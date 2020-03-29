What makes a pair of wellies be considered as the best women's rain boots doesn't just depend on their ability to keep feet dry in a downpour, it also depends on the needs of the woman wearing them. When choosing a pair of waterproof boots, a good fit, color, and style selection are important too.

Given there's no stretch in most rain boots, finding a pair of rubber boots with a good fit takes some work, especially if you have wider calves or feet or high arches. We found the perfect pairs for all three fit issues, with hundreds of reviewers vouching for their comfort and support.

Rain boots often have a very particular galoshes-like aesthetic, one that doesn't pair well with a work outfit, or which can cramp your streetwear style. Luckily, there are rain boots that could pass for a chic bootie or a stylish pair of sneaks.

If, like me, you embrace the whimsical, playful look of a traditional rain boot, you'll love the polka-dot, floral prints, and bright color options on the list.

All of the boots below offer great protection from the elements and from slippery sidewalks, so no matter which pair suits your fancy, you won't have to worry about sacrificing quality for style.

Read on to see which of the following pairs of the best women's rain boots is the right one for you.

1. The Most Classic Rain Boots Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boot $69 | Amazon See On Amazon These knee-high, iconic British rubber boots have fans all over the world and more than 1,100 reviews on Amazon. They're known for their great fit, with a sturdy, pull-on design and an adjustable buckle strap. They are also comfortable thanks to a cushioned footbed with a multilayered sponge insole. Though Hunter boots tend to a higher price tag, its classic design will stand up through years of use. One customer raved that after three years of daily hikes, "these boots are just as comfortable on the last mile as they were on the first." This pair is available in 27 colors, in a gloss and matte finish. Available in sizes: 5-11, and 13 wide

2. The Best For Wide Calves Jileon Wide Calf Women's Rain Boots $80 | Amazon See On Amazon These rubber knee-high boots have a double-gusset design that can be adjusted for calves up to 23 inches. They're also roomy in the ankle and lined with padded insoles for great arch support. Their non-slip soles will keep you safe on wet streets. Customers love how comfortable and spacious these boots are, though they also recommend buying these one size smaller that you normally wear. Available in five colors and prints. Available in sizes: 6-11 (XX-Wide)

3. The Best For Travel Crocs Women's Jaunt Shorty Boot $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Though the Crocs brand is known nearly all across the world for its clogs, it also has a popular lightweight ankle rain boot that's garnered more than 800 5-star ratings. Each pair of these shoes weighs only 16 ounces, depending on the size. Pull-circles on the sides make them easy to slip. The fully molded Croslite material gives lightweight cushion and the comfortable fit that Crocs are known for. Customers love that they're small enough to travel with and easy to clean before repacking. Available in sizes: 4-11

4. The Best Short Rain Boots HUNTER Women's Short Rain Boot $94 | Amazon See On Amazon Another great pair of rubber rain boots from Hunter, this one, however, comes in a shorter shaft. The boots are lined with a fabric that will make them more comfortable but also will help reduce chafing. The rubber sole is designed to get you safely across almost any terrain. As with all Hunter boots, this pair is made to last and "totally worth the investment." They're available in 20 colors and customers recommend wearing yours with a pair of wool socks for an extra cozy, warm fit. Available in sizes: 5-11

5.The Best Rain Boots That Can Double As Sneakers DKSUKO High Top Rain Shoes $27 | Amazon See On Amazon These rain boots could be mistaken for a pair of kicks, but unlike most sneakers, these will keep your feet dry in stormy weather, and even snow! Made from a blend of PVC and cotton the shoe comes in 13 colors and design options. The rain boots have a rubber, non-slip sole, and a dirt-resistant exterior, making them easy to wipe down. Several customers found them perfect for outdoor events like concerts. "I am so happy with this purchase! Wore these to a music festival that was muddy and rained later on during the night. My feet were completely dry and the shoes aren’t ruined, just used baby wipes to clean them off and they’re ready to go again." Available in sizes: 6-11, including 9.5

6. These Eco-Friendly Rain Boots Made Of Recycled Materials Sloggers Rain Boots $29 | Amazon See On Amazon These cheerful boots have earned a 4.7-star rating from more than 2,100 reviewers, with many fans praising their durability. The lug rubber sole with deep indents is great for traction in muddy conditions and is made with up to 50% recycled materials. The brand's "all-day-comfort" insoles will keep your feet comfy and warm. The mid-calf boots come in 10 colorful patterns and can be recycled— when you're finished with your boots, send them back to Sloggers and they'll use the materials to create more shoes. Available in sizes: 6-11

7. The Best Lined Rain Boots For Colder Climates Sperry Women's Saltwater Rain Boot $73 | Amazon See On Amazon The shaft of this pair of boots is made with 100% leather and lined with micro-fleece for extra warmth. The waterproof rubber foot will keep your feet dry and the non-marking outsole will provide traction on muddy grounds (and won't leave scuff marks indoors). A cushioned insole adds warmth and comfort. Though the boots have rawhide laces for a secure fit, they also have side zippers so you can still get them on and off quickly. More than 2,200 reviewers gave the boots an average 4.7-star rating, with many praising this pick for overall comfort and true-to-size fit (plus they have wide width options). The boots go just above the ankle and come in 11 color combinations. Available in sizes: 5-11, including half sizes and wide width

8. A Classic Chelsea-Style Rain Boot In A Variety Of Chic Colors Asgard Ankle Rain Boots $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Lightweight and comfy this pair of boots is as chic as rainwear gets. The shoes have a roomy toe area and an inner fabric edge finish, to reduce rubbing at the ankle. They're easy to pull on and take off thanks to elastic goring on the sides and a pull-tag at the heel. Available in 13 colors, these Chelsea-style rain boots are well-loved on Amazon because of how effortless they are to throw on. Though the boots come with a molded insole, fans recommend adding gel insoles for extra comfort if you're going to be on your feet all day. Available in sizes: 4.5-12, including half sizes

9. The Best Rain Boots In Charming Prints And Patterns Joules Molly Welly Rain Boot $70 | Amazon See On Amazon These adorable rubber rain boots come in 37 patterns, including floral prints, polka dots, stripes, and leopard. The mid-calf boots have garnered more than 1,800 reviews and are praised for their great fit. Fans also found that the boots' 14.25-inch opening fit comfortably on wider calves. The rubber sole has a tread grip to keep you steady. Note: the boots might have a white wax film when you first get them, but that can be wiped off with a damp cloth. The white film keeps the rubber from weathering under extreme temperatures. Available in sizes: 5-10