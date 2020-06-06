Believe it or not, the best loungewear dresses feel as comfortable as pajamas but look nonchalantly, effortlessly chic. They’re the sort of thing you can slip on to feel put-together when you’re working from home but also allow you to lounge in total comfort during a Netflix marathon. Essentially, they're the kind of dresses you reach for day in and day out.

Details make all the difference here: a flowing maxi length, stretchy elasticized waist, or faux button-down front will keep your style from getting mistaken for a nightgown. A hooded sweatshirt dress puts an athleisure spin on the look for a selection to fit every mood. A printed caftan can even be worn to the beach or pool as a coverup when you’re not channeling your inner 70's jetsetter. Likewise, a plain fitted T-shirt dress will benefit from a subtle slit (or two) that adds a kick of style without feeling stuffy. Another pick below has a refined boatneck with a high-low hem that could easily get mistaken for a party dress, but it’s made from the most buttery-soft jersey, so who cares if you ever make it to the party.

All of these loungewear dresses are backed by hundreds — even thousands — of reviews for style, comfort, and quality, all at an easygoing price point. They feel effortless but look like a serious upgrade.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Long Loungewear Dress With A Serious Cult Following GRECERELLE Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This casual maxi dress has a V-neck style in a drapey rayon and spandex blend that feels as comfortable as your favorite broken-in tee. Backed by more than 10,000 reviews, it has amassed a cult following and for good reason. The open back reveals a surprise flash of skin, with a strap to keep it from slipping off your shoulders. The side slits float easily out of your way when you walk, and you can knot the front for a different look. Shoppers raved that the material was "sooo soft" and comfortable, citing the hidden pockets and versatile style. "Perfect with a top knot and sandals, or just lounging around the house. Big fan," raved one reviewer, who went on to buy it in multiple colors. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2. This Caftan Dress With Total Goddess Vibes That Comes In So Many Styles Bsubseach Kaftan Maxi Dress $27 | Amazon See On Amazon A caftan dress looks fabulously jetset, like you should be swanning around Santorini. This one comes in dozens of styles to suit a range of tastes, from classic loose columns to versions with more waist emphasis — even one with a chic geometric print. One shopper bought two for the beach, but confessed that "I wear them more often around the house." The rayon and polyester blend is floaty and lightweight, but it needs to be hand washed to stay looking new. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: One size fits most

3. This Breezy Sleeveless T-Shirt Dress With Pockets AUSELILY Sleeveless Swing Dress $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This easygoing tank dress is so easy to style up or down depending on your mood. Its silhouette floats over your body without looking shapeless and belts beautifully on days you want more definition. The hemline falls just a few inches above the knee for a wearable length that’s not too short, while the fitted neckline and sleeveless style helps balance out the looser drape. And it has pockets! "My favorite dress to lounge around the house in or dress up with jewelry and wedges," one fan declared. Choose from wearable solids or fun animal prints. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4. A Loose Cotton Maxi Dress That's The Next Best Thing To Wearing A MuuMuu YESNO Bohemian Maxi Dress $29 | Amazon See On Amazon An airy cotton maxi dress in a feminine floral print is South-of-France chic, yet still casual and comfy for lounging. The breezy fit is perfect for a hot day and you can layer it over a turtleneck for 90s vibes when the weather turns chilly. "Wore it at the beach with flip flops and back home with a jean jacket and booties," one shopper wrote of its versatility. Several reviewers pointed out the fabric — 100% cotton — was deliciously breathable and cool. "The loose swing style of the dress means there is nothing tight or binding anywhere, making them the most comfortable dresses I’ve ever owned," another review noted. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

5. A Hooded Midi Dress For Days You Can’t Even MISSKY Pullover Hoodie Dress $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This sweatshirt dress pairs perfectly with legging for lounge-all-day appeal, but since it has a fitted silhouette and trim three-quarter-length sleeves, it also offers a casual style that would look at home at a laidback brunch. One fan gushed, "It is very comfortable and fits just right. It's not too loose or snug. It's perfect for a quick store run or lounging around. It's just the perfect amount of dressy casual." The cotton-spandex blend is easy to care for too, with some reviewers noting that it didn't shrink after tossing it in the washing machine. You can choose from solid hues or stripes, and there are even short-sleeved options. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

6. A Minimalist Racerback Maxi With A Slit For Easy Movement Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Racerback Maxi Dress $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This soft terry maxi dress looks casually refined but secretly feels like a sweatshirt. You can style it with sneakers and a baseball cap to run errands or shuffle around the house in it with your favorite pair of house shoes. A racerback neckline highlights your shoulders while the knee-length slit gives the fitted silhouette more ease of motion with a surprise flash of leg, and the higher ankle hem isn’t too long so you aren’t drowning in fabric. And it's seriously comfortable: "While not everything I own can double as pajamas, this, the first full-length dress in my closet, probably actually can," one fan reported. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7. This Soft Jersey Long Sleeve Dress That's So Versatile Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Bateau-Neck Dress $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Perhaps the most versatile dress on this list, this long-sleeved skater dress in buttery soft jersey has a boat neckline and subtle high-low hem. It has a gorgeous fit and drape that belies the comfortable fabric — pick it up in a rich solid color and prepare to want to wear it every day. Shoppers reported the material didn’t wrinkle easily and was great for travel, although a few noted the fabric was fairly thin. "This is one of the most comfortable dresses I own," one reviewer claimed. Another commented on its versatility: "You can dress this up or down just by switching out accessories and shoes, and this would be great in any season too. You could easily add layers to make this cool weather friendly." Oh – and it's machine washable. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8. A Super-Soft Cocoon Caftan That You'll Want In Every Color Verdusa Caftan Maxi Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you like the drama of a caftan dress but want something more contemporary, this pick has the same graceful drape in wearable solid hues. The wide boatneck can be worn on or off the shoulder, and the relaxed dolman sleeves have a small fitted cuff for the tiniest hint of shape to keep it from swallowing you. "I love this number so much. It's nice and loose, and feels very much like you're wearing a sleep dress," one review gushed, adding, "I jump to wear it when it's clean." Double-check the seller (Verdusa) to make sure you shop with the original: there were reports of polyester versions that didn’t feel as nice as the rayon option. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9. An Adorable Pullover Midi That Dresses Up Nicely Angashion Button Down Midi Dress $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This cute sundress comes in a pullover style that is great for lounging and dresses up nicely with heeled sandals for dates and dinners. It has a smocked back for a comfortably snug bodice that’s not too tight, with a row of decorative buttons down the front that upgrades the spaghetti-strap style. "I have worn these dresses to work, around the house, parties, cruising and other travel and even a wedding," one shopper wrote of their versatility. The polyester-cotton blend is machine-washable and easy to care for, but reviews noted that air-drying was best to keep this dress looking pristine. Choose from whimsical stripes or polka dots, bold florals, and solid hues. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large