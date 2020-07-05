Rugs can add character and warmth to any space in your home, while protecting your floors. But quality rugs can cost hundreds and thousands of dollars. The best cheap rugs are designed from materials that work with your lifestyle and will complete your space without draining your bank account.

Materials

The material of the rug will be reflected in the price, and while there’s no right or wrong choice, there are pros and cons to each:

Pile Height

This is a term you’ll see frequently when shopping for rugs. It describes how tall the fibers of the rug are, or how thick the overall rug is. Flat weave or low-pile rugs are less than a quarter inch tall. Medium pile rugs are between one quarter inch to half an inch tall. High pile rugs refer to rugs over half an inch tall. The higher the pile, the softer a rug will be, but also the more difficult to clean.

Whether you’re looking for a luxurious, high pile rug for your bedroom or a kid-friendly, stain resistant option for the living room, this list offers a variety of cheap rugs to fit your home. Keep in mind: Many of the picks below come in a variety of sizes beyond what is listed — be sure to click through to find the perfect size for your space.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Durable But Stylish Outdoor Rug DII Reversible Woven Striped Outdoor Rug (4 x 6 feet) $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% polypropylene, this affordable rug works well outdoors because it has a flat, low pile that makes it easy to clean. It is mold and mildew resistant, and will not fade in the sun. It’s available in six colors with a striped pattern to match your home’s style, and can easily be rolled up and stored when you’re not using it. Plus, it's reversible to extend its life. Reviewers say the colors are vibrant and the material withstands any weather conditions. Helpful Review: "Perfect outdoor rug. I ordered this rug to be used on my balcony and it looked great. Great quality and easy to clean with a hose or mop ... It also is reversible, which makes it last longer since you can flip it over after a few years ... Overall though, great rug and it works perfectly!" Available sizes: 4 x 6 feet

2. This Neutral Jute Area Rug That Comes In So Many Sizes nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Jute Area Rug (4 x 6 feet oval) $47 | Amazon See On Amazon This handwoven jute rug comes in more than 35 sizes to fit any space in your home. The braided texture works with many decor styles and it has more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon from customers who say this affordable rug mimics the look and quality of more expensive options. It comes in four neutral shades: natural, off-white, navy, and black. You will need to be more careful with this rug since it is handmade — rather than use a vacuum, just give it a few shakes when it needs to be cleaned. Helpful Review: "I absolutely love this rug! I wanted a farmhouse look and so I ordered this rug for my dining area. I am pleased that it is softer than I imagined it would be. I thought it would be course and itchy, but it's not! Love love love it! I got the 6 ft round rug which will eventually sit under my new dining table. It has been down for 2 days now and the rug has almost completely relaxed too, which none of my other rugs have done so quickly." Available sizes: 4 x 6 feet (plus 36 additional sizes, including oval, round, and square)

3. A Boho-Chic Runner Available In Several Pretty Colors Safavieh Madison Collection Bohemian Chic Vintage Distressed Runner (2.25 feet x 8 feet) $41 | Amazon See on Amazon A hallway runner often gets lots of traffic and this option is pet and kid-friendly. The polypropylene rug has a medium pile so it easily fits under your favorite furniture, anchoring a room. It has nearly 6,000 reviews, with many raving about how it's long-lasting and elegant. If you don't need a runner, but love this pattern and style, it comes in 30 sizes and six colors and adds inviting boho charm that jazzes up your entrance or any other room. Helpful Review: "I love this runner rug!!! I seriously had bought 4 prior to this from sites such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, and Overstock, but once again, Amazon pulled through with this amazing piece, which was the rug I ended up keeping. Plus, this runner comes in many sizes, making it very versatile." Available sizes: 2.25 feet x 8 feet (plus 30 additional sizes, including square and round)

4. A Well-Made Large Area Rug With A Traditional Print Home Dynamix Premium Sakarya Traditional Area Rug (7.67 feet x 10.58 feet) $85 | Amazon See on Amazon Large rugs can be pricey, but this soft-textured polypropylene option is affordable and well made. With more than 2,000 reviews, this large area rug is a beloved option that is stain and fade-resistant and features a durable jute backing to help retain the rug's shape for years to come. This medium pile rug is available in 12 colors and six sizes. It comes in a traditional style with a floral pattern, but depending on your color choice (which ranges from a neutral tan to bright red), you can tone down or rev up your space. Helpful Review: "I have had this rug on my living room floor for 6 straight months and it still looks just as good as the day I unrolled it! It is a little thinner than other area rugs, but it's really pretty and looks just like the photo. It also was rolled up very tightly and had a lot of kinks, but they flattened completely after a week or two." Available sizes:

7.67 feet x 10.58 feet

1.75 feet x 7.17 feet

3.58 feet x 5.17 feet

5.17 feet x 7.33 feet

9.17 feet x 12.42 feet

21 feet x 35 feet

5. An Eye-Popping Area Rug That Can Hold Up To Foot Traffic Mylife Rugs Area Rug (5.25 feet x 7.25 feet) $100 | Amazon See on Amazon This area rug has a low pile and fits under all kinds of furniture in large, high-traffic spaces. It’s made of nylon and features a non-slip rubber back. It can withstand pets, kids, visitors, and furniture of any kind. Just hand wash or machine wash at a low temperature to avoid shrinkage. Reviewers say this rug is perfect for real life and adds color and flare to your home without having to worry about ruining an expensive rug. Helpful Review: "SOOO easy to clean! The colors are vibrant and the rugs are super soft (I have two). I will most definitely buy them again." Available sizes:

2.58 feet x 7.58 feet

3 x 5 feet

4 x 6 feet

5.25 feet x 7.25 feet

6. A Geometric Rug That Catches Your Eye HEBE Large Cotton Area Rug (4 x 6 feet) $43 | Amazon See on Amazon Geometric prints can add an intriguing element to any space. This machine washable cotton area rug is stain resistant, absorbs moisture to protect your floors, and feels soft on your feet. It can be washed in a mesh laundry bag or vacuumed regularly to maintain it. It has a low pile and reviewers mention that this rug is very thin, but simple to care for, beautiful, and well made. Helpful Review: "This rug is gorgeous! The price is awesome and the quality is great, I have no complaints. It looks just like the picture, very easy to vacuum, does not attract dirt or anything. It really adds character to my room. I think it would make a great tapestry as well since it's lightweight but by no means is it flimsy. Highly recommend." Available sizes: 4 x 6 feet

7. This Gorgeous Textured Rug Made From Wool nuLOOM Moroccan Shag Fringe Wool Area Rug (4 feet) $95 | Amazon See on Amazon This area rug is a statement piece that is unique and stylish. It’s made of 100 percent wool and features both high and low-pile patterns. This rug should not be washed or vacuumed, but can handle a spot cleaner if spills happen. The square rug comes in five other colors and offers a distinct, conversation piece for your home. Reviewers mention this rug does need special care and may not be the best option for pets or kids who could easily snag one of the weave patterns. Helpful Review: "I was back and forth on a boho type rug and I decided on this one which I am so happy with. The rug is beautiful and looks expensive." Available sizes: 4 feet (plus 28 additional sizes, including square, round, and oval)

8. A Neutral-Colored Rug That Is So Versatile nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug (5 feet x 7.42 feet) $66 | Amazon See on Amazon This neutral-colored rug is made from polypropylene and is versatile enough to work in any space in your home, including high-traffic areas. The medium pile rug is kid and pet-friendly and it can be vacuumed regularly or dry cleaned for bigger messes. It’s available in more than 35 sizes and comes in oval, square, or round rug shapes, as well as eight colorways. Designed from power-loom construction, it may last longer than most polypropylene options. And it boasts more than 5,000 reviews, many of which rave about its modern, classic design and how soft it feels. Helpful Review: "Exactly as pictured. Soft and plush, excellent quality and colors were exactly what I was looking for. Nice modern rug can go with any style." Available sizes: 5 feet x 7.42 feet (plus 36 additional sizes, including square, oval, and round)

9. A Faux Fur Sheepskin Rug Softlife Faux Fur Sheepskin Area Rug (3 feet x 5 feet) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This medium to high pile shag rug is made of plush faux sheepskin. It features artificial wool and suede leather lining and is designed to not aggravate allergies or fade over time. This rug is very delicate and should not be placed in high traffic areas. It can, however, be machine washed, but should be hung dry to avoid shedding. It comes in nine colors and three sizes. Helpful Review: "Fits perfectly in my little office. It gives it the texture it needed. It's very soft and the perfect size." Available sizes:

2 feet x 3 feet

2 feet x 6 feet

3 feet x 5 feet

10. This Low-Maintenance Rug For A Kid's Room Rostyle Kids Rug (5 x 8 feet) $55 | Amazon See on Amazon This high-pile rug features non-slip rubber on the bottom to hold the rug in place, making it the perfect comfy and safe rug for a kid's room or nursery. It's designed from plush microfiber and can even be machine washed in a laundry bag. It has a sponge interlayer that is flexible and cushioning for kids while they play or learn to walk. It comes in two sizes and four colors. Helpful Review: "This rug is perfect for my kids room! We purchased a pink and gray rug. The rug is super soft, almost a little slick feeling with no socks. We have the rug under beds but it has not slipped at all. The grip backing works great. I was worried about shedding but haven’t had that problem at all!" Available sizes:

4 x 6 feet

5 x 8 feet

11. An Eco-Chic Round Rug Outlavish Round Jute Area Rug (4 feet round) $70 | Amazon See on Amazon This round jute rug is a boho decor lovers dream. With natural eco-friendly fibers, the chunky round rug, which measures five-eighths of an inch in thickness, is durable enough to hold up in high-traffic areas, which is unusual for jute rugs. It can even be cleaned with a vacuum. It is also reversible, so you can flip it over and extend your use of it. The handwoven rug comes in four sizes. Helpful Review: "California Beach Boho! Using in a half bath that has a CA casual style. It's just perfect and has held up well to tons of teenagers in and out of the bathroom from the backyard pool etc..." Available sizes:

3 feet

4 feet

6 feet

8 feet

12. A Dining Room Rug With A Contemporary Design Unique Loom Del Mar Collection Contemporary Transitional Area Rug (5 x 8 feet) $86 | Amazon See on Amazon This low-pile rug is made of polypropylene and will hold up to messes. It is resistant to water, mold, mildew, and stains, so you don’t have to worry when kids (or adults) spill food on it. It comes in 11 sizes and eight colors to match your space. To clean it, just vacuum up crumbs or use a spot cleaner. Helpful Review: "Great rug fits well with room. High quality material. Used a larger one for dining room table and second for under [the] China cabinet." Available sizes: 5 x 8 feet (plus 10 additional sizes)

13. A Chic Moroccan Shag Rug With Tassels nuLOOM Mackie Moroccan Diamond Tassel Shag Area Rug (4 x 6 feet) $74 | Amazon See on Amazon This luxurious shag rug is soft and thick but should be kept in low-traffic areas to keep the tassels from coming undone, though many reviewers do confirm that it cleans like a dream after spills and pet accidents. It features four-inch braided tassels that create a unique accent in your home. Made from polypropelene, this rug can be vacuumed to keep it from shedding and a spot cleaner will eliminate any stains. It comes in 25 different sizes and three colors. Helpful Review: "This rug is so lush and soft. Super easy to vacuum and such good quality for the price!" Available sizes: 4 x 6 feet (plus 23 additional sizes, including round and square)