The world is getting smaller and smaller by the day, and that's all thanks to the internet. For fans of beauty, that means the best Korean hair products are now available on Amazon. All that accessibility is especially wonderful news, because K-beauty has already carved out a niche in the skin and cosmetics scene, and is quickly becoming a front-runner in the hair game, too. Access to these amazing Korean hair care products might just change the way you wash and style. A simple search on Amazon will show you some of the best Korean hair products, from a fan-favorite Korean shampoo, to a nourishing hair essence, to a scalp oil cleanser.
With a constant flow of new unique products like sheet masks, styling waxes, and nighttime serums — for your hair — Korea is teaching us a thing or two about how to nourish and heal our locks like never before. Korean hair products might be the newest trend, but odds are that they are here to stay. And that's because the innovative way they blend modern technological breakthroughs with natural Korean herbs provides extremely healing results.
But, enough talk. There's shopping to be done! Keep scrolling, below, to see 14 of the best and most innovative Korean hair products will make awesome additions to your styling routine!
1. A Nourishing In-Shower Hair Mask: Mediheal Hair Care Sheep Steam Pack
Mediheal Hair Care Sheep Steam Pack, $18, Amazon
If your hair is damaged from perms and coloring, the Mediheal Hair Care Sheep steam pack is just what the doctor ordered. It uses collagen to penetrate deep into hair follicles, leaving them soft, smooth, and healthy. It's also got a light fragrance that sticks around for a long time for fresh, clean hair. One reviewer says, "Waited 20 minutes, rinsed the solution off, blow-dried my hair, and it is sooooo soft and light-feeling."
2. A Collagen-Rich Korean Hair Mask: Elizavecca Collagen Ceramide Coating Protein Treatment
Elizavecca Collagen Ceramide Coating Protein Treatment, $8, Amazon
This protein hair treatment is a best-seller on Amazon for a few reasons. Packed with collagen and ceramides to strengthen and moisturize dull strands, this formula has worked wonders on so many people's hair. If your hair suffers from any damage, heat or otherwise, this is a great mask for you. Simply rub a bit through your damp hair and pin your hair back. Leave it on for as long as you want (the more time, the more moisture), and then rinse it out. You'll have softer hair in the blink of an eye.
3. This Wildly-Popular Korean Hair Band: Etude House Lovely Etti Hair Band
Etude House Lovely Etti Hair Band, $6, Amazon
People are loving this adorable yet totally functional Etude House Lovely Etti Hair Band. It's got cute cat ears to hold your hair back while you're showering, washing your face, or using a mask. According to one reviewer, this headband is "cute, stays in place, doesn't damage your hair, is thick enough to keep bangs/long hair out of your face and DOESNT HURT."
4. A Shampoo & Conditioner For Dry Scalps: Ryeo Chung Ah Mo Dandruff Shampoo & Conditioner
Ryeo Chung Ah Mo Dandruff Shampoo And Conditioner, $19, Amazon
This Ryeo Chung Ah Mo Dandruff Shampoo And Conditioner is specifically created to ease dandruff and dry scalp, but it does so without the waxy, oily residue that western cleansers often leave behind. It balances a dry scalp and oily hair, so that you're just left with soft, manageable, and flake-free style.
5. A Nutrition Pack For Damaged Hair: TONYMOLY Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack
TONYMOLY Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack, $16, Amazon
With a bunch of glowing reviews, people can't wait to get their hands on the TONYMOLY Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack. It's a cream with odd ingredients like egg yolk and vinegar, but according to buyers, it seriously gets the job done: "I have severely over processed, dry dry dry hair... My hair felt normal and healthy the following day, and I noticed I kept running my hands through it because I couldn't believe it."
6. A Refreshing Korean Hair Serum: Etude House Silk Scarf Hologram Hair Serum
Etude House Silk Scarf Hologram Hair Serum, $10, Amazon
This flowery spray is called the Etude House Silk Scarf Hologram hair serum, and it adds shine, keeps the frizz away, and helps to refresh your hair with a light floral scent. Needless to say, reviewers are saying things like, "This spray is amazing. It smells lovely, and it does the trick. It doesn't leave a gross residue like many other detangling sprays do. It leaves my hair feeling soft and smelling pretty. It's a product I have purchased multiple times and have used for years! I can't recommend it enough, especially if you enjoy a little fragrance."
7. A Korean Shampoo That Fights Dandruff: Daeng Gi Meo Ri Gingi Vitalizing Shampoo
Daeng Gi Meo Ri Gingi Vitalizing Shampoo, $17, Amazon
People are flipping over this Daeng Gi Meo Ri vitalizing shampoo, which uses keratin and herbal Uturn complex to prevent breakage, moisturize your hair, and invigorate the scalp. It also adds softness, boosts shine, and can even prevent your hair from becoming staticky. One fan raves: "My hair gets oily fast and I noticed improvement with this shampoo. I like it a lot, my [favorite] shampoo now!"
8. A Hair Oil That Prevents Breakage: Mise En Scene Damage Care Perfect Repair Serum
Mise En Scene Damage Care Perfect Repair Serum, $9, Amazon
This Mise En Scene Damage Care Perfect repair serum has tons of glowing reviews, because it "doesn't smell, doesn't feel greasy, gives great shine, helps hair stay healthy, and doesn't look fake." It's a lightweight oil that absorbs into strands to nourish and minimize breakage, and reviewers also say it helps with tangles, frizz, and growth.
9. A Korean Hair Essence: Amos Curling Essence
Amos Curling Essence, $15, Amazon
Calling all curly hair: the Amos Curling Essence uses aloe vera and aqua polymer to define curls and waves without grease or crunch. It provides adequate amount of moisture to reduce frizz, and works well for beach waves as well as super curly styles. One Amazon reviewer says, "[I] love this product. [It] holds your curl and its moisturizing too. I find a lot of curling essences to be either too greasy or does not give enough moisture but this product just gives you enough moisture."
10. A Healing Hair Mask: Nature Republic Argan Essential Deep Care Hair Pack
Nature Republic Argan Essential Deep Care Hair Pack, $9, Amazon
Made with argan, rose hip, and evening primrose oils, the Nature Republic Essential Deep Care Hair Pack gives your hair nutrients like fatty acids and vitamins for softer, silkier strands. Reviewers focus on the tips and damaged areas for hair that cooperates while styling, and say that it really does help to stop breakage.
11. A Shampoo Made With Korean Herbs: LG Reen Yungo Hair Cleansing Treatment Shampoo
LG Reen Yungo Hair Cleansing Treatment Shampoo, $14, Amazon
Made with primarily natural ingredients, LG Reen Yungo Hair Cleansing Treatment Shampoo purifies the scalp of build-up and excess oil while helping hair retain its moisture and manageability. It also uses traditional Korean herbs to cleanse away dandruff and dirt. "My holy grail shampoo," says one reviewer. "I have oily hair and after use, my hair feels super soft and bouncy. I'll be repurchasing this forever and a day."
12. A Korean Hair Treatment Pack: Atomy Herbal Treatment Pack
Atomy Herbal Treatment Pack, $18, Amazon
If you struggle with split ends and breakage, the Atomy Herbal Treatment Pack has herbal ingredients that help to heal hair from the inside out. It helps to balance moisture and improve maintenance, and it leaves hair smooth, healthy, and flowing within a few washes.
13. A Hair Essence With Argan Oil: SKINFOOD Argan Oil Silk Hair Essence
SKINFOOD Argan Oil Silk Hair Essence, $13, Amazon
This argan oil essence from SKINFOOD is a great way to strengthen and soften your hair. And, while some essences can leave your hair feeling weighed down or greasy, this one is lightweight. Just put a little in the palm of your hand and spread it over the strands of your hair that need a little love. One fan says, "This stuff works. Besides having a pleasant smell, it makes my hair calm down (which is no small feat) without looking too oily. I notice a huge difference on the days that I run out the door without using it. I tried comparable Korean hair oils that were about five times the price, and I didn't think they worked any better than this affordable gem. So, I'm pretty much hooked. It also seems to last forever for the price."
14. A Mask For Thin Hair & Hair Loss: Ryoe Korean Herbal Damage Care Hair Treatment
Ryoe Korean Herbal Damage Care Hair Treatment, $8, Amazon
Designed to treat thin, damaged hair, this treatment from Ryoe is an affordable way to moisturize your hair from roots to ends. The formula includes camellia oil to seal in moisture, making this a stand-out choice if you have dry hair. But, don't take my word for it. Reviewers love it: "I've tried so many hair masks. This originally came in a Korean beauty box and I tried something else when I ran out. Immediately went back to this after. It has a rose scent that I'm not over the moon about, but it's pleasant and not too strong. Really makes a difference, even next day my hair is so much more manageable and smooth."
