When it comes to fashion, sometimes it’s shocking how much just a little fabric can cost, and nowhere is that more the case than when it comes to bras. Luckily, whether you’re looking for a sports bra that can support you through even the most high-impact workouts like running or a pretty lacy piece for lounging, the best inexpensive bras prove that you don't have to spend a lot for great quality, fit, and comfort.

To find a great bra for you, start with the fit. According to a 2008 study, about 80 percent of women wore the wore bra size, with 70 percent wearing one that was too small. For a good fit, you want your breasts to rest inside of the cups without gapping or the cups wrinkling (indications that it might be too large) or flowing over the top or sides (signs it might be too small). The band should be tight enough that you can slide a hand between your back and the bra when it's at the loosest clasp — you'll likely tighten it over time as the elastic stretches out — and be able to turn 90 degrees but not pull away further from your back.

Beyond fit, it's about finding a quality item that suits your needs and style. Below, you'll find top-rated bras on Amazon for everyday wear, workouts, and nursing. Best yet, all are less than $25.

1. An Incredibly Comfortable Underwire Bra Maidenform Comfort Devotion Embellished Bra $24 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating after more than 1,800 reviews, this affordable underwire bra has fans raving about how comfortable it is. With cloud-like foam in the cups and a sueded fabric with plenty of elastane for stretch, it's soft and sits smoothly under clothes. Sizes 32C to 42D

2. A Supportive Wire-Free Bra Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you'd prefer to skip the underwire but still are looking for a lightly lined bra with plenty of support, customers love this Warner's wireless bra with a textured band for extra smoothness. Lightly padded cups provide support while the front-adjustable straps make finding the right fit a breeze. Sizes 32A to 40C

3. An Underwire Bra With Extra Side And Back Support Vanity Fair Beauty Back Full Figure Underwire Bra $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With a "no poke" underwire and plenty of coverage all around, this bra is a great choice for extra support in the back and sides. The 22 percent spandex in the material provides plenty of flexibility and comfort, while the unpadded full cups stay smooth under all kinds of tops and dresses. Sizes 36C to 44DDD

4. A Cute Unlined Underwire Bra Lily of France Bralette $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This sheer lacy underwire bra is a classic lingerie piece that comes in four colors including a soft periwinkle and blackberry. Made of a spandex and polyester mix, it offers stretch and softness while the underwire provides comfortable support. Sizes 34A to 38C

5. A Wireless Bra With Extra Support Available In Sizes Up To 48DDD Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Wire-Free Bra $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With extra-wide cushioned straps that stay put and a full-coverage front, this Playtex wire-free bra offers way more support and comfort than the average wireless bra in the front, along the sides, and even in the back. The four-way stretch fabric and rounder cups add to the design. Sizes 36B to 48DDD

6. A Strapless Convertible Bra Maidenform Smooth Strapless Extra Coverage $24 | Amazon See On Amazon The underwire in this strapless bra is cleverly tucked under foam cups for extra comfort, and the style of this is low enough to wear with almost any except the lowest-cup tops without showing. It also comes with silicone around the band to keep it in place and optional straps. Sizes 34C to 42D

7. A Comfy, Inexpensive Pregnancy And Nursing Bra Motherhood Maternity Wrap Front Nursing Sleep Bra $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of breathable cotton and a touch of spandex for stretch, this soft wireless nursing bra is a comfortable choice for pregnancy, nursing, and beyond. With its pull-on style and wrap front, reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating, with one writing: "This is my favorite nursing bra. I know it’s technically a night bra, but I wear it during the day too. It’s the best I’ve tried so far. I forget I’m even wearing a bra." Sizes Small to 3X

8. A Lacy Bralette In Tons Of Colors Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep-V Bralette $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in nine colors, this pretty lace wire-free bralette offers some support with its removable cups. The plunging back and front makes it a great choice for V-neck tops and dresses, and it's all-over lace design means you could even wear it as a layering piece. Sizes Small to XX-Large

9. A Pull-On Bra That Stays Smooth Under Clothes Calvin Klein Invisibles Lightly Lined V-Neck $23 | Amazon See On Amazon For those silky and delicate tops and dresses that seem to cling on to every bra in your wardrobe, consider this smooth pull-on bra that is super comfortable to boot. "It’s invisible under slinky things like silk, and it’s insanely comfortable," one customer wrote. Lightly lined and with removable pads, it offers breathable support. Sizes X-Small to X-Large

10. A Sports Bra With 5,000+ Reviews FITTIN Racerback Sports Bra $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers love this affordable sports bra that can stand up to the gym, running, and other cardio ⁠— and it's less than $15. "They were so soft and comfortable around my breast. It wasn’t too tight, but was enough to cover my entire breast and to hold them firmly even when I was running," one customer wrote. Made with a stretchy, moisture-wicking material, it's also available in packs of three or four Sizes S to 2X

11. A Strappy Sports Bra For Yoga, Barre, & More RUNNING GIRL Strappy Sports Bra $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With a pretty criss-cross back and available in four colors, this light-support sports bra is comfortable and will move with you. It's made with a moisture-wicking material that dries quickly and holds up well to washing, and comes with removable pads. Sizes S to XXL

12. A Long-Line Sports Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top Hawiton 1/2 Pack Sports Bra $14 | Amazon See On Amazon For yoga or another low-impact workout, or just a little athleisure flair, this long-line sports bra made with a blend of nylon and stretchy elastane has got you covered. With a high neck, removable pads, and a cooling mesh accent in the back, it's a well considered design for not a lot of money. Sizes Small to X-Large

13. The Cheapest Sports Or Lounging Bras Fruit of The Loom Built-Up Sports Bra (3-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These 95 percent cotton sports bras are so comfortable, many reviewers report lounging or even sleeping in them. Best yet, at less than $10 for three, they're one of the best deals around. Pull-on and tag-free, the unpadded, unlined, two-ply tank style is easy to wear, provides light support, and comes in plenty of color combos. Sizes 34 to 50