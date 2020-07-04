AirPods case covers are a great way to add an extra layer of protection to your charging case while adding a dose of style — and there's a huge selection of durable (and cool) options on Amazon. The best AirPods case covers come in tons of colors and materials, but all will be sturdy enough to protect your charging case from drops and scratches.

When it comes to case material, there are a few options to consider. Silicone, metal, plastic, textured fabric, and leather all make for protective AirPods case covers, but metal, plastic, and leather are less likely to attract dust and lint from your bag or pocket. And if you want to protect your AirPods from water damage, you'll want to opt for a waterproof silicone case that seals the openings on your charging case.

Also important: being able to easily charge your AirPods while they’re in the case. All of these cases allow for easy access to the cable charging port, but if you have a wireless charging case, be sure to choose one that’s compatible. You might also want to opt for a case that gives you access to the sync button, and if you have second-generation AirPods, one that lets you see the LED charging light on the front of your case.

Beyond that, it’s all about style. Whether you want a timeless case in a solid color or one that has a super fun design (think: an ice cream cone, a retro Nintendo Game Boy, or a galaxy print), these are the best AirPods case covers that’ll keep your earbuds protected with plenty of style to spare.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Cheap Grippy Silicone Case That Comes In 19 Colors EYEKOP AirPods Case $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have a wireless or cable charging case, you can power up your AirPods in this soft, lightweight silicone AirPods case cover that comes in 19 fun colors, like mint green, hot pink, and indigo blue. There are nonslip bars on the sides to give you a firm grip on the case, and there’s an easy-access charging port at the bottom. Plus, the LED light on newer AirPods is visible through the silicone. Wireless charging capable: yes According to a fan: “This is a good product. Bought it about 6 months ago and has held up. I was worried that when you opened it that it would wear over time, but it has been just fine. The best part is it protects the case well, and I can find it easily in my bag because of the color/texture."

2. A Metal Case With 2 Layers Of Protection Kekilo Metal AirPods Case $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With a matte aluminum exterior and soft silicone interior, this metal case cover offers durable, double-layered protection for your earbuds. The case provides easy access to the charging port and sync button, so powering up and connecting is a breeze. The case comes in six shimmery metallic colors, including gray, sea green, and gold, and the removable carabiner lets you clip it to your keys, belt loop, or bag. Wireless charging capable: no According to a fan: “This case is perfect! Very durable, lightweight and fits perfectly […] The clip makes my AirPods easily accessible so I don't have to dig in my purse to find them.”

3. A Timeless Leather Case iHillon Leather AirPods Case $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your earbuds wrapped up in chic style with this leather AirPods case cover. The plastic case is covered in genuine leather and has an attached hook ring you can clip to your keys or bag. There's a cutout for the charging port at the bottom, and if you have second-generation AirPods, the LED light is visible on the front. Choose from wine red, brown, or black. Wireless charging capable: yes According to a fan: “Very stylish case for my AirPods. It’s super sturdy and protective and looks really good.”

4. A Textured Fabric Case BRG AirPods Case $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in four colors — purple, rose, and black — this textured fabric case cover looks and feels great in your hands. There’s a plastic lining to protect your AirPods and it comes with a carabiner for easier portability. There’s a cutout for the LED light on second-generation AirPods, and — if you're feeling a little bit extra — you can also opt for a silicone case with a fluffy, faux fur keychain in tons of colors instead. Wireless charging capable: yes According to a fan: “The color was soft and matched the picture. The feel of the case is almost like a denim, but sturdy. Definitely protective and fits snuggly on the AirPods case."

5. An Extra-Rugged Case SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series AirPods Case $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This tough-as-nails AirPods case cover is made from rugged, hard-shell plastic that's shock-absorbent and built to withstand drops and scratches. Available in black, blue, dark green, and red, the case features cutouts for cable charging and as well as viewing the front LED light on your AirPods. A carabiner is included, so you can strap it your bag. Wireless charging capable: yes According to a fan: “This case fits perfectly and seems like it will protect my AirPods very well. I like the rugged look and feel. The clip that comes with the case is a good quality too.”

6. An Affordable Waterproof Case Camyse Waterproof AirPods Case $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re worried about dropping your pricey earbuds in water, this waterproof AirPods case cover can set your mind at ease. Boasting an IP67 water-resistant rating, it can withstand being submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to one hour. It’s made from one piece of durable silicone that seals the openings on your AirPods charging case, preventing water from seeping inside. And you can still charge your AirPods without removing them from this silicone case — just open the plug on the bottom that protects the cable charging port. The case is available in four colors — sky blue, rose, red, and gray — and it comes with a carabiner. Wireless charging capable: not stated According to a fan: “Great case, I love that I can hook it onto anything and take my AirPods with me. The case keeps them clean and safe. I never have to worry about my case accidentally opening and an earphone falling out after using this case because it keeps the lid closed.”

7. A Fun Case For Nintendo Fans Elago AW5 AirPods Case $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Calling all Game Boy aficionados: This retro AirPods case cover is for you. Designed to look like a Game Boy, this durable silicone case is compatible with cable charging and wireless charging AirPods cases. There’s also an anti-slip coating in the cap. The case is available in light gray or black and comes with a carabiner. Wireless charging capable: yes According to a fan: “I love this cover. I’m a GameBoy lover 90s baby and I was so in love when I found this Iphone AirPod cover. So many compliments and easy to clean.”

8. A Picture-Perfect Case Lupct Green Camera AirPods Case $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This cute camera-inspired AirPods case cover is perfect for photography buffs. It’s made from durable silicone, provides access to the charging port and sync button on your AirPods charging case, and comes with a handy carabiner. Wireless charging capable: no According to a fan: “The level of detail is impressive, and the quality is [sturdy] and durable. Seriously, this thing is precious, keeps my Airpod safe and secure, and was really inexpensive!”

9. A Hard-Shell Case That Comes In 27 Patterns LitoDream AirPods Case $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This plastic AirPods case cover comes in 27 designs — from floral prints to marble to space galaxy — so there’s sure to be one that’s perfect for your style. The case has a smooth, durable exterior that fits snugly over your AirPods case and provides easy access to the charging port. It also comes with a carabiner for extra portability. Wireless charging capable: yes According to a fan: “I really like this case because it is super protective and thus far has been very durable. I now feel 100% comfortable throwing my AirPods in my purse since getting this case.”

10. An Adorable Ice Cream Case Elago Ice Cream AirPods Case $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your earbuds look like a sweet treat with this super cute ice cream-shaped case cover. It’s available in four colors that’ll remind you of your favorite flavors: mint, blueberry, chocolate, and strawberry. The case is made from sturdy silicone and features a cable charging slot hidden in the ice cream stick. There’s also a keychain hook for easy portability. Wireless charging capable: yes According to a fan: “This case is absolutely adorable! I want all of the colors now! It is a bit bulkier than I expected but it is very sturdy. Came in a cute box and well packaged. I highly recommend!”

11. These Clear Patterned Cases In 10+ Designs Maxjoy Case for AirPods $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This see-through plastic cover comes in 11 playful patterns, like lemons, flamingo, and morning glory flowers. The LED light on second-generation AirPods is visible on the front, and you also have access to the sync button on your charging case. Plus, the case comes with a carabiner for easy carrying. Wireless charging capable: yes According to a fan: “This is a great case. It fits snugly and looks so cute.”

12. A Case For Bubble Tea Drinkers UnnFiko Bubble Tea AirPods Case $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This bubble tea-inspired AirPods case cover covers your earbuds into boba, and you get a matching bubble tea finger loop for carrying your (now) adorable AirPods. The case is made from soft silicone and allows easy access to the charging port on your AirPods case. However, it doesn't work with wireless charging. Wireless charging capable: no According to a fan: “Super cute and get lots of compliments from Boba fans.”

13. A Retro Mobile Phone-Inspired Case Yonocosta AirPods Case $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your earbuds back to the early '90s with this retro AirPods case cover. The pink silicone case is designed to look like an old-school cell and allows access to the cable charging port. It also comes with a cute matching keychain, too. Wireless charging capable: not stated According to a fan: “So cute, and very strong/durable material.”

14. These Cute Cat Cases ICI-Rencontrer Cat AirPod Case $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Food and adorable cats? It doesn’t get much cuter than these cat AirPods case covers. Available in a doughnut or pizza design, the soft silicone case allows for access to the cable charging port on your AirPods case. It also comes with a carabiner for easy carrying. Wireless charging capable: not stated According to a fan: “This AirPod case is super cute! It’s 2 pieces and I was nervous the top piece would come off pretty easily but it holds on pretty well!”