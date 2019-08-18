The online selection of vibrators is getting more and more extensive by the day. The good news is that the best clitoral vibrators out there, and most of them are affordable, effective, and spectacularly O-inducing. The bad news is that, with so many to choose from, it's pretty easy to get lost in the sea of vaguely phallic-shaped objects and knock-off Rabbit designs.

According to a recent study from the Archives of Sexual Behavior, an academic journal focused on sexology, only 65 percent of heterosexual women have consistent orgasms during sex with a partner. (That number increases to 86 percent for lesbian women, and 66 percent for bisexual women.) In fact, according to experts, the majority of women need additional clitoral stimulation in order to reach climax. That's not just with a partner, either. Even during solo play, vaginal or G-spot stimulation alone usually doesn't cut it.

That's why, whether you're bringing them into the bedroom or using them on your own, the best clitoral vibrators are a wonderful investment. If you've been out of the sex toy market for a bit, you might be surprised to see how technologically advanced and anatomically impressive they've gotten — and these are some of the most satisfying and highly rated ones out there.

1. A Tongue-Shaped Vibrator: SVAKOM Echo Amazon SVAKOM Echo, $35, Amazon The SVAKOM Echo is one of the highest-rated toys for clitoral stimulation. It's got a curved tongue-shaped design and unique contours that glide against your body for a quick and easy orgasm. It's also got a simple speed selection and a silent motor. One Amazon reviewer raves, "This is the best toy I have ever had for clit play. It is rechargeable which I really like and wish all toys were like this. There are so many vibration options that you're spoilt for choice. The most powerful vibration is very intense but you can have it lower. It looks really smart too."

2. A Wildly-Popular Wand: Alessandro Yarosi Wand Massager Amazon Alessandro Yarosi Wand Massager, $35, Amazon The Alessandro Yarosi Wand Massager has a cult-following on Amazon. That's because, in addition to being cordless, flexible, rechargeable, and truly powerful, it's got eight speeds and 20 pulsating patterns. Best yet? It's waterproof and comes with the backing of over 1,500 Amazon reviewers. To recharge this, simply use the included wall charger and plug it into any outlet. When it's fully charged, you'll be able to use this vibrator for three hours straight. While the description ensures that it's incredible for "aches and pains" all over the body, reviewers say it works particularly well on one spot specifically. One fan on Amazon says it best: "My go-to! I can't get off without clit stimulation, and this baby does it for me. We use it quite often, and have only had to recharge a few times having it for almost a year! I'm extremely satisfied, and totally recommend it."

3. A Latex-Free Egg Vibrator: We Vibe Wish Personal Massager Amazon We Vibe Wish Personal Massager, $123, Amazon The We Vibe Wish has a velvety soft exterior, over 10 vibration modes, and can even sync up to an app on your phone so you can create your own pulsations. It's made from body-safe materials (without latex), and you can recharge it or use it in the shower. It's great for clitoral stimulation because of its curved, sleek, and compact design that's easy to hold and easy to control. One fan raves, "Having the app makes this a whole new experience. The ability to control the intensity with simple movement of your finger. The pulse is my favorite although the tease is great too. I love there are so many options. Haven't tried having my partner [control] it from his phone but will soon!!"

4. A Vibrator That Stimulates You With Air: Womanizer Pro40 Amazon Womanizer Pro40, $150, Amazon The Womanizer Pro40 is a whole different kind of clitoral stimulation device. That's because it uses touchless air stimulation to produce powerful orgasms. It's rechargeable, waterproof, and even has a two-year warranty. You can set it to one of eight different intensity levels so you can customize the experience exactly to your liking. One reviewer says it best, "This is by far the best toy I have ever tried. I’ve tried a lot and let me tell you this you is one sneaky devil. When you first try it you think it’s dying because it’s not powerful at first. 15 seconds later I had to most power orgasm of my life. I am not easy to get to orgasm. I would recommend this to everyone. I have used it multiple times and each time an orgasm. I not only had one orgasm I had multiples."

5. A Rabbit Vibrator With A Cult-Like Following: PALOQUETH G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator Amazon PALOQUETH G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator, $25, Amazon With the backing of almost 2,000 Amazon fans, this vibrator stimulates both your G-spot and clitoris at once. With nine different vibration levels, you'll be able to customize your experience to maximize your pleasure. Bonus: This vibrator is also quieter than most, and is 100 percent waterproof. But, the Amazon reviews speak for themselves: "All I can say is wow. It’s hard to find a vibrator that stimulates the two most important parts of a woman at the same time with that much intensity. I’m so pleased (pun intended) with this product. Even after use, the feeling still lingers. I’m in love!"

6. A Rabbit That Reacts To Your Movement: SVAKOM Lorna Rabbit Vibrator Amazon SVAKOM Lorna Rabbit Vibrator, $100, Amazon With dual motors, a sleek curved design, and tons of different settings, the SVAKOM Lorna Rabbit Vibrator is ideal for those looking for simultaneous stimulation of the G-spot and clitoris. It's even got an "intelligent mode," which highly imitates the whole sex process from foreplay to climax. On top of all that, it's waterproof, rechargeable, and reviewers can't seem to get enough of it. While it's a bit pricier than the PALOQUETH vibrator above, it makes for a great, high-tech upgrade given its built-in motion sensor.

7. A Cordless Wand That's Curved: LELO Smart Wand Amazon LELO Smart Wand, $190, Amazon The LELO Smart Wand offers you tons of pleasure because of its cordless wand-style design and eight pre-set vibrations. However, it also has a setting that increases in intensity alongside contact, so the harder you press into it, the harder it vibrates. It's also rechargeable, totally waterproof, and has an ergonomically designed handle for optimal control. One very satisfied customer says, "The texture is very soft and silky and very comfortable to the touch. It rechargeable and that's a big plus, we charged it once since we got it and it still is running strong... We use mostly the regular settings (soft vibration to stronger vibration). The fact that its rechargeable thus making it cordless is great and prevents clutter when using it. The smart feature is very fun, pretty much the more contact you make with the desired area the more intense the vibration."

8. A Unique Vibrator With Five Speeds: Leaf Plus Vitality Amazon Leaf Plus Vitality, $59, Amazon People are absolutely loving the new Leaf line because of its seamless construction, sleek designs, and eco-friendly promise. The Leaf Plus Vitality has two flexible heads that you can use for all kinds of stimulation. Each one can vibrate at a different speed, it's rechargeable, and there are multiple modes. One Amazon reviewer says, "This toy changed my whole life... Seriously. Using this helped me reach a sexual finish for the first time in my life. BUY IT."

9. A Bullet Vibrator Shaped Like A Discreet Necklace: Crave Vesper Amazon Crave Vesper, $150, Amazon The Crave Vesper isn't your average bullet vibrator. That's because you can wear it around your neck, and no one will have any idea what it really is. It comes in three different plated designs, has a stainless steel chain, and has four different control settings. It's also USB-rechargeable and body-safe. "My girlfriend had been hinting not so subtly that she wanted this. So I got it for her birthday and we were not disappointed! Its powerful and the pinpoint really lets her get the exact spot she wants," says one Amazon user.

10. A Finger Vibrator With A Remote Control: PALOQUETH G-Spot Finger Vibrator Amazon PALOQUETH G-Spot Finger Vibrator, $27, Amazon While this finger vibrator might be designed to stimulate your G-Spot, it's also great for clitoral stimulation. Slip it onto your finger and you can choose one of nine different vibration levels with the remote control. The tip is textured and the entire vibrator is waterproof. This tiny vibe really gets the job done. One fan says, "Holy cow!! This helps you hit your g-spot if you have tiny fingers like me!! Lol!! And the vibrating is a plus for clit stimulation too. Highly recommend!!"