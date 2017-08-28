Laptops have given us all a wonderful opportunity to work from bed, sit on the couch, or camp out in a bean bag chair. But if you want to take your laptop time to the next level, the best lap desks have enough space to rest your laptop or tablet securely, and are even designed with additional features, like adjustable legs, pull-out drawers, built-in fans, and ergonomic wrist rests.

When you think about it — despite the name — using a laptop directly on top of your lap isn't the most comfortable. The computer gets hot, it jiggles around every time you move, and it's not that fun to have laptop-shaped marks all over your thighs after an hour of Netflix. But a great lap desk keeps your computer supported and your things safe from heat.

Lap desks may be small, but they give you everything you need for a perfect mini-workspace. There are lap desks that adjust, so you can type at the perfect angle to ease wrist pain. Some have cupholders and built in phone and tablet holders, so you can keep all your work materials in one place. And there's even lap desks with built-in fans that keep your laptop from overheating.

These lap desks make your couch the perfect office. So, fluff up your pillows and get ready to work!

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Lap Desk With A Built-In Fan: Nnewvante Adjustable Laptop Desk Nnewvante Adjustable Laptop Desk $60 | Amazon See On Amazon If your computer tends to run hot, this lap desk might be a lifesaver. The all-bamboo desk includes a USB-powered fan to keep your laptop cool as you work. Not only is that awesome, it might increase the lifespan of your computer. The tray has adjustable angles for comfortable typing and the handmade look is classy and cute. According to one reviewer: "Bought for myself because my laptop started getting really hot and I know its bad to have it running on non-hard surfaces where the fan can't vent. Also wanted something so I could use in bed to be lazy and watch Netflix. I love that the legs are adjustable so you can change the height."

2. A Lap Desk That Doubles As A Standing Desk: Neetto Height Adjustable Laptop Bed Desk Neetto Height Adjustable Laptop Bed Desk $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Standing, sitting, laying on the floor — all of these become perfect ways to work with this adjustable desk. The sturdy stand adjusts to a variety of angles, so your wrists will feel great while you type away. Then, place this stand on any table and you get a standing desk. So, whether you're in bed or standing tall, this desk has you covered. According to one reviewer: "It feels quite sturdy and is a great size for a laptop or writing. It raises to a very comfortable writing height. You could use it for just about anything. It looks quite nice and easily folds flat into a fairly thin size. There is a little ledge to hold items in place, but you don't have to install it. Like that flexibility. Too early to comment on durability, but first impressions were very positive."

3. A Lap Desk With Space For Everything: Sofia + Sam Bamboo Lap Desk Sofia + Sam Bamboo Lap Desk $50 | Amazon See On Amazon It may look like a simple stand, but this laptop desk has two slots in the background you can use to prop up a tablet and a phone, as well as a drawer that pulls out for papers and pens, and a built-in mousepad. The legs of this lap desk are adjustable, so you can find the perfect height for you, and they can be folded up when you're ready to store it away. According to one reviewer: "The desk is quite stable, and the four angles (including flat) are nice to have. The mouse pad works well, and my phone (iPhone 6s with case and pop-socket) sits nicely in the holder. The dark brown finish is not black as it looks in some pictures, but I prefer this color. I have plenty of room to read papers and highlight, and my laptop fits nicely on it as well. Great for working from home."

4. The Best For Tablets: LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk $25 | Amazon See On Amaznn With a handy slot in the back perfect for a tablet and keyboard set up, this lap desk is a great affordable pick. Not only is it designed with a memory foam base that'll feel soft on your legs when it's in your lap, but it also has an ergonomic pad for your wrists. This popular lap desk is a bit small for larger laptops (it should fit laptops up to 15 inches), so keep this in mind. But for the price, it's a steal. It even has a fabric hook on the back so you can store this easily anywhere. According to one reviewer: "It's utterly perfect! I use a Lenovo Ideapage L340, and this fits PERFECTLY. It's not much bigger than my laptop; the long one-piece cushion underneath feel secure without feeling too warm on my legs; and there's a ventilation "ravine" on the back of it that aligns closely with the vents on my laptop."

5. A Large Lap Desk With A Cup Holder: Astoory Laptop Desk Astory Laptop Desk $39 $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This large lap desk is a great buy if you need a lot of space to work, but still like built-in places for everything. This lap desk has a slot for a tablet or phone in the back, as well as a cup holder for your thermos or bottle of water. While these legs aren't adjustable, they should be a good height for most people. And, the legs fold up so you can stow this lap desk anywhere when you're not using it. According to one reviewer: "As someone that doesn’t like working on a traditional desk, I sought out a quality table that would be helpful in working in bed or on the floor as I tend to do. This table is the perfect size and the cup holder as well as the slit is perfect for the use of my iPad, computer, and water bottle. All in all, this is a must to your workflow if you don’t like working on traditional desk."

6. A Minimalist Lap Desk Great For Travel: AboveTEK Portable Laptop Lap Desk AboveTEK Portable Laptop Lap Desk $40 $34 | Amazon See On Amazon With a tiny footprint that makes it great for travel, this lap desk has a minimalist design. The flat surface is large enough for laptops up to 15 inches in size, and is designed to shield you and your computer from overheating. A side table pulls out of the main design, so you can rest your mouse or a beverage there while you're using it. For a lightweight lap desk you can take anywhere, this is the best pick on this list. According to one reviewer: "I love this thing! The silicone is a bit tacky to prevent the laptop from slipping when tilted or bumped. The pop out mouse pad is an awesome feature, retracting for storage and transport. It's sturdy and [well] put together."

7. A Slightly Larger Tablet Lap Desk: Sofia + Sam All Purpose Memory Foam Lap Desk Sofia + Sam All Purpose Memory Foam Lap Desk $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Much like the other tablet lap desk by Sofia + Sam on this lis,t this lap desk has a slot specifically designed to hold your table upright as you type away on a bluetooth keyboard. But, unlike the other one this is a little bit larger and a better fit for anyone looking to use it for laptops and tablets. This one can fit laptops up to 17 inches in length. According to one reviewer: "I bought this as a gift for my husband, and he loves it! He is often using his laptop for school and likes to be able to sit on the couch, but it was so uncomfortable for him without anything to put his laptop on. Now he can study comfortably on the couch for as long as he needs to."

8. A Simple Portable Desk: NNEWVANTE Multifunction Laptop Desk NNEWVANTE Multifunction Laptop Desk $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes, all you need is a place to put your laptop. This desk is pretty much a mini table you can use in bed. With no unnecessary frills, it's the simplest desk you can find while the bright blue color makes it extra adorable. According to one reviewer: "This is a very well made bed tray/laptop table. It's sturdy too and the legs are nicely collapsible. It's quite light and is definitely portable. I think it could function as also a great breakfast in bed tray or to eat watching tv on the couch! It has so many possible uses."

9. A Desk With Its Own Light: Sofia + Sam Memory Foam Lap Desk With USB Light Sofia + Sam Memory Foam Lap Desk With USB Light $60 $45.49 | Amazon See On Amazon This desk is the ultimate in-bed workspace. You get a sturdy surface with memory foam cushion, a pull out shelf for your phone, a slot for your tablet, and a cute little lamp. Honestly, you don't even have to get up to turn on the lights, just wake up, switch on the desk lamp and get to work. According to one reviewer: "I have been through MANY of lap desks and This desk is by far thee most comfortable on the lap. It has a handle for carrying and also inclines too making it easier to see the laptop screen and write on it. I use it in my recliner and in my bed. My 15inch Mac fits wonderfully on top and doesn't slide down at all. I think because there is a coating that grips everything."

10. A Tray With A Colorful Design: LapGear Designer Lap Desk With Phone Holder LapGear Designer Lap Desk With Phone Holder $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to add a little more color into your office decor, this bamboo tray does just that. The comfortable padding is swathed in a bright teal with trellis design, and the cushions are angled to give you the perfect typing surface. It's simple, it's cute, it's colorful. Your lap will love it. According to one reviewer: "I had another cheaper, larger lap desk that I initially liked. But after a while I got tired of lugging it around, This one was well worth the price. It's not as bulky or heavy. It's easier to grip and it is very comfortable on the lap, much more so than the foam one I had first. Wish I had bought this one first!"

11. A Little Desk With Old School Charm: LapGear Schoolhouse Wood LapDesk LapGear Schoolhouse Wood LapDesk $50 $36 | Amazon See On Amazon If you miss the days of sitting at a wooden desk and doodling "I Love Weezer" on your homework, you've got to get this desk. The wooden lap desk really brings the old school vibes. The cushioned bottom keeps the desk comfortable, while the hard wood exterior looks great and is incredibly sturdy. Plus, it has a padded storage space big enough for all your work accoutrements and a 17-inch laptop. According to one reviewer: "I love this lap desk and highly recommend it. I like to sit on the couch and use my computer or tablet and this is just what I needed to be more comfortable doing so. I especially like the storage compartment and material it's constructive of."