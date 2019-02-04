Super Bowl LIII is in the books as the lowest-scoring Super Bowl game ever, but that's not the only reason it's making history. The 2019 Super Bowl had male cheerleaders for the first time — and videos of their practice routines reveal why they've been an awesome addition to the Rams' cheerleading squad.

Napoleon Jinnies and Quinton Peron joined the Los Angeles Rams' cheerleading squad for the 2018-2019 season. NPR reported that they, along with Jesse Hernandez of the New Orleans Saints' cheerleading team, became the first-ever male NFL cheerleaders when they secured spots on their squads last year.

Men have performed as stuntmen with cheerleaders in previous NFL Super Bowl games. However, Super Bowl LIII is the first time that they have ever danced alongside female cheerleaders as full-fledged team members, NPR noted.

Jinnies' and Peron's Twitter accounts reveal that they couldn't wait to be a part of the Super Bowl action. On Jan. 28, Jinnies tweeted, "2018 first male cheerleaders in the NFL. 2019 first male cheerleaders dancing at the Super Bowl. I can’t breath[e]." Peron expressed similar excitement in a Jan. 21 tweet, writing: "Aye Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us? ... NAHHHHHH ... WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!"

For Jinnies, Peron, and their teammates, Super Bowl LIII was a momentous occasion. Indeed, clips of their Super Bowl practices and past performances show just how hard the Rams' cheerleaders worked to make it to this moment.

Prepping For The Big Day This CBS News clip features a compilation of Rams cheerleaders' practice clips, showing Jinnies and Peron hard at work alongside their teammates.

Opening Night Performance The Rams' cheerleaders showed off their moves during a Super Bowl Opening Night performance on Jan. 28

Going To The Super Bowl This CBS Evening news clip, which aired a few days before the game, features practice clips along with an interview with Peron and Jinnies. During the interview, Peron expressed that it was important to him to not shy away from making history as one of the NFL 's first male cheerleaders. "If we're gonna be here, we need to make a statement. Not just stand off in the shadows and get intimidated," he said to CBS Evening News.

Hard At Work Inside Edition on YouTube Jinnies, Peron, and their teammates headed to Inside Edition's set to show off some of their Super Bowl dance moves on Jan. 29.