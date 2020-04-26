There are seemingly as many shampoos out there for dogs as there are for people. And as hard as it is to choose a shampoo for yourself, it's equally hard to choose one for your beloved fur baby. Let's face facts, though: Scent is at the top of the list in both cases, which is why I've compiled a list of the best smelling dog shampoos.

I've included a selection of dog shampoos in a variety of scent profiles, from soothing lavender and chamomile to a tropical papaya and coconut scent that'll make it feel like you're on vacation with your favorite canine.

The best smelling dog shampoos are so much more than a pretty scent though — they'll also cleanse away dirt, soothe irritated skin, and make your pups' coat shine. Others are especially great at smoothing your fluffy friend's coat to deodorizing a beloved pup who might dealing with a stubborn case of smelly dog odor.

Scroll on for 10 shampoos that pet parents swear by to get their pups smelling and feeling great.

1. This Itch-Relief Shampoo That Smells Like Oatmeal Cookies Pets Are Kids Too Premium Pet Oatmeal Shampoo $17 | Amazon See On Amazon As if your pup wasn't already cute enough to eat, this dog shampoo will make him or her smell just like an oatmeal cookie while bathing. Like many of the oatmeal formulas on this list, it soothes skin, helps relieve itching, and locks in moisture. Oatmeal is supplemented by cleansing coconut and hydrating aloe vera to leave your dog's coat clean and shiny. According to a pet owner: "I’ve shampooed him twice with this and have had no skins problems!! It does smell like a cookie as you’re sudsing up, but the smell doesn’t linger after he’s dried. I also noticed how much shinier he was after the second use- his white looked almost... sparkly?"

2. A Honey Sage Shampoo That Helps Control Odor Nature's Miracle Supreme Odor Control Natural Oatmeal Dog Shampoo & Conditioner $13 | Amazon See On Amazon For dogs with odor issues, this deodorizing shampoo can be a real game-changer, getting rid of even the toughest smells that are, well, dogging your pet. Scented with the sweet and herbaceous smells of honey and sage, the formula uses cocoa to cleanse fur and oatmeal to soothe skin and soften your pup's coat. According to a pet owner: "I have a golden retriever. As many probably know, they are one of the stinkier breeds. We bathe him with this shampoo and he smells fresh for days. [...] Plus, he has had no skin irritation from using it and he is bathed every 1 to 2 weeks due to his daily adventures in the dirt, mud, and water."

3. A Volumizing Violet & Sea Mist Shampoo For Fluffier Fur Isle Of Dogs Violet & Sea Mist Keratin Volume Shampoo $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Scented with violet and "sea mist" this volumizing dog shampoo is designed to add body to your dog's coat to leave it lush and full. The shampoo derives its fur-fluffing powers from keratin — a protein that strengthens hair and leaves it shiny. According to a pet owner: "I use this on my Coton de Tulear. [...] He smells great for days. It's amazing that it does not irritate him at all being so strongly scented. He comes out clean, bright white, and smelling like he's going out on the town!"

4. A Coconut, Lime, & Verbena No-Rinse Shampoo For Nervous Dogs Wahl Coconut, Lime, & Verbena No-Rinse Shampoo $6 See On Amazon With this waterless no-rinse shampoo, washing your dog doesn't get much easier. Perfect for dogs who get spooked by bath time, the mousse formula doesn't require a rinse — just massage into your dog's coat, towel dry, and you're done. And the conditioning, plant-based formula will calm dogs, too, thanks to the soothing scents of lavender and chamomile. According to a pet owner: "This smells amazing and lasted for days before we had to reapply again in between baths. Our dog loves it as well, as she will sit so patiently to let me rub it on her. Just a few pumps on my hand and rub her down and she smells amazing."

5. A Skin Soothing Shampoo & Conditioner That Smells Like Melon Buddy's Best Oatmeal Shampoo and Conditioner In Ripe Melon $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Summon summer with this melon-scented shampoo and conditioner in one. The oatmeal-infused formula cleanses, moisturizes, and conditions fur while soothing any itchiness or irritation. This nourishing formula is also available in a coconut and vanilla scent that's totally dessert worthy. According to a pet owner: "This combo shampoo/conditioner has worked great for our Shih Tzu. She was very clean and soft after use and smelled excellent without the scent being too over powering. Helped her itchy allergy skin too."

6. A Tear-Free Puppy Shampoo That Smells Like Baby Powder Perfect Coat Mild Puppy Shampoo $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This shampoo for puppies smells just like baby powder, so it's perfect for your little bundle of joy. The mild, tear-free formula gently cleanses puppies' delicate skin, while milk protein conditions, jojoba oil adds moisture, and keratin strengthens fur and makes it shine. According to a pet owner: "HIGHLY recommend!! Our puppy sits still now when i give her a bath and smells so good after. She will sometimes keep the smell for days! Rinses easily and lathers great! I have recommended this product to as many people I know."

7. An Aloe & Lemongrass Shampoo With Organic Coconut Oil 4Legger Dog Shampoo $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a green clean, this dog shampoo packed with organic ingredients is a great option. Formulated with coconut oil and lemongrass and rosemary extracts, the shampoo leaves your dog with a fresh, invigorating scent that, according to the manufacturer, can even help deter fleas. The addition of aloe vera helps soothe itchiness and irritation while injecting an extra dose of hydration. According to a pet owner: "I waited to write the review until I had a chance to use it a couple of times and now I can officially say I LOVE IT! The scent is amazing and while it is more "runny" than other shampoos, I didn't have to use extra to get a good lather going. Our Joey's brindle coat is shiny & soft. Love that the company uses organic products and happy to support a local company!"

8. A Papaya & Coconut Shampoo That's A Tropical Treat TropiClean Aloe & Coconut Deodorizing Shampoo for Pets $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This shampoo and conditioner in one smells like a dreamy blend of papaya and coconut and will have you channeling a frosty drink by the pool while you bathe your pooch. The cleansing and conditioning treatment is great for detangling long-haired canines, making them easier to groom post-bath. According to a pet owner: "I have to say we like it a lot. It doesn't seem to dry out our dogs skin, and it smells nice, but not over the top sweet. We bathe our pup every week and it is a nice gentle shampoo."

9. This Vanilla & Almond Shampoo Formulated For Sensitive Skin Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Shampoo $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Boasting a warm almond and vanilla scent, this gentle dog shampoo is formulated specifically for dogs dealing with dry, itchy skin. Ingredients like oatmeal and aloe vera work to calm irritation, deeply moisturize skin, and promote healing while coconut cleansers gently remove dirt and oil. According to a pet owner: "Best shampoo out there for dogs with allergies hands down! [...] It lathers up very nicely and cleanses his coat throughly without over-drying or leaving any residue. I can always tell he feels better after getting a bath. He gets numerous compliments on how gorgeous his coat is."