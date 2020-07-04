If you're looking for one of the best long board games to fill the hours, you've come to the right place. Not only do all of the games below take at least two hours to play, but some like Twilight Imperium or Risk can take eight hours or more, so decide what how long you and your friends want to commit.

Some long board games require more strategy than others. If you're looking for a game that isn't so strategy-based that you'll get lost in the rulebook, be sure to give Munchkin a look. During the game, players work to reach level 10 by either slaying monsters or getting lucky. Depending on how skilled or lucky you are, the game can take upwards of three hours. Different games that take a bit more planning include a Game of Thrones-inspired selection — which can take over four hours to play — and Star Wars: Rebellion, which can take the same amount of time. Both require some clever scheming in order to win.

No matter what type of long board game you're looking for, you'll likely be able to find it in this list. Keep scrolling for 11 lengthy picks.

1. Dead Of Winter: A Game About Surviving The Apocalypse Dead of Winter: The Long Night $42 | Amazon see on amazon Made for up to five players, Dead of Winter has players trying to survive the night as their colony is attacked by bandits, rival colonies, and zombies in an apocalyptic setting. You can upgrade your colony's defenses to outlast other players. There's even an expansion pack with new characters and cards that you can add to the game once you've played a few times, and you can buy it here. What fans write: "Beautiful game. The artwork pulls you into the world of the undead and the long winter. The YouTube videos helped jump start us into the game, and after a few rounds, we were able to start strategic plays." Length : 1 - 2 hours

1 - 2 hours Players: 2 - 5

Ages: 14+

2. Arkham Horror: A Cosmic Horror Game Set In The Roaring Twenties Arkham Horror $42 | Amazon see on amazon Arkham Horror puts you in the town of Arkham during the Roaring Twenties. People have gone missing, creatures have been sighted, and it's up to you to figure out how to get rid of the monsters plaguing the town. There's a little roleplaying involved, as players choose from different investigating characters that each have their own special abilities. However, some reviewers noted that this isn't the easiest board game to learn. What fans write: "This is a fun game! It is like if D&D, Clue and Monopoly had a baby. This is a slightly difficult game to understand as there are some wacky rules but go slow your first round and really try to understand, everything will make more sense. It is a classic game of Good verses the Forces of evil. Would not recommend for children. My family has a weekly game that we meet up and finish the last campaign." Length: 1 - 2 hours

Players: 1 - 5

Ages: 14+

3. Civilization: A Game Of "Culture, Conquest, And Diplomacy" Civilization: A New Dawn $38 | Amazon see on amazon In Civilization, a strategic board game based on the best-selling computer game, players work to develop their individual nations by gaining territory and resources in pursuit of becoming a significant world leader. The victory cards detail what you need to achieve in order to be declared the winner, and they change with each game to help keep things fresh. What fans write: "I wanted a new strategy game to play with the family. We have played it 3 times in two weeks and I have not been disappointed. It is now my favorite board game. I like that there is very little luck involved. There are many different ways to win. If you are a competitive family like mine, there will be some stress and frustration involved. Game setup takes about 15 to 20 minutes and our game play lasts about 3 hours." Length: 1 - 3 hours

Players: 2 - 4

Ages: 14+

4. Mansions Of Madness: A Game With A Corresponding Phone App Mansions of Madness $69 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking for a game that requires some teamwork, Mansions of Madness is a good choice. It's a fully cooperative adventure made for up to five players. Similar to Arkham Horror (and also inspired by the works of H. P. Lovecraft), players work to uncover the mysterious happenings in the town of Arkham. Unlike Arkham Horror, though, Mansions of Madness uses a downloadable companion phone app to help immerse you into the game even further. According to fans, this game can take over three hours to play, making one of the longer options on this list. What fans write: "A really great game, especially for those interested in easing in a group of gamers who are a little less committed to such intense role playing. Very dynamic game outcomes, especially if you include in your materials from the 1st edition. The included app, which acts as the game master and allows everyone to play cooperatively on a team, is a total game-changer which makes this one of the most enjoyable and playable games in the genre." Length: 2 - 3+ hours

Players: 1 - 5

Ages: 14+

5. Star Wars: A Game Based On The Classic Franchise Star Wars: Rebellion $77 | Amazon see on amazon In Star Wars: Rebellion, tensions between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance at an all-time high — and it's up to you to rally the universe to your cause. Play as either the Alliance or the Empire as you command starships, move troops, and advance on your opponents. With more than 150 plastic miniatures, you'll be sure to recognize more than a few familiar character faces. This one can take over four hours to play, making it another lengthy pick. What fans write: "It takes an hour or so to set up the first time getting pieces ready and such. It was very long to play but it was worth it. Lots of thought has to go into every round, countering each others missions and trying to mislead through group movements. I highly recommend this to fans and just board gaming enthusiasts alike. Just be ready for a 6-8 hour game your first play through." Length: 3 - 4+ hours

Players: 2 - 4

Ages: 14+

6. Risk: The Classic Strategy Game Filled With Betrayal Risk: 60th Anniversary Edition $40 | Amazon see on amazon Risk a classic board game that's long enough to fill up multiple afternoons depending on who you're playing with. Create allies and deploy armies as you try to conquer the globe, but be careful — some of your "friends" are planning to double-cross you. With five different sets of rules to choose from, there's plenty of variety to keep you engaged. What fans write: "Amazing real time war strategy game. If you are looking for a fun board game to play, but don't like how monopoly gets so boring so fast, play this game! Your enemies are so unpredictable in the game that it keeps the fire going! Definitely one of my top 10 bored games!" Length: 1 - 8+ hours

Players: 2 - 6

Ages: 10+

7. Fury Of Dracula: A Game Of Deduction And Gothic Horror Fury of Dracula $51 | Amazon see on amazon Ever wondered what it's like to be Van Helsing? Now's your chance with Fury of Dracula. Players start by splitting into two teams: the hunters versus one Dracula. Each hunter has a unique identity that alters gameplay so that you can easily replay this game over and over again. However, the same goes for Dracula who has wolves, spies, and other vampires at his disposal. What fans write: "Great one vs. many board game. Theme is great for around Halloween, but play it year round since it’s so much fun. Game art is excellent. Don’t let the box cover fool you." Length: 2 - 3+ hours

Players: 2 - 5

Ages: 14+

8. Twilight Imperium: A Game Where You Create Your Own Galactic Space Opera Twilight Imperium $110 | Amazon see on amazon With more than 1,000 pieces and 17 different character groups to choose from, no two games of Twilight Imperium will ever be the same. You'll have to maneuver yourself politically through the upper echelons of society, throw some bribes around, and — if that doesn't work — roll the military out... all in the name of intergalactic domination. Made for up to six players, it might take a few hours to learn, but reviewers said it was more than worth it. Some people also noted that the game can take up to eight hours, making it one of the longest options on this list. What fans write: "This is a great galactic war game and we've played it almost every weekend since I received it. For those of you that have played third edition, this game has gone through a lot of rebalancing and the rules have become simpler. It is a game where diplomacy and trade are now equally almost (maybe more) important that the eventual battles and clashes you will have over resources." Length: 4 - 8 hours

Players: 3 - 6

Ages: 14+

9. A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game For Fans A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game $35 | Amazon see on amazon Based on the A Game of Thrones book series, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game has up to six players take control of each of the great houses of Westeros. Just like in the books, you'll compete for the Iron Throne by amassing armies, attacking castles, and betraying your enemies — but if you need a comparison, it's similar to Risk. It's a great gift for even the most casual viewer. What fans write: "This was a fantastic board game but be warned... it is a very in-depth board game as well. I love complex and strategic games where players have to think through all their options and adjust their strategies as the game changes.This game definitely delivers on that!" Length: 3+ hours

Players: 3 - 6

Ages: 14+

10. Through The Ages: Another Game Where You Can Build Your Own Civilization Through The Ages $57 | Amazon see on amazon Take your small tribe and grow them into a sprawling, massive civilization that envelops other players — that's the goal in Through the Ages. You'll go all the way from from mining basic resources to funding scientific research in order to outpace your opponents' technological advances. But don't forget — your rivals will try to take you down through wars and politics. Strategy is key here. What fans write: "My first full play through (3 players) lasted over six hours - but the time flew by and I can't wait to play again. Once you absorb the rules you find them to all be logical and I know that my second take will go more smoothly." Length: 2 - 4+ hours

Players: 2 - 4

Ages: 14+