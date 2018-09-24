You always hear about the post-sex afterglow — but that doesn't mean it's real. It's supposed to be this romantic moment, where people are cuddled up and basking in each other after they just had some life-shattering sex. But how often does it actually happen? A lot of the time, life hits immediately after you have sex. Maybe one of you has to use the bathroom or you just get back to whatever you were doing, like scrolling through Instagram.

A recent survey conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Pure Romance, the online retailer, found that 36 percent of Americans have a post-sex routine — and many of them are more practical than romantic. They asked 2,000 Americans about their post-sex rituals and, while some people were cuddling up, not everyone was feeling so intimate. "We were most surprised by the amount of people who immediately pick up their phone and check social media after sex," Patty Brisben, founder of Pure Romance, tells Bustle. "At Pure Romance, we recommend using the post-sex time to continue connecting with your partner. What this entails varies on the couple, but could include cuddling or having conversations, in order to keep the intimacy of the moment." Luckily, the survey found that some people are doing just that — some, but not all.

Here's what the survey found about the most popular after-sex routines.

1 Cuddle Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Cuddling was the number one post-sex routine, with 74 percent of Americans reporting a quick cuddling session. Though many people who said they cuddled also had more to their routine, so it's unclear how long the spooning actually lasted.

2 Watch TV Or Movies Ashley Batz/Bustle Nearly half of Americans said that they turned to TV or movies after sex, which seems high — but if you're already in bed, maybe you want to nod off to some Netflix before you go to sleep.

3 Hydrate Marko/Fotolia How intense is the sex these people are having? Forty-eight percent said they needed to hydrate after sex, which means there is some vigorous sex happening out there, America.

4 Get Dressed Andrew Zaeh for Bustle How this is considered a "routine" and not just "that thing you have to do before you go back in public so you don't get arrested"?

5 Spoon Ashley Batz/Bustle Is spooning not cuddling? What kind of world are we living in?

6 Nothing — Just Lay There Andrew Zaeh for Bustle The idea of two people both just laying there and not touching or having any interaction is just so beautifully awkward.

7 Have Deep, Meaningful Conversations Andrew Zaeh for Bustle OK, we've got some philosophers here. A lot of people people might say that they "talk sh*t" after sex, but these people are going all in and talking about the meaning of life.

8 Make Food SolisImages/Fotolia This is great — because post-sex it's easy to see how some people love the idea of eating food after sex, but who actually has the will to cook?

9 Order Takeout Andrew Zaeh for Bustle OK, this sounds more like me. Ordering a post-sex pizza and settling in for some Netflix? That's easy to get behind.