Your Instagram explore page is all dog memes and you say hello to every good boy you pass on your morning jog. Sure, you're a bone fide dog person, but are you maybe also looking for a new BFF to hike side by side with? If the answer is yes-that's-all-I've-ever-wanted, there are a number of best dog breeds for an active lifestyle you can look into. Breeds of all sizes fit the adventure buddy description so there's an active, outdoors-y dog for everyone.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC) there are over 340 dog breeds in the world, but the AKC only recognizes 192 breeds. Considering that number, you can find a breed for just about any lifestyle you lead. If you're more into sinking into the couch on weekends than trailblazing, there's a dog that will happily plop by your side.

Courtesy of AKC's breed search, you're able to narrow down breeds by activity level. Whether you want a dog that's "calm" or "needs lots of activity" there's a list of future BFFs for you. Clicking on the latter renders 37 dog breeds. That's 37 potential hiking buddies or jogging besties. It's like The Bachelor, but for dogs. Who are you going to throw a bone?

1. Russell Terrier Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Russell Terrier is a small dog with a big love for activity. Their personality is unmatched. I mean, do you even remember Wishbone?

2. Siberian Husky Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images Siberian Huskies are an active breed bred to run. They're the best buds to bring on a run or spending time with outdoors.

3. Pembroke Welsh Corgi Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images This low rider is a perfect bud for the house and for spending time outdoors. The Pembroke Welsh Corgi might have been the Queen's dog but is by no means high maintenance. Corgis are bred to be herders so they're incredibly active and would love chasing you around for hours. Plus, they're adorable.

4. Bernese Mountain Dog Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This breed will be dutifully committed to being your BFF until the end of time. Bernese Mountain Dog's sweet nature is unwavering and if trained well when young they're great off the leash. Being from the mountains of Switzerland, they're bred as work dogs and you'll find it hard to convince them to come inside when it's snowing.

5. Labrador Retriever Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whether you're lake or ocean people, the Labrador Retriever is for you. The easy-going buddy loves to socialize, play endless games of fetch, and spend time swimming.

6. Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Thanks to their webbed feet feature, Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers are natural swimmers. Their natural athleticism makes them the perfect pal to take camping. They're also so cute.

7. Irish Setter Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images News/Getty Images Irish Setters are favored by sportspeople who are on the hunt. They're the perfect breed to partner with for your long camping trips, especially if some trailing is involved.

8. Great Pyrenees Sarah Stier/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you've ever seen a picture of a Great Pyrenees puppy your heart might have been stolen. That's not hard to do with this fluffy pup. They do grow up and up ... and up into extra large dogs that are favored among farmers for protecting the grounds. They're considered "strong mountain dogs" and are perfect for playing outside with.

9. Golden Retriever Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The quarterback of dog breeds, the Golden Retriever is an active, joyful breed that will be your bestie forever. They're energetic and favor playing outdoors. Stock up on tennis balls.

10. German Shorthaired Pointer Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The German Shorthaired Pointer is not short of energy. The breed loves being outdoors and engaging in athletic ventures like hiking and swimming.

11. Dutch Shepherd Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Dutch Shepherd is a breed that isn't short of merits. They're trained to be police dogs, for search and rescue, dog sports, herding and tracking. They're fluffy and loyal and will be down for any adventure you choose to go on.

12. Doberman Pinscher Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Don't be intimidated by the Doberman Pinscher. The dog breed is alert and good at being on patrol. They're energetic and athletic, eager to get outdoors and play.

13. Border Collie Desiree Navarro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A Border Collie will out-energy you. If you've ever tried to keep up with a Border Collie, you might have found yourself out of breath. Border Collies can go on playing forever. They are always eager to get outside and run and jump and flip and play. Whatever you're up to, they'll be by the door.

14. Brittany Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Brittany is a dog that gets excited over sports. This breed is described as upbeat and is the kind of dog that wants to dive-nose first into a lake straight from the dock. They might not be able to help you paddle but they'll ride in the canoe with you to the camping site.