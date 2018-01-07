The 2018 Golden Globes Full Winners List, Just In Case You Missed The Glamorous Show
Another Golden Globes Awards show is here, and with that, the 2018 Golden Globes Award winners have been crowned. Were there any big surprises or major snubs. Well, you're going to have to check out the following list for all of the big night's major winners (and... losers).
The Golden Globes really do have it all. Whether you're a TV junkie or a film buff, there is always something for you to root for at the Globes. At the 2018 Golden Globes, Big Little Lies led the pack for nominations on the television side, with six nominations total. Guillermo Del Toro's fascinating film The Shape of Water earned the most nominations on the movie front with seven.
There were many other shows and films that racked up the nominations for the major awards show. TV dramas The Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us both received three nominations. And films like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Lady Bird also saw some Globes love in the way of multiple nominations.
But, would these multiple nominations translate into successful wins? The Golden Globes have their fair share of surprises. Regardless of those potential surprises, one can always count the awards to be full of excitement and glam. Just in case you weren't able to catch some of those exciting wins yourself during the show, here's the full list of winners at the 2018 Golden Globes.
Winning titles and names are in bold.
Film
Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama, Musical, Or Comedy
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture - Drama, Musical, Or Comedy
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Hong Chau, Downsizing
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
- Tom Hanks, The Post
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Actress In A Motion Picture - Drama
- Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep, The Post
- Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actor In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy
- Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
- Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
- James Franco, The Disaster Artist
- Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Actress In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy
- Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
- Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Original Song
- “Home,” Ferdinand
- “Mighty River,” Mudboumd
- “Remember Me,”Coco
- “The Star,” The Star
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Original Score
- Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
- Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
- John Williams, The Post
- Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best Screenplay
- Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”
- Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
- Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, “The Post”
- Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”
Best Director
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
- Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
- Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Best Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman
- First They Killed My Father
- In the Fade
- Loveless
- The Square
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- The Disaster Artist
- Get Out
- The Greatest Showman
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- Dunkirk
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Call Me by Your Name
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
TV
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film
- Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film
- Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
- Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
- Jude Law, The Young Pope
- Ewan McGregor, Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- Alison Brie, GLOW
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama
- Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Best Miniseries or Television Film
- Big Little Lies
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Fargo
- Top of the Lake: China Girl
- The Sinner
Best Series — Musical or Comedy
- Black-ish
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Master of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace
Best Series — Drama
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- This Is Us
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things