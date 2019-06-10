Whether you're jetting off for a fun girls' trip, exploring a new city, or going to relax by the beach, when it comes to a weekend away, we all know hand luggage is the way to go. The only downside? The restriction on liquids. We all want to travel with our fave perfume or makeup, but decanting them into a small plastic bag is a pretty arduous task. And, seriously, 100ml is basically nothing. But soon all that may be a thing of the past, as plane passengers may be able to carry more than 100ml bottles in their hand luggage thanks to this new technology.

According to the Guardian, Heathrow plans to spend £50 million on new computed tomography (CT) scanners following some successful trials of the equipment. This could result in a "relaxation of current rules, which state that passengers can only carry liquids such as toiletries or medicine in individual containers of 100ml or less, with the items placed in a separate, clear plastic bag to pass through security."

Sadly, however, "Heathrow said that the 100ml restriction would remain unchanged after the introduction of the new scanners," the Times reports, so that means the relaxation probably won't be coming around for little while. Boo. We'll just have to sit tight and hope that changes soon.

However, the new scanners, which will be installed all over Heathrow by 2022, as Pretty52 reports, are still guaranteed to make your time at the airport that little bit smoother as "passengers would no longer need to remove the containers from their hand luggage," the Times reports. As a result, we could see huge reductions in queuing time.

David Goldman/AP/Shutterstock

CT scanners are frequently used in hospitals and are described by The Mayo Clinic as follows:

"A computerised tomography (CT) scan combines a series of X-ray images taken from different angles around your body and uses computer processing to create cross-sectional images (slices) of the bones, blood vessels and soft tissues inside your body. CT scan images provide more-detailed information than plain X-rays do."

The Guardian report that the quality and detailing of a CT scan that will "allow security staff to assess cabin bags with ... liquids inside." They can also scan laptops and tablets that are inside your bag too.

The Sun reports that these new CT scanners have already been tested out in airports around the world including JFK in New York and Schiphol in Amsterdam. The report continued "the scanners produce a detailed three-dimensional x-ray image of what is inside a passenger’s hand luggage and can detect hidden explosives."

The Times reports that Chris Garton, the chief operating officer at Heathrow, has said:

"Heathrow has a proud history of investing in making every journey better for our customers and that’s why we’re delighted to be rolling out our new 3D security screening machines. This cutting-edge equipment will not only keep the airport safe with the latest technology but will also mean that our future passengers can keep their focus on getting on with their journeys and spend less time preparing for security screening."

Thanks to these new CT scanners, things at the airport might soon bit a little less stressful. Now your holiday can start from the moment you get to the airport.