Buying sex toys wasn't always as easy as it is today. Not only is the research and knowledge surrounding sex toys more accessible than ever, but with the simple click of a button, you can have them delivered directly (and discreetly) to your home. One of the best shopping destinations for buying sex toys online? Amazon, of course! And ahead, you'll find a curated guide to the best sex toys on Amazon, whether you're looking for a vibrator, a cock ring, a butt plug, or something else entirely.

If you're not entirely sure about what type of sex toy you're interested in picking up, think about what gets you off IRL and go from there. For example, do you love the feeling of oral sex? Do you require clitoral and G-spot stimulation to cum? Or maybe anal play is more your thing. Regardless of your preferences, you'll find an assortment of highly rated sex toys on this list, ahead (that includes penis strokers, clit-suckers, and rideable dolls, too). All of them are shipped discreetly and come recommend from your fellow Amazon shoppers, so what's the risk?

Scroll on for 12 of the best sex toys on Amazon to try now.

1. The Best Wearable Vibrator Treediride Wearable Vibrator $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Wearable vibrators are great for a couple of purposes. Namely, if you require both G-spot and clitoral stimulation to get off, but also, if you're looking for a hands-free toy to pleasure yourself with. On this wearable vibrator, the shaft is designed to hit your G-spot, while the part that hits your clit has dozens of little nubs that massage your most sensitive bits. Both portions are outfitted with their own motor, and you can choose from 10 different vibration modes. This number-one best-selling vibe comes with a remote control, so you or a partner can control the toy with just the click of a button. To round off the impressive design, it's made of waterproof silicone, so you can even take it in the bath or shower. Just make sure to use a non-silicone-based lube with it.

2. The Best Rabbit Vibrator Paloqueth G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Rabbit vibrators are a sex toy classic — and this one, from sex toy experts Paloqueth, is the best you can buy on Amazon. Because of its rabbit-shaped ears that tickle your clit, this is another great option for people with vaginas who need both clitoral and G-spot stimulation to get off. It's waterproof, runs whisper-quiet, has nine different vibration modes, and can be easily recharged via USB. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, it has over 2,000 perfect five-star reviews. Choose from pink or purple.

3. The Best Dildo Paloqueth Realistic Ultra-Soft Dildo $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't be afraid of a good ol' dildo! This one was designed with beginners in mind, though advanced users are bound to enjoy it as well. It offers 5.2 inches of insertable length, while a flared, suction cup base means you can secure it to any smooth surface for hands-free thrusting. The dildo is extremely lifelike, with 3-D veins, textured balls, a realistic head, and a soft, flexible design. Choose from pink, black, or beige.

4. The Best Clit-Sucking Vibrator Satisfyer Pro 2 $35 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're all about clitoral stimulation, then the Satisfyer Pro 2 is for you. Using a wave-like, suction technology, it mimics the sucking sensation of oral sex, and it even offers 11 different intensity modes to choose from. Over 1,400 reviewers gave this toy a perfect five-star rating, commenting things like "I cried because it's changed my life. Another fan wrote, "For a long time I thought my clit was broken...I was wrong. After using this for about 5 minutes on different settings, I had my first orgasm."

5. The Best Magic Wand Hitachi Magic Wand $85 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't talk about sex toys without talking about the Hitachi Magic Wand (it was even featured in a certain episode of Sex and the City). This cult-classic wand provides intense clitoral stimulation using its firm, smooth, flexible head. While the classic model has a cord that plugs into the wall, this one is rechargeable, so it gives you much more flexibility. It has four different vibration patterns and four intensity levels — and yes, you can use it as a body massager, too.

6. The Best Bullet Vibrator Cooxer Bullet Vibrator $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Most bullet vibrators have just a few vibration settings, making them functional, but a little boring. This one, on the other hand, has 10 patterns to choose from, making it as versatile as it is tiny. It's also USB chargeable and waterproof, which, combined with its small size and discreet design, makes it a great, convenient option for travel. What's more, it comes with a handy remote control, and it's sold in multiple colors.

7. The Best Glass Dildo Don Wand Bent Pleasure Wand $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Skeptical about glass dildos? Don't be. "Glass dildos are safe as they're made from a special kind of glass designed to be completely safe for insertion," explains Anabelle Knight, a sexpert for Lovehoney. They also have the benefit of being non-porous, so they're unlikely to harbor bacteria, and they're compatible with just about every kind of lube out there. This bent wand can be used on either end. The less curved side is great for beginners, while the side with three bulbs is perfect for folks looking to experience a sensation on par with anal beads.

8. The Best Anal Vibrator Paloqueth Rotating Anal Vibrator $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If anal pleasure is more your thing, this Paloqueth Rotating Anal Vibrator is the toy for you. The anal bead-like toy rotates as well as vibrates — choose from seven rotation modes and seven vibration modes — and it has dual motors in the top and bottom. Its wide, flared base keeps it firmly in place for safety, while it even comes with a remote control (which is especially convenient with toys that you use behind you). Made of soft, waterproof, latex-free silicone, it's USB-rechargeable, too.

9. The Best Butt Plug Kit Hisinonlee 4 Piece Anal Plug Set $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're new to butt plugs, it's important to start small and work your way up. Your anus doesn't stretch the same way a vagina does, so it needs to be trained to accept larger toys (or penises). That's where an anal training kit comes in. This one comes with plugs that start from tiny all the way up to extra-large, along with a tube of lube to make sure everything slips in nice and easy. (It also comes with an enema, which is a completely optional step.) Each plug is made of body-safe silicone, so once your lube runs out, make sure to stock up on some new water- or oil-based lube.

10. The Best Cock Ring YosPoss Silicone Dual Penis Ring $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you need help staying hard during sex or are interested in experimenting with bondage, this penis ring is a must-try. It's stretchy, so it won't be too tight, but it's snug enough to restrict circulation in order to keep you hard. It wraps around your shaft and your testicles, providing two-for-one restriction, and can be twisted and tied in tons of different ways. The ring doesn't just feel good for you, either. Its textured, rope-like design bumps against your partner's clitoris (if they have one) to deliver a sexy sensation that will enhance both of your experiences.

11. The Best Masturbation Cup Tracy's Dog Pocket Pussy $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've got a penis, you might want to consider finally trying out a pocket pussy. It simulates the feeling of a vagina on both the inside and the outside, providing a realistic sensation every time you thrust. The Tracy's Dog pocket pussy has different textured chambers, ranging from super tight and ridged to wider with nubs. It's super easy to clean, too: it comes apart and can be rinsed with soap and water. This pocket pussy is waterproof, so you can use it anywhere you'd like. Just make sure to use plenty of non-silicone lube with this toy.