Organizers are calling it the #WomensWave. The 2019 Women's March is officially happening, with details recently released by the organizers. Set for Jan. 19, 2019, activists will carry the main march through Washington, D.C., but sister marches will also happen in other parts of the country. For those in the capital, it all begins at 10:00 a.m. ET in front of the White House.

"It's time to march again," read the official announcement for the 2019 Women's March. "And this time, we're coming back with an agenda. On Jan. 19, 2019, we’re going to flood the streets of Washington, D.C., and cities across the globe. The #WomensWave is coming, and we’re sweeping the world forward with us."

In 2017, the theme of that year's Women's March focused on the power and significance of voting. The rally took place the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration and carried a "Power to the Polls" message. And it seemed to resonate with people. Hundreds of thousands of protesters joined the march in various cities across the country.

In an interview with Mihir Zaveri of The New York Times in September, one of the leaders of the march, Linda Sarsour, said that people had been asking for information about the third annual Women's March. Sarsour spoke to The Times just three days after California professor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 26.

In September, Ford testified about her sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh, then a Supreme Court nominee. Kavanaugh denied the accusation (along with multiple allegations of sexual assault against him from other women). Sarsour told The Times that during that time, "Our email inboxes were full: 'Women’s March, where are you? When are we marching? Tell us when? Tell us where?'"

Sarsour told Zaveri that the exact demands of this year's Women's March will be revealed close to Jan. 19. But here's what is known so far, according to The Times' reporter: this year's march will focus broadly on progressive policy issues, including immigration reform and addressing sexual assault on campuses. The organizers' aim is to demand that lawmakers protect vulnerable undocumented youths as well as sexual assault survivors.

Similar to previous marches, the 2019 Women's March will also see sister marches take place in other cities, not just the capital. You can find out more by checking the website for the rally (just drop your zip code in the search bar).

It's also worth going through the page as the FAQ section for the 2019 Women's March gives information on what you can bring to the march, what you shouldn't bring, language options, accessibility features for people with disabilities, and much more. On top of that, it makes it clear that the march is free of cost and open to everyone.

So far, Sarsour and other organizers of the upcoming march have yet to reveal the names of the people pegged to speak at the event. In the past, however, celebrities, academics, and activists such as Ashley Judd, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance Ai-jen Poo, former president of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards, Angela Davis, and others have spoken at previous Women's Marches.

If you're interested in learning more, keep an eye on the official page for the 2019 Women's March.