, leaving them moisturized and extra supple.

