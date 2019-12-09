Bustle

The 12 Best Sex Toys On Amazon

By Maria Del Russo
Shutterstock

Buying sex toys wasn't always as easy as it is today. Not only is the research and knowledge surrounding sex toys more accessible than ever, but with the simple click of a button, you can have them delivered directly (and discreetly) to your home. One of the best shopping destinations for buying sex toys online? Amazon, of course! And ahead, you'll find a curated guide to the best sex toys on Amazon, whether you're looking for a vibrator, a cock ring, a butt plug, or something else entirely.

If you're not entirely sure about what type of sex toy you're interested in picking up, think about what gets you off IRL and go from there. For example, do you love the feeling of oral sex? Do you require clitoral and G-spot stimulation to cum? Or maybe anal play is more your thing. Regardless of your preferences, you'll find an assortment of highly rated sex toys on this list, ahead (that includes penis strokers, clit-suckers, and rideable dolls, too). All of them are shipped discreetly and come recommend from your fellow Amazon shoppers, so what's the risk?

Scroll on for 12 of the best sex toys on Amazon to try now.