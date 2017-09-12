Confession time: There is such a thing as being too obsessed with fall, and I'm definitely it. My whole apartment was decked out in leaves and gourds mid-August, so I'm beyond ready to start carving for Halloween. Needless to say, the best pumpkin carving stencils have been in my Amazon cart for weeks. Yeah, you could do it freehand, but there are few things as satisfying as pulling into your driveway on a crisp fall evening, seeing your design glowing on the porch, and saying to yourself, "Damn, that looks like I hired a guy."

But if you're looking for a pumpkin carving stencil that actually is worth the money, keep your eye out for the pumpkin carving sets that give you all the tools and designs to carve up your favorite jack-o-lantern. And, if you're going to be carving up pumpkins with children, you may want to avoid any sharp tools or knives. In this case, look for pumpkin punchers, or punch-out stamps that act as cookie-cutter-like tools for creating custom designs.

Of course, printable pumpkin designs are an option, too, but the best part about buying your stencils online: Many of them come already cut out. Just tape the stencil to your pumpkin, trace the lines, and start carving. It couldn't be easier. And, since these stencils come in a ton of designs, your pumpkin can be as scary, funny, intricate, or simple as you like. Keep scrolling, from stencil books to punch-out stamps to carving kits, the best pumpkin stencils on Amazon are gathered up below.

1. A Pumpkin Carving Stencil Book With 12 Different Designs Amazon The Perfect Pumpkin Ultimate Stencil Book, $18, Amazon Not only does this easy-to-use stencil book come with 12 different stencils you can use, but the stencils can even be reused. Ranging from a mummy stencil to a menacing spider, these pumpkin carving stencils do tend to be a bit more intricate. But with 12 different designs you can choose from, you'll be able to pick a unique stencil to trace onto your pumpkin, and wow your neighbors in the process.

2. A Popular 12-Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit With 10 Stencils Amazon Diravo Professional Pumpkin Carving Kit, $13, Amazon While this kit doesn't have quite as many stencils as the option above, it comes with everything you'd need to carve your pumpkin. You'll get 12 tools (pictured above), along with 10 designs. The stencils are made of paper, so you'll have to be a bit more careful not to destroy them in the process. But reviewers say they're fun, basic designs that are easy to use. One Amazon fan raves, "The tools are all sharp and good quality, much better than the tools that come with pumpkin carving kits. these make it a lot easier to carve a pumpkin, and the box even came with some stencils to use on pumpkins!! well worth the money!"

3. A Pumpkin Stencil Book With 10 Easier Stencils Amazon Amscan Pumpkin Carving Stencil Book, $13, Amazon With 10 different designs, this pumpkin carving stencil book makes pumpkin carving quick and easy. Designs include fun pumpkin faces, but also a spooky cat, vampire, and ghosts. Best of all? If traced directly onto the pumpkin, the stencils are reusable. One Amazon fan says, "Nice, simple tools to make intricate designs."

4. A Simple Pumpkin Carving Kit With 8 Stencils Amazon KINREX Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit, $8, Amazon The KINREX carving kit contains three carving tools, a spoon for guts, and eight simple but impressive stencil designs, like a cat, cute ghost, or pirate pumpkin. "Great tool kit!" says one reviewer. Another fan on Amazon says, "A pretty nice kit for the price... It comes with a nice set of stencils."

5. A Book Of 24 Spooky Pumpkin Stencils For 3D Designs Amazon Lundy Cupp Realistic Pumpkin Carving, $12, Amazon Want a completely different (totally spooky) pumpkin this year? This book of 24 realistic-looking, 3D faces is perfect for your alternative Halloween decorating style. In addition to providing ready-to-use patterns, it includes relatively easy two-step project ideas and clear instructions on how to become a pumpkin carving artist.

6. These Pumpkin Carving Punch-Out Stencils That Are Safe For Kids Amazon Pumpkin Punchers Pumpkin Carving Kit For Kids, $23, Amazon If you're looking for the simplest solution, these pumpkin punchers might be a better bet. As opposed to standard stencil books, this 31-piece set has all kinds of shapes that you can easily use to punch out your own custom jack-o-lantern designs. And, since there's no knives or other sharp tools involved, this is a great pick that is easy, fun, and safe for children of all ages.

7. A How-To Book That Includes 12 'Spooktacular' Pumpkin Stencils Amazon Easy Pumpkin Carving, $5, Amazon If you're new to the process, this Easy Pumpkin Carving book helps you every step of the way. It offers tips and tricks to create seriously impressive etched or luminary pumpkins, and it comes with inspirational color photos and 12 ready-to-use carving patterns. "This book was so useful," says one reviewer. "I learned everything I already thought I knew about pumpkin carving, and things I can't believe I didn't think of on my own. I'm excited to put my newly learned skills to the test this Halloween."

8. A Set Of Pumpkin Stencils NFL Fans Will Love Amazon Boelter Brands NFL Pumpkin Carving Kit, $15, Amazon For the sports fans out there, there's this NFL Pumpkin Carving Kit that lets you show off your team's logo. Choose your team (they have 18 different NFL teams you can pick from), and your set will come with six designs and three tools, including a saw, a scoop, and a glue stick.

9. A Stencil Book With 18 Original Spooky Faces Amazon Pumpkin Face Stencils, $7, Amazon So you're just looking for a traditional jack-o-lantern, but the usual triangular eyes are a little too boring for you. This Pumpkin Face Stencils book offers 18 funny and spooky faces for an original pumpkin. That being said, they're all easy to cut and look great once they're done.