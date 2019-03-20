The 19 Best Sales From Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Event Include $20 Eye Palettes and $11 Eyeliners

There's an inherent thrill that comes with shopping a beauty sale — it's downright exhilarating to save serious money on a prestige product. Well, that excitement is amplified tenfold with Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, which runs from now through April 6. New and luxury items are being marked down at Ulta stores and on its website every single day for the next two-and-a-half weeks. Participating brands include MAC, Eyeko, Estée Lauder, Juice Beauty, Philosophy, Mario Badescu, Tarte, Benefit, Urban Decay, and many more. It's truly a self-care treasure trove.

The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale features different types of deals. Beauty Steals happen daily and feature products marked down by 50 percent for only a day. Hot Deals offer 40 percent off products and those discounts often run for a day up to a period of three weeks. A few deals are available exclusively to members of Ulta's Ultamate Rewards loyalty program who've achieved Platinum and Diamond status. Some discounts are available both in stores and online, while others are only applicable to online purchases. Therefore, you need to pay attention when perusing the Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty offerings.

During this event, you can try new products you may not have been as quick to grab at full price. Sometimes, a discounted impulse purchase can become a Holy Grail product that rightfully earns a spot in your daily beauty rotation. You can also stock up on your favorites.

Below are the 19 best sales happening during the remainder of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event. There are moisturizers, mascara, glosses, eyeliners, palettes, setting powders, eyeshadow palettes, and beyond.

Please note that the sale prices will be activated on the day that each items goes on deal.

1. Sara Happ The Lip Slip One Luxe Gloss

The Lip Slip is a gloss and a balm in one convenient squeeze tube. You get all of the shine, all of the hydration, and none of the stickiness. It's marked down to $10 online on March 20.

2. Eyeko Eyeliners

All five of Eyeko's black eyeliners are discounted to $11 on March 20, including the Alexa Chung-created, liquid Eyedo pen. It's the one tool you need to execute a flawless flick.

3. MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pots

MAC Paint Pots are creamy primers that ensure eyeshadow will stay all day and a little goes a long way. They're on sale for $11 on March 20.

4. Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream

This intense moisturizer from the Gwyneth Paltrow-backed brand is an excellent choice for nighttime use. It absorbs while you sleep and you'll wake up to smooth, hydrated skin. It's an online only product that's half-off on March 21.

5. Too Faced Chocolate Gold Metallic/Matte Eyeshadow Palette

Eyeshadow palettes are a signature for Too Faced. This decadent, chocolate and gold-infused collection will avail itself of daily use and it's less than $25 on March 22.

6. Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

The iconic eyeshadow primer, which intensifies shades applied over top and gives powder products a base to adhere to, is discounted to $12 on March 22.

7. IT Cosmetics Brushes Love Beauty Fully Complexion Powder Brush #225 & Flawless Powder Brush #202

These tools look and feel luxe. They are as effective as they are pretty and will cost $18 a piece on March 24.

8. Ofra x Nikkie Tutorials Highlighting Trio

Get that glow with three pinwheel-shaped highlighters that can be layered or worn a la carte. Each will add a glorious, celestial shimmer to your visage. The palette costs $14.50 on March 26.

9. Nudestix Lip Crayons

All of the Nudestix's creamy lip crayons are half off on March 27. They come packaged in reusable black tins that can be repurposed to store valuables. This discount applies only to online purchases.

10. Kopari Coconut Rose Toner

On March 27, you can grab this multi-tasker for just $12 online. It sets makeup, refreshes skin when you spritz it throughout the day, and hydrates. You'll reach for it all summer long.

11. Beauty Bakerie HD Flour Setting Powder

Makeup won't migrate when you finish your face with this setting powder. It's $12 when purchased online on March 27.

12. Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette

Power neutrals in matte and shimmer textures comprise this 12-pan Tarte eye palette. It's an excellent day-to-night option and it's less than $20 on March 29.

13. Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner

Stila's hero Stay All Day liner, which allows you to create a perfect cat eye every time, goes on sale for $11 on March 30. The formula is jet black and doesn't move.

14. Sugar Rush by Tarte Preppy Precision Liner

Tarte's sassy new diffusion line is included in this Ulta event. It'll boast a $7 price tag on March 31. If you've been "eyeing" this new line, now is the time to try its offerings.

15. Estée Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 15

On April 2, you can try new moisturizer that will give you the softest skin. This Estée classic will be marked down to an attractive $17. The discount is only available online.

16. MAC Prep + Prime Skin

Finish your look of the day with a few spritzes of this radiance-adding primer, the price of which is slashed to $15.50 on April 5.

17. Too Faced Bronzers

Get a head start on bronzy summer skin with these $15 bronzers, which go on sale on April 5. They offer a safe way to get sun-kissed.

18. Benefit Gimme Brow + Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Tame those brows and add fullness and definition with this plumping and shaping gel. It'll set you back by $12 on April 6.

19. LORAC PRO Palette 3

This blockbuster palette features 16 matte and shimmer shades in all sorts of power neutrals. It goes on sale online for the stellar low price of $22 on April 6 and it'll serve as your go-to for buildable smoky eye looks.

There are dozens upon dozens of other products on sale during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event.The irony is that you just might find yourself blowing your budget — all the while stocking up and saving.