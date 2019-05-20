Even if you love shopping, buying jeans is a commonly-dreaded experience; sizes differ drastically from store to store and since you need to break in denim it can be hard to tell how they'll fit or feel in the long run (i.e., will they hold their shape or will the knees get baggy?). That said, countless people are turning to the internet to find the best plus-size jeans, and according to reviewers, the results have been surprisingly rewarding.

Sure, unlike shopping in a physical location, you'll be unable to try on a pair first-hand (unless you're subscribed to Prime Wardrobe) — but also unlike a physical location, you have ratings, sizing charts, and other buyers' comments and pictures at your fingertips. That information can be an invaluable resource for shoppers, and paired with the high-selection of styles and sizes, even people who hate jeans shopping can find a pair they love.

Overall, jeans styles are highly subjective and the majority of your decision will come down to what you like. That said, the fabric composition is still worth considering; while all denim is made primarily from cotton that's been woven in a specific way, denim manufacturers often include other materials like polyester and spandex. Typically, the higher the percentage of cotton, the less stretchy they'll be, and vice versa.

If you're considered average height (which is 5 feet 4 inches in the US), standard-length jeans are the most readily available. For those who are petite or tall, a couple pairs on this list offer inseam variances to ensure an optimal fit.

1. The Best Plus-Size Skinny Jeans Celebrity Pink Jeans $30 Amazon See On Amazon Made from a blend of cotton, rayon, spandex, and polyester, buyers say these Celebrity Pink jeans are the ideal mix of stretchy and form-fitting. The mid-rise fit hits right below the waist and the inseam is slightly shorter than standard to prevent the dreaded ankle-bunch under boots. This pair is available in three colors — Blue Lagoon Wash, Kings Of Leon Medium, and Vintage Dark — and reviewers have given it a 4.5-star rating due to the great quality and reasonable price tag. Reviewers say: "These are hands down the most comfortable pairs of jeans I have ever gotten. I have [two colors] and they are my go-to jeans now. I can wear them for work, dates, shopping, long drives, with boots, sneakers, high heels, from dressy to casual these jeans work. I was afraid they would be like jeggings and see through but they aren't." Available sizes: 14 — 24

2. For Plus-Size Boyfriend Jeans Ellos Plus Size Boyfriend Jeans $30 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a relaxed, casual fit, look no further than Ellos boyfriend jeans. With its denim blend of cotton and spandex, everything about this pair is comfortable and low-hassle. You can get them with or without distressing, and the ankle-hems are looser than usual so you can roll them up to your ideal height. Reviewers say: "I love these jeans. They really fit the boyfriend jean vibe I was going for. One thing though, they run big. Get a size smaller for a less baggy look." Available sizes: 10 — 34

3.Best Bootcut Jeans In Plus Sizes WallFlower Curvy Bootcut Plus Size Jeans $50 Amazon See On Amazon With 180 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, these jeans are some of the most popular plus-size bootcut jeans on Amazon. The 32-inseam, stretch fabric, and double-button close are among buyers' favorite features, and the colorful stitching helps to elevate the jeans for dressier outfits. Get this pair in over 10 different colors and washes. Reviewers say: "One of my favorite pairs of jeans! Love how they fit, how long they are, and the flare." Available sizes: 14 — 24

4. A Classic Tapered Jean In Unique Colors Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Tapered Jean $40 Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes an outfit calls for something other than blue denim. For those situations, the Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda plus size jeans provides ample options. This tapered classic style sits at the waist, is made from stretchy, comfortable fabric, and has five pockets — but the real selling point is the dozens of colors to choose from. With shades like Night Forest, Smoked Taupe, Woodrose, and Lilac Burst, you'll find the ideal color to compliment virtually any outfit. These sizes even come in long and petite. Reviewers say: "Perfect jeans, perfect fit, perfect price... Now that I have found them here, I will be ordering again. I didn't know they came in so many colors!" Available sizes: 4 — 24 (short, regular, and long)

5. A Versatile Plus-Size Straight-Leg Jean Riders by Lee Classic Straight Leg Jean $25 Amazon See On Amazon If there was ever a jean you could wear to work, this is it — but the classic five-pocket from Riders can also be paired with heels and a tucked-in blouse for a night out. The straight legs and mid-rise waist offer a "great fit" and a "stylish" look, according to reviewers. They're also available in three colors, so you can go as professional or as casual as you'd like. Reviewers say: "These are nice jeans, with some stretch so I am comfortable at work sitting all day," one reviewer says, while another writes, "I wear them with a nice blouse or t shirt and they work with both." Available sizes: 16 — 24

6. The Most Comfortable Plus Size Jeans, According To Reviewers LEE Sculpting Pull-On Jeans $32 Amazon See On Amazon LEE pull-on jeans are made from soft cotton, stretchy spandex, and breathable rayon, and their pull-on elastic waistband prevents any jabbing from buttons and zippers. Basically, they feel like a pair of put-together leggings — complete with functional back pockets. These are available in five color options, and they're a lot more affordable than other pull-on options. In terms of fabric construction, these jeans are only 69 percent cotton, which leaves more than 30 percent for a blend of soft, stretchy materials. Reviewers say: "These are so comfortable that I wear them around the house in place of my old exercise pants. They have slight stretch in them that make them move easily in all positions — walking, sitting, squatting." Available sizes: 16 — 30 (petite, long, and regular)

7. The Best Pull-On Skinny Jeggings Levi's Pull-On Jeans $50 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for the appearance of extra-skinny jeans without all the hassle, Levi's pull-on jeans are as convenient as they come. The material feels like real denim thanks to the 89-percent cotton construction, but stretches for comfort and so you can easily get them on and off. In fact, there's no closure whatsoever, and the thicker waistband offers enough give that the fabric slides over the hips without struggle. Get this pair in ten colors — including a few fun patterns like camouflage and animal print. Reviewers say: "I'm normally not a fan of jeggings but these are perfect," one buyer says. "Nice thick material with real pockets... These are the only skinny jeans I've found that are actually skin tight on my legs while giving my belly room." Available sizes: 16 — 26 (short and regular)

8. The Jeans With The Most Options (Including Petite And Tall) LEE Relaxed Fit Straight Jean $32 Amazon See On Amazon If you're the type of person who just loves having options, these relaxed fit jeans from LEE are your best bet. First of all, there are 19 denim colors to choose from, ranging from premium stonewash and black onyx to biscotti beige and regal purple. Second, there's a pretty significant range of sizes, and they're all offered in petite, medium, and long lengths. Combine all that with a relaxed, straight-leg fit and a flexible waistband, and it's no wonder this pick has over 1,500 reviews. Reviewers say: "I love these jeans. They fit perfectly. I am 5'4" and the petite size is the perfect length," one reviewer writes. "I have these in a couple of different colors... If they ever decide to discontinue them I hope I get a warning so I can stock up." Available sizes: 16 — 30 (petite, regular, and long)

9. The Best Plus Size Cropped Jeans dollhouse Plus Denim Capris $19 Amazon See On Amazon For warmer weather, nothing beats a dependable pair of cropped denim, and this plus pair from dollhouse is a casual favorite. These jeans feature laid-back, stretchy denim with distressing and a frayed ankle. Despite the 70 percent cotton construction, they don't shrink in the dryer, either. Reviewers say: "Love all dollhouse jeans. These are no exception," one reviewer says, while another raves, "They are fitted but move with you and bend with comfort." Available sizes: 14 — 22