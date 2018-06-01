Love it or hate it, 13 Reasons Why is a global phenomenon. And it's propelled its many stars to fame, earning them fans outside the Netflix series. So if you're wondering how to keep up with the actors that play your favorite Liberty High students, here's a list of all of the 13 Reasons Why cast's Snapchat usernames. Unfortunately, many of the cast members aren't on Snapchat, but they are all on Instagram. So you can still keep up with the group's photos and stories on at least one social media site.

Perhaps Snapchat is going the way of cassette tapes and Polaroid photos — which figure prominently on the Netflix series — in the social media landscape. There's no way to say for sure, but it is interesting that so few of the young cast members have public profiles on the app.

Whether they're sharing silly photos of each other behind the scenes or just documenting their day to day life, following the stars on social media will remind you that they're nothing like their 13 Reasons Why characters. And if you've already binge-watched all of season 2, following the cast members is the perfect way to spend your time while waiting for Netflix to reveal the show's fate about whether or not there will be a season 3.

1. Katherine Langford

Langford doesn't appear to have a public Snapchat account, but you can follow the actor who plays Hannah Baker by her Instagram handle, @katherinelangford.

2. Dylan Minnette

As in Langford's case, it looks like Dylan Minnette doesn't have a public Snapchat handle. But you can still keep up with the actor who plays Clay Jensen on Instagram at @dylanminnette.

3. Ross Butler

Butler, who fans may also recognize from the first season of Riverdale, is on Snapchat, as well as Instagram and Twitter. Butler has previously used the Snapchat name rossfbutler, but that account doesn't appear to be public anymore. (There is a rossbutler on Snapchat, but it's not clear if the account is actually connected to the actor.) Either way, Butler's still active on Instagram, and his Instagram handle is @rossbutler.

4. Alisha Boe

Boe, who plays Jessica on 13 Reasons Why, doesn't have a public Snapchat handle. But you can follow her on Instagram at @alishaboe.

5. Miles Heizer

Heizer doesn't have a public Snapchat username, but you can keep up with him on Instagram at @younggoth.

6. Devin Druid

Druid, who plays troubled teen Tyler Down on the Netflix drama, doesn't appear to have a public Snapchat username. (There is a devindruid on Snapchat, but it's not clear if the account actually belongs to the actor.) But you can follow Druid on Instagram at @devindruid. And, fortunately, based on Druid's Instagram photos, it looks like he and his castmates get along better than their characters do.

7. Bryce Cass

Cass, who joined 13 Reasons Why in season 2, doesn't appear to have a public Snapchat username. He's on Instagram, though, with the handle brycecass.

8. Chelsea Alden

Like Cass, Alden joined the Netflix drama in the second season. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like she has a public Snapchat account either. But you can follow Alden on Instagram at @chelsea.alden.

9. Ajiona Alexus

Unlike many of her castmates, Alexus does have a public Snapchat profile. You can follow the actor, who plays Sheri Holland, on Snapchat at AjionaAlexus, and on Instagram at the same handle.

10. Tommy Dorfman

Dorfman doesn't have a public Snapchat profile, but you can follow him on Instagram at @tommy.dorfman.

11. Brandon Flynn

Flynn's Instagram and Twitter handle is @fIynnagin11. There's also a Snapchat user by that name, but it's not clear if the account actually belongs to Flynn or not.

12. Justin Prentice

Prentice doesn't have a public Snapchat account, but he's active on Instagram at @justin.prentice.

13. Steven Silver

Silver doesn't appear to have a public Snapchat username, but he's on Instagram at @silversteven.

14. Christian Navarro

Navarro doesn't have a public Snapchat account, but you can find him on Instagram at @christianleenavarro.

15. Michele Selene Ang

Like many of her castmates, Ang doesn't have a public Snapchat profile, but she's active on Instagram at @micheleseleneang.

16. Sosie Bacon

Bacon, who plays Skye on the show, doesn't appear to have a public Snapchat profile, but you can follow her on Instagram at @sosiebacon.

17. Timothy Granaderos

Granaderos, a.k.a. Montgomery de la Cruz, doesn't have a public Snapchat profile either, but he's on Instagram at @timothygranaderos.

18. Kate Walsh

Walsh is one of the few 13 Reasons Why stars to have a public Snapchat profile. You can keep up with her on Snapchat at RealKateWalsh, and on Instagram at @katewalsh.

So even if you've already marathoned 13 Reasons Why Season 2, you can keep up with the cast on social media in the meantime.