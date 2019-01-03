The 2019 Coachella Lineup Includes Ariana Grande, Janelle Monae, & More Of Your Faves

Music festival lovers across the world rejoice: the 2019 Coachella lineup has been released, and it does not disappoint. Headliners for the April music festival in Indio, California will include Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande, who will perform on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively, of both weekends. Coachella will take place on the weekends of April 12 and April 19 — and the headliners are just the tip of the iceberg, in terms of how much musical goodness will go down in the California desert this year.

Per the Coachella announcement, 2019 performers will include Janelle Monae, CHVRCHES, Khalid, Zedd, Kid Cudi, Solange, Rosalía, SOPHIE, Mac DeMarco, Idris Elba, Jon Hopkins, Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Let’s Eat Grandma, Bad Bunny, Sheck Wes, Gesaffelstein Bassnectar, Wiz Khalifa, Kacey Musgraves, Maggie Rogers, Gucci Gang, and more.

Passes for the festival will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 4, at 11 in the morning, according to the announcement. In the meantime, performers have already begun to speak out, sharing their excitement about stepping onto the stage at Coachella. Grande tweeted, "humbled and excited as all hell @ coachella thank u"

Grande will be just the fourth female to headline at Coachella in history, following Bjork, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé. Based off of the Coachella lineup history, Grande will also be the youngest headliner in the music festival's history, at 25 years old.

