Tank tops are a wardrobe staple which can be worn alone or as a layering piece under other clothing items. Whether you’re going to the gym, work, or just hanging out around the house, the best tank tops fit comfortably (whether that be loose and relaxed or fitted) and come in a variety of designs with different straps, necklines, colors, and designs.

Beyond fit and style, fabric is also an important consideration when it comes to picking the best tank top or tops for you. There’re tons of different fabric options and combinations, but some of the most common are:

Cotton which can be nice and soft (but beware, can shrink in the dryer).

which can be nice and soft (but beware, can shrink in the dryer). Polyester which is lightweight and water-resistant, and in the right design, can even be very breathable.

which is lightweight and water-resistant, and in the right design, can even be very breathable. Spandex which is often used for form-fitting tanks to add flexibility and comfort. It’s usually combined with other fabrics to add stretch and durability.

When it comes to pregnancy, nursing, workouts, or just days when you would rather not wear a bra, you’ll find smart designs below that have your needs covered, too.

To help you on the hunt for the perfect tank top, here are 20 customer-adored options from Amazon for work, for play, and for the gym.

1. A Basic, Slim-Fit Tank Top Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON These slim-fit tanks from Amazon Essentials are a wardrobe staple. Wear them alone or as layering pieces to complete your look. The two-pack of scoop-neck tanks feature a comfortable cotton blend and come in a variety of colors, including crisp white and basic black. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “These tanks are perfect!! So soft and comfy, and long enough to layer!! [...] These are a great every day, casual tank top!! Will definitely be buying more!” Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

2. A Relaxed-Fit Tank Top Daily Ritual Jersey Racerback Tank Top $13 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Great for everyday wear, this relaxed-fit tank top from Daily Ritual comes in seven basic colors that will coordinate with virtually any bottoms. Made of rayon and spandex, this tank features a scoop-neck front and racerback. Amazon reviewers give it a 4.7-star rating. What Amazon reviewers are saying: "Really into this tank. It is true to size, not too low cut/revealing, and the arm holes do not show my bra (nor do the straps). It is the perfect length, did not shrink when washed, and the fabric is not cheap-feeling or sheer. In fact, it seems more expensive than it is." Sizes: X-Small to X-Large

3. A Workout Tank Top With A Built-In Bra DISBEST Workout Top With Removable Pads $25 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON If you’re looking to ditch your sports bra during low- and medium-impact exercises, this workout tank from DISBEST has a padded built-in bra that will give you good support during your workouts. The tank, which is made of a blend of polyamide, polyester, and spandex, is super elastic, yet soft and breathable. The anti-slip wide straps won’t dig in to your shoulders. Choose from a variety of color options. However, this is probably not the best choice for high-impact sports like running. What Amazon reviewers are saying: "This sports shirt is very soft, fits well, with clean stitches, and a bra. The color is beautiful, the size is right. Totally recommend." Sizes: Small to X-Large

4. A Casual Tank Top That Comes In Lots Of Patterns TECREW Tank Top $18 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON The gorgeous floral-inspired design of this tank top from TECREW makes it a standout piece in your closet. The versatile tank can be worn casually, or dressed up under a blazer or cardigan for work. Made of 100 percent polyester, the tank features a V-neck and spaghetti straps. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “This top is great because it has adjustable straps and is great quality! I love the bright color and the length!” Sizes: Small to XX-Large

5. A Tie-Neck Top For Work Lark & Ro Sleeveless Tie-Neck Blouse $29 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This sleeveless blouse from Lark & Ro will make a great addition to your work wardrobe. Made from 100 percent polyester, this top comes in five different color options and features a sweet tie-neck detail. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “Very comfortable and stylish. Perfect work blouse. Pairs well with a pencil skirt.” Sizes: 0 to 16

6. A Loose Muscle Tank Top icyzone Muscle Tanks (3-Pack) $24 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Whether you're working out or lounging around the house, these muscle tanks from icyzone are super comfortable — the exaggerated armhole allows for the tanks to hang loosely for a relaxed fit. Made of polyester and rayon, these tanks are soft and lightweight and come in a range of colors. At just $24 for a three-pack, it's a great price for a great product which Amazon reviewers back up with a 4.5-star rating. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I love these tops. They’re perfect for working out—super soft, moisture-wicking, and great colors. Would order again in a heartbeat.” Sizes X-Small to X-Large

7. A Fun Graphic Tank Top Disney Mickey Mouse Sleeveless Tank Top $20 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Transport yourself to the happiest place on earth with this tank top from Disney. Made of polyester and cotton, this basic racerback top features the adorable Mickey Mouse on the front. Choose from gray, navy, or red. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I bought this right before we took a trip to Disney and I couldn't have been happier. The material was very lightweight which was great because it's so hot and it just fit perfectly.” Sizes: Small to X-Large

8. A Plus-Sized Tank Top With A Lace Hem XiaoMaAnJi Plus-Size Lace Tank Top $18 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON If you’re looking for a basic top with a touch of flair, this is it. This tank top has a basic scoop-neck design, but is elevated by a lace hem which gives it a dressier feel. Made of a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, this tank comes in a range of colors, including some cute patterns. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “This tank is great. It looks really nice, it fits great, it handles being washed and dried very well. Kept its size and color. [...] I’m very pleased with this purchase.” Sizes: 1x-4x

9. A Cute Button-Down Tank Top BLENCOT Button-Down Tank Top $18 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This tank top from BLENCOT features buttons that actually work, allowing you to wear it exactly how you like. The tank is made of polyester and spandex, so it’s nice and lightweight but also slightly stretchy. The adjustable spaghetti straps mean you can get the perfect fit. Choose from seven different solid color options. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “The fabric is comfortable and has a great drape, not too light or too heavy, and it's breathable. [...] The neckline isn't too low, but low enough to be interesting (and the spaghetti straps are adjustable so the neckline shouldn't be an issue for anyone). [...] I get lots of compliments on this top and I got it for a great deal, what's not to love?” Sizes: Small to XX-Large

10. A Low-Cost Tank Top In A Wide Range Of Colors And Sizes Bozzolo Spaghetti Strap Lace Trim Tank Top $9 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Great for layering, these tank tops from Bozzolo come in dozens of colors and a wide range of sizes. Made of mostly cotton with a little bit of spandex, these fitted tanks are comfortable and slightly stretchy. These tops feature an adjustable spaghetti strap with a simple lace detail on the neckline and hem. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I love these tank tops! They work and fit exactly as you would expect. The lace is a cute touch which I absolutely adore.” Sizes: Small to 3x

11. A Dressy Chiffon Tank Top Timeson V-Neck Tank Top $25 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This tank top from Timeson is sleek and simple, yet can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. The V-neck blouse is made of 100 percent polyester, and comes in many different color options. It's a quality top with a good price tag, what more could you ask for? What Amazon reviewers are saying: “Very cute and lightweight blouse. I pair it with skinny jeans and boots when I am going out or wear it with work pants for work.” Sizes: Small to XX-Large

12. A Versatile Turtleneck Tank Top Nasperee Sleeveless High Turtleneck Tank Top $18 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Whether you’re heading to the office or a more casual occasion, this cute and versatile turtleneck tank top is a classic pick. Made of a rayon and spandex blend, the tank is super comfortable and comes in a dozen colors and prints including animal prints. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “The material is light weight so will work well for the summer. Well made! Will be buying from this company again for sure!!” Sizes: X-Small to X-Large

13. A Comfortable Postpartum Tank Top SUIEK Nursing Tank Top (3-Pack) $35 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Finding a top that is comfortable is everything after you’ve had a baby, and this set of three tank tops from SUIEK fits the bill. Made of cotton and a little bit of spandex, these cozy tanks have a loose fit beneath the bust, which is especially great if you had a C-section. The easy one-handed nursing clasps are ideal if you are breastfeeding. Wear these tanks for sleep or leisure, it’s totally up to you. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I've basically lived in these since getting them. They're VERY comfortable, the fabric is very comfortable and it's thickness is way better than I expected for the price. The closure snap is very easy to snap and unsnap with one hand, and it folds down low enough to not get in the way at all during nursing sessions.” Sizes: Small to X-Large

14. A Breathable Workout Tank Mippo Workout Tank Top $16 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON The back detail of this tank top from Mippo combines a cute design with good functionality — the soft mesh keeps you cool during workouts, while the tie is, let's face it, just simply adorable. This relaxed-fit tank is made of modal and spandex, so it’s super soft and slightly stretchy. It also comes in a wide range of colors. What Amazon reviewers are saying:“ I do CrossFit and run but still want to maintain some degree of feminity and these are perfect! I think they’re very flattering for your shoulders and arms. [...] I think the venting in the back is actually functional and cute and I like the cut of the shirt and the length when down or tied up.” Sizes: X-Small to X-Large

15. A Cropped Tank Top In Lots Of Colors And Prints MAKEMECHIC Crop Camisole $13 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This cropped tank top from MAKEMECHIC features adorable button and tie details in the front that will have your friends asking, “Where did you get that?” Made of 100 percent polyester, this tank comes in tons of cute colors and prints, including eyelet, florals, neons, and also classic black. Many reviewers said that this tank runs slightly small, however, so consider sizing up. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I wore it on vacation to Florence. I layered it with a top to create a nice layer effect. I love the tie knot effect in front. Thin material but for the price it’s a good buy!” Sizes: XX-Small to X-Large

16. A Cami Tank Top With A Built-In Shelf Bra Hanes Cami With Built-in Shelf Bra $11 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON If you want to go bra-less or just want a little extra support, this cami tank from Hanes is calling your name; it had a built-in shelf bra that actually fits well. Made of cotton and spandex, this tank is a nice, basic option to round out your wardrobe. It comes in six different colors and features adjustable spaghetti straps. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “Love these because they actually hold "stuff" together while still being comfortable, which is NOT easy to find, especially at a reasonable price.” Sizes: Small to 2x

17. A Pretty Tunic Tank Top AWULIFFAN Sleeveless V-Neck Tunic Tank Top $19 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This tunic-length tank top from AWULIFFAN comes in a range of florals and solids you can dress up or down. Made of rayon or spandex, this relaxed-fit tank top is perfect for everyday wear. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “The material is soft and doesn't seem to wrinkle too easily, and it's long enough for me to wear with leggings (for reference, I am 5'8"), although I prefer to wear it with a longer cardigan with even more bottom protection. I think it'd be good for both casual summer days and dressed up for the office.” Sizes: 4 to 22

18. A Glitzy Sequin Tank Top IN'VOLAND Sequin Tank Top $25 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Light up the room with this gorgeous tank top from IN’VOLAND. The tank is made from polyester and spandex, and is completely covered in sequins. Despite this, Amazon reviewers say that the top is very comfortable, and is not scratchy like some sequin tops tend to be. The tank features a round neckline and loose fit, and comes in a variety of colors. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “This top is super cute. It looks great on and it is really flashy and fun. It’s shiny and sparkly and you’ll definitely have the eyes of everyone in the room on you.” Sizes: 16W to 26W

19. A Classic Striped Tank Top Chvity Tank Top $16 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This striped tank top from Chvity is a great basic item for your closet. Made of polyester, the relaxed fit of this tank top makes it great for everyday wear, while the front crochet pocket adds just a touch of interest. Choose from a variety of color options, ranging from a basic black to a chic rose red. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I’m in love with this shirt!!!! Seriously don’t hesitate to buy it.” Sizes: Small to X-Large