The 2018 MacArthur Fellows Who Won This Year's 'Genius Grant' Include 3 Women Writers

The MacArthur Fellows Program has become pretty legendary since it was first awarded in 1981, and for good reason. The grant has become synonymous with excellence thanks to its rigorous selection process and commitment to awarding those who show not only innovation and creativity in their respective crafts, but their potential to make important contributions to our communities and society. The so-called MacArthur Genius Grant has been awarded to such well-known modern luminaries as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Alison Bechdel, and Jesymn Ward. In 2018, four more writers have joined the ranks — and three of them are women.

Natalie Diaz, Kelly Link, and Dominique Morisseau are all among the 25 people who were awarded the MacArthur grant this year, along with fellow writer John Keene. The grant comes with a no-strings-attached $625,000 award, which the MacArthur Foundation hopes will encourage the winners to continue to take risks, be innovative, and pursue their creative visions. This is great news for readers, writers, and theater lovers everywhere, who will no doubt benefit greatly from the future works of each of these women.

If you aren't caught up on this year's MacArthur Fellows, you can check out the entire group of 25 winners on the MacArthur website, and keep reading below for more info about Diaz, Link and Morisseau:

Natalie Diaz, Poet Natalie Diaz; Photo courtesy of John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Natalie Diaz uses her experiences as a Mojave and Latina woman to blend the personal, political and cultural in poems that challenge the mythological and cultural touchstones underlying American society. In her first collection, 2012's When My Brother Was an Aztec, Diaz reflects on her brother’s drug addiction, drawing upon Mojave, Greek, and Christian symbols to describe his destructive behavior and its effect on her family. The collection made the 2013 PEN/Open Book Award shortlist.

Kelly Link, Fiction Writer Kelly Link; Photo courtesy of John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Kelly Link is a beloved short story writer who is known for pushing the boundaries between the realistic and the fantastic. She has published four books — Stranger Things Happen, Magic for Beginners, Pretty Monsters, and her most recent, 2015's Get in Trouble — all of which draw on genres such as fantasy, science fiction, and horror while also exploring the concerns of contemporary life. Her stories have won various awards including a 2005 Hugo Award, a 2013 O. Henry Award and a 2011 Shirley Jackson Award.