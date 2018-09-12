The 10 Best Personalized Gifts You Didn't Know You Could Find at Walmart.com
What is it about seeing your name emblazoned across your favorite items that make them just a little bit more special? Seriously, though. A bag is just a bag until you get it monogrammed. Then, it's your bag. And this concept also applies to finding the best personalized gifts. Giving someone a coffee mug for their birthday is nice, but a cute personalized coffee mug? A thousand times better.
Personalizing things just seems so much more, well, personal. The minute I saw a custom nameplate necklace I knew I wanted one. What else could be a more trademark accessory than something bearing your very name. And for under $40, you can get one at Walmart.com. Trust me, finding the perfect gift that you can personalize at Walmart.com for yourself (hey, self-gifting is a thing!) or for someone else makes the whole process so easy. Read on to find some of the best — and most surprising! — things you can get personalized at Walmart.com.
This Personalized Duffel Bag Is The Perfect Travel Companion
Personalized Canvas and Leather Duffle Bag in Black
$85
If you consider yourself an expert traveler, you can't just carry any old luggage. This duffle bag with leather handle is the perfect carry on. And since it's personalized, you don't have to worry about losing track of it at the airport.
Make A Style Statement With Personalized Gold Hoop Earrings
Personalized 14kt Gold Plated Sterling Silver Name Hoop Earrings
$68
Gold hoop earrings are such a staple. Why not take them to another level and have them personalized? You can be sure you won't run into anyone wearing the same pair.
Enjoy Your Morning Coffee In This Cute Personalized Mug
Personalized Alexandra 11oz. Coffee Mug
$17
Some people are coffee-obsessed... and some people just like to collect cute mugs. Either way, this coffee mug deserves a spot in your cabinet. And if not yours, consider gifting it to your latte-loving friend!
Get A Makeup Storage Upgrade With This Personalized Makeup Bag
I'm Not Perfect, But My Lashes Are Custom Makeup Bag
$16
Your makeup bag houses some of your most prized possessions — your go-to lipstick, that holy grail mascara, a life-saving concealer — so it's only right you treat yourself to a makeup bag that's all your own. Pro tip: get a few of these personalized as bridesmaid gifts or for a special weekend getaway with your girls.
Cozy Up With This Gold Monogram Pillow
Personalized Gold Monogram Throw Pillow
$22
Monogramming linens is a classic (and very grown up) home decor move. Take it to a new level with these custom-made pillows you won't see anywhere else.
Get a Classic Nameplate Necklace For Under $40
Personalized 1mm, Sterling Silver or 14kt Gold Plated Hollywood Script Name Necklace
$35
Ah, the nameplate necklace. An iconic piece of jewelry that'll never go out of style — and it's totally worth the investment. I've had mine for two years and haven't taken it off once.
Take This Personalized Tote Bag From The Gym to The Beach
Personalized Orange Striped Canvas Tote
$17
You can never have too many tote bags, but it's worthwhile to have one personalized. If you find yourself carrying one to the gym or the beach, personalizing will ensure that no one will run off with yours — plus, it's just a cute detail!
Carry Your Coffee To-Go In This Personalized Tumbler
Custom Name 20 oz. Colored Tumbler with Clear Lid
$21
If you're a fan of making your own iced coffee at home, it's always nice to have a special tumbler on hand. And what could make that morning ritual more fun than a cute tumbler with your name on it?
This Dainty Name Bar Bracelet Is The Perfect Style For Layering
Personalized Gold over Sterling Silver Name Bar Bracelet
$45
Layering bracelets is one of my favorite trends. Arm party, anyone? Add this dainty one to the mix or wear it solo as a subtle statement. Pro tip: This makes the perfect thoughtful birthday gift!
This Personalized Canvas Makes The Perfect Housewarming Gift
Personalized Robin Zingone Heart Of Love 12" x 12" Canvas
$23
If you're at the age where your friends are starting to move in together and get hitched, you'll realize that finding the right gift isn't as easy as you wished it would be. The best tip is to find things that they can enjoy together — like a cute canvas for their room — and get it personalized. You can bet they won't get the same gift from anyone else.
