My dog Titan is totally my bestie, but he is just not good at cuddling up to a good show on Netflix. Even though he's a distinguished 11 years old, he still sometimes reminds me of a toddler yelling, "mom, mom, mom," until he gets what he wants. Titan is an American bulldog, so he's not really built for lounging. But these 11 dog breeds would love to lounge around your apartment with you for an afternoon of Netflix marathoning.

When you're picking out a dog to bring home, it's about so much more than the cuteness factor. Each dog breed has different traits that affect how they act and look, but each dog also has its own individual personality, according to I Heart Dogs. So if you know you like to spend a lot of time relaxing at home, says I Heart Dogs, it's super important not to pick a dog that's going to need tons of exercise. Not only is it totally cool to be honest about your lifestyle and to pick a doggo that will fit perfectly into that lifestyle, it'll be best for the both of you in the long run. To get you started, these breeds are the most likely to want to spend an afternoon relaxing on the couch with you instead of nagging at you to get outside.

1. Chihuahua Matthias Rietschel/Getty Images News/Getty Images Chihuahuas are usually about two to six pounds and are the perfect little apartment-dogs, according to The Spruce Pets. These tiny lap-dogs get short bursts of energy, says The Spruce Pets, but don't need a ton of exercise, so they'd definitely be up for regular lounging sessions.

2. Shih Tzu Jens Schlueter/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Shih Tzu is a teeny lap dog that doesn't get any bigger than about 16 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club. And Insider says this floofer hates exercise, so you'll practically have to force this little cutie off your lap.

3. English Bulldog Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The English Bulldog lives up to its stereotype when it comes to snoozing and is basically the definition of the "couch potato," according Pet Central. The bulldog loves to be with its people, says Pet Central, and "eat, sleep, and relax at home."

4. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images I Heart Dogs says the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is the original lap-dog. "The breed is gentle, affectionate and would much rather be inside next to you than doing any sort of vigorous activity," says I Heart Dogs.

5. Greyhound Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Greyhounds might be best known for the racetrack, but Pet Central says they're known as "the world's fastest couch potato" at home. Greyhounds are pretty relaxed and calm at home as long as you don't have any smaller pets for them to chase, says Pet Central.

6. Beagle Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beagles are one of the least active breeds in the U.S. based on how much they nap throughout the day, according to Business Insider. According to a GPS and activity-tracking collar, beagles are only active about an hour a day, says Business Insider.

7. Dachshund Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images Because dachshunds have such short legs and long bodies, too much running and jumping can actually be bad for their spines, according to The Spruce Pets. But The Spruce Pets says they're an affectionate dog breed that makes a "great couch buddy."

8. Pug Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Pugs are basically made for apartment-living because they're so small and don't need a whole lot of activity, according to Pet Central. They're also super playful and are known for their "clown-like antics and willingness to please their owners," says Pet Central.

9. Basset Hound Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images The basset hound might be on the bigger end at 65 to 75 pounds, but I Heart Dogs says they're super lazy and really don't need very much exercise. They're also really affectionate and gentle with their people, says I Heart Dogs, but be prepared for lots of drool.

10. Great Dane Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Great Dane might be huge, but their size must wear them out because all Great Danes do is sleep, according to Insider. "They'll probably try to snuggle on the couch with you because these dogs are like owning a giant cat," says Insider.

11. French Bulldog Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Smaller than the English bulldog, the French bulldog tops out at about 30 pounds, according to The Spruce Pets. This friendly little pupper loves sleeping and cuddling and is totally down for some couch time, says Pet Central.