E! might be doing things a little bit differently during their broadcast this year. According to Variety, E! considered a 30-second delay on the red carpet due to the recent sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Ryan Seacrest.

As the publication stated, the possible delay was in case there were any confrontations that arose with Seacrest and any of the celebrity attendees if they mentioned anything in relation to his harassment allegations. However, E! released a statement that said that that was not the specific reason for the delay. They stated, “As always, we tape multiple sources of content simultaneously to deliver the best possible show, and there are often brief delays between interviews."

Of course, this news comes after there has been a resurfacing of the allegations against Seacrest. The allegations first came to light in November 2017 in a statement from Seacrest himself. According to Deadline, he released a statement that said that he was being investigated for alleged previous misconduct.

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her," his statement began.

"If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry," he added. The host went on to say that he denied all of the accusations against him. "I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result," he said. E! later revealed that the investigation concluded and there was no wrongdoing found on Seacrest's part.

Previously on Feb. 26, details of Suzie Hardy's allegations against the E! red carpet host of years of sexual abuse and harassment were revealed to Variety. Hardy, who was a hairstylist for E! News in 2007, alleged that on numerous occasions Seacrest sexually abused her while on the job. The publication went on to note that the alleged abuse only stopped in 2013 when Hardy's employment with E! ended.

Seacrest continued to deny any of the allegations, according to E! News. He also released a statement which read, in part, "Ultimately, my name was cleared. I eagerly participated in the investigation in order to demonstrate my innocence because I know my truth, and I believe in due process."

Because of these allegations, some, including the founder of the #MeToo movement herself, Tarana Burke, maintained that E! should not include the usual red carpet host in their awards coverage, per Variety. As most viewers of the red carpet know now, E! did not heed some of those criticisms, as Seacrest is indeed interviewing celebrities on the red carpet (whereas it seems as though Giuliana Rancic is not).

Twitter users were quick to comment on this possible 30-second delay news. And it's safe to say that they were also not into this whole thing, either.

So, it's clear that not everyone was into Seacrest's appearance on the carpet, especially considering that there had to be a reported delay.