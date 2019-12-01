Sports equipment, pet dander, and long-forgotten snacks. They all leave behind their own not-so-pleasant odors in your car, and it can be way harder than you planned to get them out. But here's the thing: The best odor eliminators for cars work by neutralizing scents over time, not just masking it.

If you've spent any time shopping for cleaners, you've probably heard the word "neutralize" when it comes to banishing bad smells. And it's true, the best odor eliminators actually neutralize that musty, gym sock smell in your car with an ingredient called cyclodextrin, or a special kind of sugar molecule . Basically, this ingredient clings to and trapping odor molecules to eliminate them. Any product you pick up for your car (or home, for that matter) should contain this ingredient or emit negative ions, which work the same way (Charcoal is one such ingredient).

You also want to get really honest with yourself about the source of those pungent scents. If your car just had a bad run with some forgotten fast food, an odor-eliminating spray that blasts away strong scents with a single use is a great choice. But if this is a reoccurring issue, you may want to consider charcoal or gel packs that clear the air over time.

Not sure which way to go? Here's a roundup of some of the best odor eliminators for your car to help you find your perfect match.

1. An Odor-Eliminating Plug-In Purifier: Enoch Car Air Purifier Enoch Car Air Purifier $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This ionic air purifier is a total lifesaver if you're always hauling stinky sports equipment or savory snacks in your car. It works by plugging it into the lighter socket or clipping it to your vent. While it's plugged in, it releases a steady stream of high-density negative ions that cling to and absorb odor molecules. It's so powerful that it can also help eliminate airborne viruses to prevent you from getting sick. And bonus: It also includes two USB slots so you can charge your devices while you drive.

2. An Odor-Absorbing Charcoal Pack: PURGGO Car Air Freshener PURGGO Car Air Freshener $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With no plastic, chemicals, or fragrance, this bamboo charcoal pack is truly an all-natural deodorizer. Both bamboo charcoal and hemp are porous, and they naturally absorb odor molecules that are hanging around in the are — no sprays or fans required. To use, just hang this pack around your seat and let it go to work. It's perfect for cars that need a little regular TLC since it lasts for over a year before it needs to be replaced.

3. A Powerful Spray For Car Odors: Turtle Wax Power Out Odor-X Kinetic Whole Car Blast Turtle Wax Power Out Odor-X Kinetic Whole Car Blast (2-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you aren't quite sure where that smell is coming from, this whole car deodorizer has you covered. As soon as you spray it, it reacts with odor-causing molecules to immediately destroy them. You can use it to get deep into carpet fibers, in between seats, and in your trunk. But the best part? You can spray it directly into your air vents to clear out any hidden causes of odor (random lost french fry, anyone?). This spray is great for a quick, complete clean.

4. Absorbent Crystals That Suck In Odors: DampRid Moisture Absorber in Lavender Vanilla DampRid Moisture Absorber in Lavender Vanilla (6-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For musty odors, these moisture-absorbing crystals are an absolute must. Pop the lid on of these containers and tuck it under your seats to let it do its thing. The crystals pull in any additional moisture from soggy food spills or damp sports equipment, taking stinky scents with them. The crystals are also infused with lavender and vanilla, so they'll fill your car with a pleasant scent that you can actually enjoy. Plus, they come in a pack of six. Go ahead and replace them when they start to wear off and spread the deodorizer love.

5. A Gel Pack That Eliminates Smoke: Ozium Large Gel 8-Ounce Smoke & Odors Eliminator Ozium Large Gel 8-Ounce Smoke & Odors Eliminator $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This gel pack sucks up all different kinds of odors, but reviewers agree that it truly shines when it comes to getting rid of smoke. The sticky gel beads attract smoke molecules that are lingering in the air, even long after you've exited your car. Once the molecules are attached to the beads, they're neutralized so all thats left behind is a mild fresh scent. It also lasts over a long period of time to keep your car smoke- and odor-free.

6. A Spray That Targets Stains & Spots: Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers swear by this spot treatment spray for all kinds of stains — from their carpets to their car. The key is in the enzymatic bacteria, which work in a similar way to cyclodextrin by seeking out and destroying odor-causing molecules. This treatment is so powerful that reviewers insist it's removed everything from pet urine to gross food spills with just a few sprays, making it the perfect treatment for one-off odor causers in your car.

7. Gel Beads That Absorb Smells: Fresh Wave Odor-Removing Gel Refill Fresh Wave Odor Removing Gel Refill $44 | Amazon See On Amazon This gel bead refill pack is the perfect solution to tackle odors that just won't quit. It comes with 3 pounds of rubbery gel beads that you can pour into any size container. You can pour some into an old candle jar, coffee can, or even a small compartment or cup holder in your car to keep it fresh. The beads utilizes the power of plant oils to naturally pull in odor-causing molecules, and when they wear out, you can always fill up your container again, and again.

8. A Powerful Plug-In With Dual Fans: QUEENTY HEPA Car Air Purifier QUEENTY HEPA Car Air Purifier $40 | Amazon See On Amazon You definitely won't regret investing in this high-powered purifier with dual fans. Once you install it on your dashboard, it never has to be replaced — ever. It features an anti-slip bottom, and it has a durable cord that plugs into your car's lighter to keep this purifier continuously running. The fans work to pull in airborne odors, neutralize them, and flush them back out so there's always a stream of fresh air flowing.

9. Vent Clips That Smell Like Fresh Air: Febreze Car Vent Clips In Fresh Air Scent (8-Pack) Febreze Car Vent Clips In Fresh Air Scent (8-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer some kind of scent, these vent clips banish odors while infusing you car with the scent of fresh air. Each clip features a small pocket of a gel-like substance that works to attract and eliminate airborne odor-causers for good. They also smell like heaven. And bonus: Amazon reviewers mention that they don't even have to turn on their vents for these little clips to work their magic.