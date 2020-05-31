There's nothing like slipping on a pair of linen pants to make you feel breezy and comfortable. They're cool and cozy and tend to be sleek enough to wear out to dinner as they are on the beach. The best linen pants come in a wide variety of cuts and shapes and can be made from 100% linen or linen blends. They also feature a waist that's easy to wear and easy to style — either elastic, drawstring, or a combination. What will make the right overall silhouette for you, though, depends entirely on your style.

When you start shopping for the perfect linen pants, you'll find everything from athleisure-inspired styles to swingy culottes and more tailored pairs. You may also be happy to discover that in addition to their shape, linen pants have come a long way from the neutral, muted shades you may commonly connect with the fabric. Though you'll still see the classic whites and khakis, there are also some unique stripes and interesting pocket details to choose from.

The main advantage of linen is how highly breathable and durable it is, and while the fabric is known to soften the more and more it's washed, it's also known to wrinkle very easily. If the label inside your paints does suggest ironing, there are some simple linen ironing hacks to follow to make the task a little easier, but beyond that, you could also consider just air drying flat or even embracing the more relaxed, lived-in look.

Now that you're ready to add a touch of cool style to your closet, scroll on to find the best linen pants on Amazon. Bonus: They all under $50!

1. The Linen Pair With The Most Size & Inseam Options Amazon Essentials Women's Drawstring Linen Wide Leg Pant $25 | Amazon See On Amazon New to linen pants? This wide-legged pair is a perfect place to start. It has multiple inseam options, and a huge selection of sizes, so you can find the combination that fits you best. Rave review: "Pants usually don't fit me in the seat because I have a lot of curve back there, but these fit well in the long. The stitching is great. The fabric is lightweight and washed up beautifully and soft with no significant shrinkage. Plus, pockets!" Available colors: 9

2. This Adorable Pleated Pair That Can Be Worn to Work Les umes Women's Loose Linen Cotton Casual Wide Leg Pants $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of a typical sweatpant aesthetic, these pleated flared pants from Les umes can be dressed up or down. They have a button front instead of a tie, but still boast an elastic waist, so they're super comfortable to wear. The brand does note, however, that these tend to run large, so you might want to size down. Rave review: "I love these pants so much. I will likely order another pair in another color. I ended up exchanging for a smaller size. Wear them all the time. So comfortable and flattering." Available colors: 1

3. A Simple Relaxed Leg With A Little Stretch 28 Palms Women's Stretch Linen Pant with Drawstring $39 | Amazon See On Amazon While most linen pants don't have much stretch, this pair is made of a blend of linen, viscose, and elastane. That means it moves with your body while still keeping you nice and cool. They have a slight flare for a more relaxed fit. Bonus: They can be easily cleaned: "I machine washed and tumble dried these and they turned out beautifully," one Amazon reviewer wrote. Rave review: "These pants are incredibly comfortable and very true to size. I love the nice large pockets. These definitely will be a go to pair of pants for a very casual day and also appropriate for an evening out." Available colors: 4

4. This Plus-Sized Drawstring Pair With Pockets ellos Women's Plus Size Linen Blend Drawstring Pants $32 | Amazon See On Amazon These plus-size linen pants provide a seriously comfortable and lightweight feel. They boast an elastic waist with a drawstring, so you can adjust to find your perfect fit. And the wide-legged silhouette is extremely comfortable, and allows this pair to be dressed up or down. In addition to the oversized front pockets, you'll also get working ones with cute button closures in the back. Rave review: "I love them. They are more comfortable than shorts. It is like PJ's or scrubs and they keep you very cool. This is the best thing I have done for myself in a long time." Available colors: 8

5. These Cute Crops With A Comfortable High Waist Amazon Essentials Women's Drawstring Linen Crop Pant $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Roomy and high-waisted, these cropped linen pants are just as comfortable for a day on the couch as they are for a day out. They're 100% linen with an elastic waist, so even though they come in a wide range of sizes, you're all but guaranteed to never have anything digging or pulling. Available in black, blue stripe, dusty pink, light blue, natural, navy, olive, open ground linen strip, and white. Rave review: "Was a little worried about full elastic waist, but they ride comfortably low (I'm 5'7") and hang away from legs so they are VERY VERY cool. Good quality linen." Available colors: 9

6. These Tapered Linen Pants That Have An On-Trend Jogger Vibe IXIMO 100% Linen Tapered Ankle-Length Pants $37 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of these linen joggers is that they combine two styles of pants at once: The athletic silhouette of a jogger and the effortless texture of linen pants. This makes them incredibly versatile. Pair them with some cute cork wedges, sleek sneakers, or strappy sandals— no matter what you'll feel great. An elastic waist and an ankle-length tapered leg round out the comfy/cool vibe. Rave review: "Whoah mama, they far exceeded my expectations!! They fit beautifully without me even having to use the drawstring. I mean, my butt looks good in these things! And the money spent was well worth it! I LOVE THESE PANTS!!" Available colors: 8

7. These Linen Culottes With An Elastic Waist Ecupper 100% Linen Ankle Pants $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This swingy pair of culottes is a completely pull-on style, making it ideal for folks who hate when their drawstrings get tangled in the wash. (Ahem, I'm one of them!) But just because they're easy, that doesn't mean they lack in style. This silhouette is incredibly fashionable, and works as well with a button-down as it does with a slouchy sweater. They come in more than a dozen classic colors, though you may also find you love them so much that you'll grab a pair in one of the tie-dye prints, too. Rave review: "This pair of linen made loose pants fit me perfectly, its texture, color, and size were just as expected seeing from pictures. It is great for spring, summer and fall seasons, it felt very smooth and comfortable on the skin. I plan on buying another pair!" Available colors: 16

8. These Pull-On Linen Pants With A Cute Pocket Detail Minibee Women's Elastic Waist Casual Crop Linen Pull On Pants $31 | Amazon See On Amazon For bottoms that are a little subtle detail, reach for this super cool pull-on pair. They sport asymmetrical pockets for an interesting take on your typical linen pants. The material is a blend of 45% cotton and 55% linen, so it's crisp and cool while also maintaining some structure. And they're fully pull-on — no drawstring needed. Rave review: "I bought these for a trip to Thailand and wore them most days of the trip. They’re super comfy, and have a thick linen feel, but don’t feel too hot since there’s a lot of air flow. I think they’ll be my new favorite pair of weekend out-and-about pants." Available colors: 5

9. A Tailored & Classic Khaki Pair Kasper Women's Linen Pant $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, you can wear these tailored linen pants to work, proving that office wear doesn't have to be stuffy. They have subtle pleats for a professional look, so you can rock them with heels or flats and a blazer. But they're so much more comfortable than your typical office slacks because of their elastic waist. Talk about a win-win. Beyond khaki, you can also get them in fun and vibrant shades like butterscotch yellow and daylily orange. Available colors: 4

10. A Pair of Striped Harem Pants that Are Perfect For Lounging LaovanIn Women's Striped Wide-Leg Cropped Pants $34 | Amazon See On Amazon These striped harem pants are the perfect warm weather hangout pants. They're oversized with a drop crotch and an elastic waist, so they're roomy and extra cozy. They also boast extra-large back pockets so you can carry just about everything you want in there. Rave review: "Nice, well made, comfortable and flattering pants. They are stylish and a great price" Available sizes: M — XXL