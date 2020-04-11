What makes a great pair of sunglasses is fairly subjective. Some people want a UV 400 rating, while others are more concerned with snagging an on-trend pair that makes a statement. But the best sunglasses on Amazon do it all — combining eye-catching style with sweeping UV protection. Not surprisingly, they’ve amassed influencer-worthy fan bases as a result. To find the right pair (or several) for you, consider the following.

Face Shape

If you want to enhance your face shape, look for a pair that offers contrast. A round face can look more chiseled with an angular frame, where as a heart-shaped faces can benefit from a pair with sharper corners. Conversely, if your face is squarish, look for a round shade with soft lines. If in doubt, a pair of Wayfarer-inspired shades are sunglasses that look good on everyone — though really, your best sunglass shape is honestly going to be the one you love, regardless of what the experts say.

Sun Protection

Once you determine a lens shape, it's time to think UV protection. According to Mayo Clinic, you should look for sunglasses that are capable of blocking 99% to 100% of both UVA and UVB rays. To ensure you're getting that maximum protection, look for a 'UV 400' label, which is considered the gold standard and indicates the lenses block essentially all UV rays. For still more protection, polarized lenses reduce glare — the intense light that bounces off water or snow — so they're ideal if you plan to spend a lot of time around either, though people also like them because they make objects look clear and vivid.

Whether you’re looking for the equivalent of SPF 100 for your eyes or a cute pair to wear at festivals, the sunglasses below offer a little something for everyone.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Affordable (But Expensive-Looking) Sunglasses With A Cult Following SUNGAIT Vintage Sunglasses $16 | Amazon See On Amazon When over 6,000 Amazon shoppers leave a five-star review, you know you've stumbled upon a quality pair of sunglasses. These vintage-inspired, round shades from SUNGAIT are reputed to be one of the best sunglasses for the money. Their durable TR90 frames are exceptionally strong yet lightweight, and super flexible (they even come with a lifetime breakage warranty). Whether you choose lenses with a polarized, mirrored, or gradient finish, every pair delivers UV400 protection. It all comes packaged in a sturdy box with a soft cleaning cloth and protective drawstring bag. Reviewers rave these are Ray-Ban-level quality. "These sunglasses feel so high end I can’t believe I paid so little," one shopper was amazed to report. "This is my third pair I’ve ordered because I’ve been so happy with the others," another noted. Available colors: 21

2. These Cool-Girl Mirrored Aviators SOJOS Classic Metal Aviator Sunglasses $14 | Amazon See On Amazon A pair of shiny aviator sunglasses has symbolized laidback cool for decades, ever since the original aviators debuted in 1936. These SOJOS mirrored lenses come in a variety of hues, all with UV400 protection (though they're notably not polarized). The frames have spring hinges at the temples for a not-too-tight fit, and they have hypoallergenic silicone nose pads for comfort, too. A microfiber pouch and cleaning cloth is included with each purchase. Shoppers love their sturdy metal frames and on-trend style (with proportions that aren't too big for small faces). "VERY nice shades," one shopper commented. "They've been left on the dash, fallen on the floor, jammed in my purse, and still they look and work like new." Available colors: 9

3. Some Wayfarer Dupes With Polarized Lenses Polarspex Polarized Sunglasses $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These Wayfarer-style sunglasses from Polarsplex offer the iconic look of original Ray-Bans but at a fraction of the price. They come with high-quality TAC lenses, which provide 100% polarization and block 100% UV rays, and offer high-contrast clarity. You can choose from an endless variety of lens type and frame color for ultimate customization. They also come with a premium wool felt sleeve for storage that provides substantial protection against scratches. One fan declared, "Great, lightweight, good looking, polarized sunglasses for a very good price." Available colors: 60

4. These Vintage Heart-Shaped Sunglasses In High-Quality Materials Dollger Heart Sunglasses $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These sweet, heart-shaped sunglasses have serious substance, thanks to their sturdy polycarbonate lenses (the same material used for premium luggage). They offer surprisingly high 100% UV protection, although the lighter hues naturally won't provide as much shade. (And yes, they do come in black.) Little design details, like gold accents at the temples and nose bridge, add a designer finish to the whimsical style. Shoppers who bought them for costumes and concerts noted they started wearing them IRL, and they even come with a cleaning cloth and a double-ended screwdriver for repairs. One reviewer summed it up: "These are so fricken cute. For the price, they are really good quality and even feel expensive." The only downside? They're not available in polarized options. Available colors: 12

5. Some Small Cat Eye Sunglasses That Look Designer WearMe Pro Cat Eye Sunglasses $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For anyone coveting a pair of Gigi Hadid's high-end line of sunglasses, these sleek cat-eye shades from WearMe Pro are a solid dupe. Their sharp angles modernize the retro style, and the frames and lenses are made from strong and flexible polycarbonate. These shades flaunt full UV400 protection to shield your eyes (although they're not polarized), and fans say you're not sacrificing quality when you opt for this budget pair. "I can't believe the quality of these sunglasses for the price. They are sturdy, stay in place and look WAY more expensive than what I paid," one shopper was impressed to report. Available colors: 11

6. The Tiny Oval Sunglasses That Are Totally Having A Moment AOOFFIV Vintage Oval Sunglasses $12 | Amazon See On Amazon These narrow, oval sunglasses have turned up on scores of stylish fashionistas, but the ultra-trendy style has yet to lose steam. They might not shield your entire eye area or offer polarization, but what they do cover is covered thanks to a UV400 rating that blocks out 100% of UV rays (even on the translucent yellow and red lens option). Shoppers report that these mini lenses are long on style, and better than you'd expect for something that's also sold in a six-pack: "Way better than I could’ve imagined. Great quality. Feels very expensive and sturdy." Available colors: Multiple colors available, including several sets

7. Some Retro-Inspired Round Sunglasses WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Oversized round sunglasses are a fun and unexpected option for every day — especially when they have colorful, mirrored lenses made from what one shopper called "beautifully polarized" polycarbonate set in shiny metal frames. These feature 100% UV protection, though not explicitly rated UV400, and earn high marks from Amazon shoppers for feeling light on the face while providing much-needed protection. They have flex hinges at the temples for a comfortable fit and come with a great protective zippered case and a cleaning cloth. "Quality is insanely good for the price that's listed," one reviewer noted. Available colors: 6

8. These Futuristic Flat Top Shades GRFISIA Square Oversized Sunglasses $10 | Amazon See On Amazon When you want to make a statement, these oversized square sunglasses put all eyes on you, while they block out every ray from the sun (including 100% of ultraviolet light). You can pick these up in translucent plastic that looks like modern acrylic, but they also come in classic tortoiseshell patterns that might be a little more wearable for everyday. They have low-profile, built-in nose pads, and come with a soft cloth and drawstring bag to protect against scratches when you inevitably throw them into a bag or car seat. They're not polarized, but they do come backed by more than 1,800 Amazon reviews. Available colors: 19 options available, including several sets

9. Some Chic Cat-Eye Sunglasses With Old-Hollywood Glamour WearMe Pro Cat Eye Sunglasses $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Some oversized cat-eye sunglasses look Riviera-chic even if the closest you get to Cannes is watching a movie. The lightweight frames and lenses are made from shatter-resistant polycarbonate with UV400 protection. Although the lenses aren't polarized, they're mighty effective according to one shopper: "These are really cute and high quality. I got the black lens not thinking about how dark it would make everything. Which goes to show that they work really well!" Shoppers love their "cat eye glam" style with a sleek metal accent. Choose from a wide range of colors, including a black frame with mirrored green lenses and black marble with mirrored silver lenses. Available colors: 18

10. A Premium Pair Of Sunglasses In Sustainable Bamboo WOODWORD Polarized Wooden Sunglasses $29 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-end, handmade wood sunglasses boast sustainable materials and quality lenses for a seriously nice pair of shades for their still-reasonable price tag. The sturdy, 100% bamboo frames are super lightweight and naturally water-resistant, and come stained a deep brown to match the included cylindrical case. The lenses themselves are shatterproof and offer UV400 protection and polarization. One shopper shared that, "I am a terrible gift giver and this is the first gift my husband was SUPER excited to get. He loves them. Very light but sturdy. Good coloring. And the case is amazing and well made!"