Ulta really knows how to throw a sale. From its epic, semi-annual 21 Days of Beauty sale to its ongoing Buy More, Save More promotions, Ulta sales offer deep discounts. The retailer is all about hair for the next two-and-a-half weeks, courtesy of the Ulta Spring 2019 Gorgeous Hair Event. This particular sale features up to 50% off premium products and tools through its Daily Steals, which are live for one day only.

The Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event runs from now through June 1, so loads of deals on prestige products on deck. If you see something you like, you might want grab it on the quick since the discounts turn over on a daily basis.

The markdowns apply to products purchased both in stores and online, with some of the offers being online only. Therefore, you should read the fine print when shopping for your strands.

The Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event includes hot tools, styling products, shampoo, conditioner, masks, and more. Brands participating in the sale include Living Proof, Bedhead, Drybar, Not Your Mother's, Klorane, Shea Moisture, Kenra, Wella, It's A 10, Ouidad, Biosilk, and more.

If you need to stock up on, this sale offers plenty of opportunities to do so. You can also try out brands or items you've been coveting but have yet to commit to. The Gorgeous Hair Event certainly encourages experimentation, as well as pampering your locks.

Below are the 11 best items offered on deal during Ulta's Gorgeous Har Event. Please note the discounted prices are not reflected on the Ulta site until the exact date the item goes on sale.

1. Drybar Southern Belle Volume-Boosting Mouse

Drybar Southern Belle Volume-Boosting Mouse $26 $13 Ulta Buy At Ulta

A little dollop of this terrific-smelling mousse will give straight or curly locks so much lift. This volume booster is just $13 on May 15.

2. DevaCurl Deep Sea Repair Seaweed Strengthening Mask

DevaCurl Deep Sea Repair Seaweed Strengthening Mask $36 $18 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Those with curly hair will absolutely love this mask because it promises to leave them with healthy, bouncy curls. It's marked down to an incredibly amazing price on May 16.

3. CHI Nano Dryer

CHI Nano Dryer $159.99 $79.99 Ulta Buy At Ulta

If you wash and blow dry daily or multiple times a week, a quality hair dryer is a worthwhile investment. This lightweight but high-speed tool minimizes damage and cuts down on styling time. It's just $80 on May 18 and the discount applies to online purchases only.

4. Living Proof Select Styling Products

Living Proof Select Styling Products Ulta Buy At Ulta

Select Living Proof styling products are on sale on May 19. They are normally priced from $15 to $29 but you'll be getting them for only $7.50 to $14.50 with the discount. You can't go wrong with the Amp2 Instant Texture Volumizer for piece-y styles or the Flex Hairspray for versatile hold. Full-sized and minis are offered as part of this deal.

5. Unwash Products

Unwash Products Ulta

The entire Unwash assortment is 50% off for online purchases on May 21. You can try the Volumizing Foam Cleanser, Balancing Scalp Serum, Magical Leave-In Conditioner, and more.

6. Bedhead Curlipops

Bedhead CurliPops $29.99 $14.99 Ulta Buy At Ulta

If you are in search of some new hot tools to give you all of the curls, waves, and texture, grab this Bedhead curling iron for just $15 on May 23.

7. Wella Products

Wella Products Ulta Buy At Ulta

Wella's full suite of products is 50% off on May 25. The Sophie Turner-backed brand has so many offerings from masks to sprays to keep your mane in tip top shape. The sale is online only, though.

8. It's A 10 Select Miracle Products

It's A 10 Select Miracle Products Ulta Buy At Ulta

On May 28, products from the brand's Miracle line are half off. These multi-tasking mane miracles pamper your locks from root to tip. Try the Leave-In Lite Spray.

9. Macadamia Professional Masks

Macadamia Professional Masks $36 $18 Ulta Buy At Ulta

These rich, moisture-replenishing masks are just $18 on May 29. One tub will last forever, so you get extra bang for your buck.

10. Ouidad Select Advanced Climate Gels

Ouidad Select Advanced Climate Gels $26 $13 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Take extra good care of your curls during hot and humid months by grabbing these frizz-fighting, definition-giving gels on May 30.

11. Matrix Styling Products

Matrix Styling Products Ulta Buy At Ulta

The Gorgeous Hair Event officially ends on June 1. That's the day that Matrix styling products are 50% off. Why not try the decadent Matrix Biolage Styling Smoothing Shine Milk at half price?

Plenty of additional hair products are on sale every day during the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event. It's a good idea to check the sale calendar right now to see what's on the horizon. Or you can check in daily for strand surprises. Whatever the case, these deals are too good to snooze on.