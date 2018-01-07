The 2018 Golden Globes Full Winners List, Just In Case You Missed The Glamorous Show

Another Golden Globes Awards show is here, and with that, the 2018 Golden Globes Award winners have been crowned. Were there any big surprises or major snubs. Well, you're going to have to check out the following list for all of the big night's major winners (and... losers).

The Golden Globes really do have it all. Whether you're a TV junkie or a film buff, there is always something for you to root for at the Globes. At the 2018 Golden Globes, Big Little Lies led the pack for nominations on the television side, with six nominations total. Guillermo Del Toro's fascinating film The Shape of Water earned the most nominations on the movie front with seven.

There were many other shows and films that racked up the nominations for the major awards show. TV dramas The Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us both received three nominations. And films like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Lady Bird also saw some Globes love in the way of multiple nominations.

But, would these multiple nominations translate into successful wins? The Golden Globes have their fair share of surprises. Regardless of those potential surprises, one can always count the awards to be full of excitement and glam. Just in case you weren't able to catch some of those exciting wins yourself during the show, here's the full list of winners at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Winning titles and names are in bold.

Film

Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama, Musical, Or Comedy

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture - Drama, Musical, Or Comedy

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress In A Motion Picture - Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actor In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Actress In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Original Song

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudboumd

“Remember Me,”Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Screenplay

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Call Me by Your Name

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

TV

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best Miniseries or Television Film

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Best Series — Musical or Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Series — Drama