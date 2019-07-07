When you're shopping for the best travel jeans, the goal is finding a lightweight jean that has plenty of stretch. Whether you're lounging on an airplane or sitting in the backseat for a four-hour car ride, you'll be much happier if you're wearing pants that move with you. And, as far as packing goes, lightweight jeans are easier to fit into a suitcase or overnight bag, and won't weigh down your luggage.

But, since there are a lot of jeans that fit that description, consider your personal style. Which jeans do you reach for in your closet? Do you like how skinny jeans hug your frame or would you rather be traveling in a looser-fit boyfriend jean? Whether you gravitate toward lighter, medium, or darker denim, there are plenty of pairs below that you'll love. And, if you're prone to spilling your soda the second the flight attendant hands it to you (or is this just me?), maybe opt for a black jean that won't show a single stain while you're en route. Ultimately, the best travel jeans for you will be the pair you're excited to wear even when you're not on-the-go.

Queue the fashion-show movie montage! Keep scrolling, the best travel jeans are gathered up, below.

The Best Skinny Jeans For Travel Classic skinny jeans are popular for a reason, and they are usually made with a spandex blend that hugs your body closely. This makes them super comfortable and stretchy. And, since skinny jeans taper at the bottom, there's less material taking up space in your suitcase.

1. Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $40 | Amazon See On Amazon These lightweight high-rise jeans from Levi's are made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, so they'll fit snuggly but comfortably. That means you won't have to worry about them sliding down as you wear them. Better yet? These are machine-washable, so you can easily wash your travel adventures off of them after the day is through. They come in 12 color options ranging from white, to black, to distressed blue. What fans say: "I purchased a pair of jeans because I needed something slightly heavier than leggings yet “almost as comfy” for travel. I was not expecting to like them enough to purchase two more... but I do and I intend to. They are indeed just as comfortable. The color and fit are what I hoped for." Available in sizes: 24 - 34 (short, regular, and long)

2. LEE Women's Rebound Skinny Leg Jean LEE Women's Rebound Skinny Leg Jean $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a blend of cotton, polyester, viscose, and spandex, these skinny jeans have plenty of give, but won't get baggy if you wear them for long stretches of time. The high-rise fit will help keep the jeans from slipping down. While they're pictured here in a darker, medium blue, you can actually get them in eight different colors, including grey, a utility green, and a deep purple. What fans say: "This is my second pair. I love these jeans. They are extremely comfortable and fit wonderful. Several compliments on they way they look. I will be ordering more." Available in sizes: 16W-30W (petite, medium, and long)

3. Daily Ritual Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean Daily Ritual Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean $40 | Amazon See On Amazon These light-wash skinny jeans have just enough stretch that you can move freely when you're out and about. But, due to their cotton, elastane, and polyester blend, they won't loose shape with repeated wear. For the price, fans are quick to call this pair the best they've ever owned. They come in eight colors, including five different shades of blue, and a few neutral greys and blacks. What fans say: "These are my favorite pair of jeans. I love how comfortable they are with a little stretch to the fabric and the mid-rise waist. I have long, thin legs so the cut on these jeans fits me just right. They are also the right length which isn't always the case for me. I have worn them every week for a couple months now and they are still in excellent condition." Available in sizes: 24 - 32 (short, regular, and long)

4. Celebrity Pink Infinite Stretch Mid-Rise Skinny Jean Celebrity Pink Infinite Stretch Mid Rise Skinny Jean $51 | Amazon See On Amazon These mid-rise skinny jeans are made with a slightly different blend than others on this list. They have more polyester and rayon and less cotton, so they'll be a bit more durable in the long run but not quite as soft to the touch. They also have enough spandex to stretch when you need them to, and they have four real pockets. You can get them in one of three blue shades. What fans say: "I am blown away with how comfy these pants are! These are so fashionable and comfortable! I'm buying 2 extra pairs as we speak. It's always a gamble buying clothes, let alone pants, online, but I'm thoroughly impressed!" Available in sizes: 14W - 24W

The Best Jeggings For Travel If you're looking for the most stretch and give, you might be better off with a pair of denim-like jeggings. They'll give you the best of both worlds: the look of a denim jean with the stretch of your favorite pair of leggings. A win, win for travelers.

5. WallFlower High-Rise Irresistible Denim Jegging WallFlower High Rise Irresistible Denim Jegging $30 | Amazon See On Amazon While not a true "jean," these jeggings are really comfortable, lightweight, and easy to pack. They have five pockets (three in the front and two in the back), so you'll have plenty of room to store room keys, slim wallets, or any other travel essentials. These high-rise skinny jeggings come in four different colors. What fans say: "[I] wasn't sure about these pants, but when I received them and tried them on, I really didn't want to take them off again! [T]hey fit well, the material is light but still denim-like... I love them!" Available in sizes: 14 Plus - 24 Plus (regular and long lengths)

6. No nonsense Women's Denim Leggings With Pockets No nonsense Women's Denim Leggings With Pockets $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Recommended by experts and fans, these medium-rise jeggings are a popular pair amongst travelers. Not only are they stretchy, but they have gold stitching that makes them resemble classic jeans. Made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, these jeans are durable and can be washed in your washing machine. The also come in black, white, and the dark denim color pictured above. What fans say: "These have held up nicely, some wear is showing, but I used them often while traveling. They were super comfortable traveling and I wasn't wrestling them to stay up like some pants." Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

7. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These dark-wash jeggings are unlike most on this list: They're pull on jeggings that don't need to be buttoned or fastened closed. While this waistband distances them even more from the classic jean design, it can come in handy when traveling. They have the look of a pair of jeans but the ease of a pair of sweatpants, so you can easily navigate to your travel destination without worrying about a button or a zipper breaking. Like most of the options on this list, these are made with cotton, polyester, and spandex. But, unlike others, they're hand wash only, so you'll have to put a little bit more effort into washing them. That being said, travelers still sing their praises. What fans say: "I bought these as a comfy yet stylish pair of pants for traveling around Europe and they were AMAZING. So much softer than Pajama Jeans and they fit beautifully." Available in sizes:

The Best Straight-Leg Jeans For Travel A straight-leg pair of jeans can be a great option for travelers. For one, they're often made with a relaxed-fit design that allows you to move freely and comfortably even if you're on-the-go. They won't fit quite as snuggly as a skinny jean, but that can work to your advantage if you're traveling somewhere warm and want some breathing room.

8. LEE Women's Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight Leg Jean LEE Women's Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight Leg Jean $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These straight-leg jeans by Lee come with the backing of thousands of fans on Amazon. Made with a cotton and spandex blend for extra stretch, these jeans are some of the comfiest you can buy. They fit somewhere in between a mid-rise and high-rise jean depending on your torso. And, they come in three lengths, so you can buy the right length for your height. You can also get them in 27 colors and styles to match perfectly to your favorite travel outfit. Lee has been in the business of making jeans for over 100 years and it shows. What fans say: "Wasn't sure about these at first — then I went on a driving trip and realized I'd worn them five days straight! Fit well after washing, too — no shrinkage." Available in sizes: 4 - 18 (short, medium, and long)

9. LEE Women's Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean LEE Women's Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean $35 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-quality straight-leg jeans are similar to the pair above, but in extended sizes. They're designed with a flexible waistband that makes them easy to slide on and off when you need them to, but won't slip down while you're wearing them. This pair actually comes in 14 different colors, including a bunch of blue washes, as well as a khaki, black jean, and a white jean. Nearly 1,800 Amazon reviewers love these comfy travel jeans. What fans say: "Great for traveling in as they are VERY comfortable!! Packs easily. Holds its shape after washing. Nice looking jeans." Available in sizes: 16W - 30W (petite, medium, and long)

10. NYDJ Women's Marilyn Straight Leg Denim Jeans NYDJ Women's Marilyn Straight Leg Denim Jeans $109 | Amazon See On Amazon In a lighter wash, these NYDJ jeans are a bit more expensive, but worth every penny. The cotton, polyester, and spandex fabric is comfortable and durable, perfect for any travel plans you have. They're also designed to hug your curves without restricting you while you move. Machine-washable, these jeans couldn't be easier to launder. This pair is available in over 30 different color options as well, so you can find the perfect pair for you. One thing to note: Unlike other pairs on this list, they are only available in one length. What fans say: "These jeans are pricey and I have never spent so much on a pair of pants; however they came high recommended so I splurged. I wanted a jean that was flattering and good for traveling. These were both! Little bit of spandex keeps the jeans from being baggy after wearing them for the day. They fit nicely in my suitcase, didn't get too wrinkled and they were comfortable for all the walking I did on our trip. I came home and bought another pair!" Available in sizes: 00 - 18

The Best Boyfriend Jeans For Travel "Boyfriend-style" jeans are a personal favorite of mine. Fit snuggly at the hips but then designed with a looser fit in the legs, these jeans won't slip down with repeated wear or restrict your legs when you move. Look for a pair with spandex or elastane in their fabric and you'll get a comfortable stretch perfect for travelers.

11. Resfeber Women's Boyfriend Jeans Resfeber Women's Boyfriend Jeans $33 | Amazon See On Amazon These ripped boyfriend jeans are a fan-favorite on Amazon, and come in a bunch of different washes you can choose from. They're mid-rise, so they won't give you quite as much coverage as other jeans on this list. But, most importantly they are stretchy enough to wear if you have a day of activity ahead of you. And, if the ripped look isn't for you, these jeans are available in other washes that don't have any tears in them. What fans say: "These jeans are incredibly comfortable!!! They’re a must have for weekend jeans I sized up after reading reviews and shouldn’t have. I actually should buy my regular size or a size down... They also seem like they’ll stretch out a bit as you wear them so don’t freak out if they’re tight — they’ll grow! I even think they’d grow after doing a couple squats in them." Available in sizes: 0 - 16

12. Ellos Women's Plus Size Boyfriend Jeans Ellos Women's Plus Size Boyfriend Jeans $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in a white jean, black jean, dark-wash jean, and the medium wash shown above, these boyfriend jeans are seriously affordable. They're comfortable, lightweight, and they keep their shape as the day goes on. In other words, they're perfect for any traveler. While some of the colors have ripped designs, the medium-wash jeans shown here don't. You can pick the perfect design for you. What fans say: "First pair of comfortable jeans that I have found in a long time! Love them and will definitely be ordering more!!" Available in sizes: 10 - 34

13. Jag Jeans Women's Plus Size Carter Girlfriend Jean Jag Jeans Women's Plus Size Carter Girlfriend Jean $71 | Amazon See On Amazon These dark-wash jeans actually fit a little bit closer to a "girlfriend-style" jean than a "boyfriend-style." Which is just to say, these have a slightly more tapered leg and a slightly higher hip than your standard boyfriend jeans. With a few strategic rips on the leg, this pair is a fashionable pick that is great for traveling. Not only do they have that spandex-blend fabric that makes them great for any jet-setter, but they've received glowing reviews from fans on Amazon who call these the most comfortable jeans they've ever owned. While they are on the pricey side, they live up to the hype. You can get this pair in a light wash, dark grey tone, or a lighter/medium wash depending on your preference. What fans say: "Love these jeans! The fit is so comfortable! Even better than the boyfriend jeans I bought two years ago. These are not quite as loose and a bit more “girlfriend.” Very happy with this purchase!" Available in sizes: 14W - 24W

The Best Bootcut Jeans For Travel While bootcut jeans take up a bit more space in your suitcase (more fabric!), they're also a fan-favorite for travelers. With a slight flair at the bottom, your calves will be able to breathe and you'll have plenty of flexibility — if you find a pair with the right fabric blend.

14. WallFlower Women's Insta-Stretch Luscious Curvy Bootcut Jeans WallFlower Women's Insta-stretch Luscious Curvy Bootcut Jeans $37 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish pair of bootcut jeans come in three different lengths and a wide range of sizes so you can get the perfect pair for your body. Amazon reviewers love that these jeans are lightweight enough for any adventure you have in store, yet don't feel thin or flimsy. Shown in a light-wash denim above, these travel jeans come 19 different washes you can choose between. But, I think the glowing Amazon reviews speak for themselves. What fans say: "The material slight stretchy and holds the shape all day. It not too thick but not too thin. Sturdy material but not heavy. All around good jeans. I will order another pair to see if they are just as good." Available in sizes: 0 - 17 (short, medium, and long)