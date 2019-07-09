You can buy pretty much anything at Target these days. From laundry detergent to workout wear to groceries, the big red bullseye has it all. More recently, the retailer has become known for its impressive clothing and accessories departments, including shoes. Right now, you can get loads of on-trend, high-quality and cute shoes at Target for under $30. You can grab strappy sandals, stylish sneakers, or chic heels for both everyday and special occasions this summer. There are also plenty of styles that'll work for the fall, so you can also stock up those now, and add them to rotation once the weather breaks.

Indeed, you can build your entire OOTD with pieces from Target — all the way down to your shoes. The retailer's '90s-inspired Wild Fable brand has plenty of playful options, as does the more contemporary A New Day line. The Universal Thread brand also offers a rich repertoire of super on-trend shoes that you can wear for several seasons.

To make the deal even sweeter, Target recently expanded its footwear department to include a deep assortment of wide-width shoe options, according to a press release from the company. Target will further update its wide-width offerings to include more than 100 additional styles this fall. Ultimately, Target is establishing itself as a shoe destination and hub.

To get your shopping starting, here are 17 Target shoes that are under $30 and that are so, so cute for summer and beyond.

1. Universal Thread Kerryn Elastic Strap Footbed Slide Sandals

The criss-cross straps on this pair are both stylish and comfortable. You can wear these sandals, which also come in tan, with an LBD, skinnies, short shorts, or just about anything else in your closet.

2. Universal Thread Larissa Braided Ankle Wrap Sandals

Who needs basic flip flops when you can have these braided thongs? They will look amazing with a maxi dress, Bermuda shorts, or a denim mini skirt.

3. Universal Thread Women's Sigma Espadrille Knotted Bow Sandals

It's all about the bow. You will want to slide into this pair, which comes with either an orange or yellow bow, all summer long. These slip ons are a perfect complement to a big-brimmed straw hat.

4. Universal Thread Paige Lace Up Gladiator Sandals

Strappy gladiators elevate any outfit with which you wear them. If you rock them with destroyed jeans shorts and a loose and flowing vintage concert tee, you've got your outdoor summer festival uniform.

5. Universal Thread Megan Microsuede Quarter Strap Heeled Pump Sandals

If you have any outdoor weddings, garden parties, or other semi-fancy events on your summer docket, you need to scoop up these chunky-heeled, ankle strap pumps. They come in black, red, taupe, and blush.

6. A New Day Ema High Block Heeled Pumps

Forget basic black or brown heels. This leopard print pair from A New Day will upgrade your OOTD. This style is an incredible partner for a knee or calf-length dress so you can show it off.

7. A New Day Gemma Pointed Toe Heel Pumps

These striped, nautical-inspired heels look like something Meghan Markle would rock. You can wear these pointy pumps with a black or white dress for a dose of fashion and footwear fun.

8. A New Day Benetta Tassel Slide Sandals

There are slides and then there are the Benetta Tassel Slides. The fuzzy strap and jewel tones — this style comes in sapphire blue and ruby — make for a chic alternative to your fave athleisure pair.

9. A New Day Keira Two-Piece Slide Sandals

The Keira slide gets a boost from the back heel. Not only does it provide a little more support but it adds even more style to a quintessential summer shoe silhouette.

10. A New Day Dorathea Velvet Slide Sandals

Velvet may traditionally be more of a cold weather fabric but it works with this summer shape. You can totally show off a fresh and pretty pedi with this open-toe pair, which is a steal at just $23.

11. A New Day Gabriella Mid Heel Platform Pumps

Don't these '00s-inspired platforms look like the pair you wore back in middle school? They are back in style and are an excellent date night choice. Just add an LBD or a floral print mini and you are so good to go.

12. A New Day Dora Patent Kitten Pointed Toe Pump Heel

A kitten heel is an excellent choice for more formal office wear. This style comes in taupe and black, and can be worn deep into fall.

13. A New Day Carina Stretch Knit Sneakers

Going on vacation and planning to do a lot of walking while you're away? Then these knit kicks with an elevated sole are exactly what you need. You can put plenty of miles on them without sacrificing style.

14. A New Day Dot Round Toe Wedge Pumps

Wedge pumps are another office option. This pair works with a pencil skirt or a two-piece set. The $25 price tag is unbeatable, too.

15. A New Day Haley Two Strap City Sandal Pumps

The asymmetrical straps and chunky heel are so '00s and so awesome. You can wear Haley with anything and everything in your summer closet.

16. Wild Fable Panya Faux Leather Heeled Pumps

Lemon yellow, chunky heels such as this is perfect for dinner and dancing. They will add a dash and splash of color to any monochromatic ensemble.

17. Wild Fable Mallory Tassel Loafers

Not only are these loafers so '90s and so awesome, they are also a wonderful option for work wear that you'll live in after hours, too.