It might be early on a Monday morning, but in a few lucky Hollywood homes, it’s champagne o’clock. The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Dec. 9, and that means plenty of early morning celebration. And, unfortunately, some disappointment.

Among the biggest surprises to come out of the 2020 Golden Globe nominations is the fact that no network television shows were nominated — none. That means no recognition for the shows that reach the most people, courtesy of networks like ABC, which airs the previously recognized black-ish, or NBC, home of This Is Us. Even network streaming services, like CBS All Access, were shut out in favor of Netflix, which picked up 17 TV nominations, and HBO, which received 15.

Meanwhile, the film nominations foreshadow a bleak awards season in terms of diversity. There's the unsurprising, but still disappointing, lack of female filmmakers recognized, with all Best Director nominations going to men. Not to mention, the lack of diverse acting nominees, though the Globes faired a bit better there, with Harriet's Cynthia Erivo joining the competitive Best Actress in a Drama race, and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) and Awkwafina (The Farewell).

Though it covers much more (and famously offers celeb guests a flow of unlimited drinks throughout the ceremony), the Golden Globes are usually recognized as sister to Hollywood's biggest night. If these nominations are any indication, we're in for a long discussion about what it means to really cultivate a diverse and inclusive film industry. And how award shows can either help that along, or hinder it.

TV

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited or Motion Picture Made For TV

Kaitlyn Dever — Unbelievable

Joey King — The Act

Helen Mirren — Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever — Unbelievable

Michelle Williams — Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV

Christopher Abbott — Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen — The Spy

Russell Crowe — The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris — Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell — Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst — On Becoming A God In Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag

Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader — Barry

Ben Platt — The Politician

Paul Rudd — Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef — Ramy

Best Television Series — Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Drama

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Olivia Colman — The Crown

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman — Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon — The Morning Show

Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Drama

Brian Cox — Succession

Kit Harington — Game of Thrones

Rami Malek — Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies — The Crown

Billy Porter — Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV

Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Andrew Scott — Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl

Henry Winkler — Barry

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV

Patricia Arquette — The Act

Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown

Toni Collette — Unbelievable

Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies

Emily Watson — Chernobyl

Movies

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho — Parasite

Sam Mendes — 1917

Todd Phillips — Joker

Martin Scorsese — The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Best Motion Picture — Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo — Harriet

Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan — Little Women

Charlize Theron — Bombshell

Renée Zellweger — Judy

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale — Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory

Adam Driver — Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix — Joker

Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas — Knives Out

Awkwafina — The Farewell

Cate Blanchett — Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein — Booksmart

Emma Thompson — Late Night

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig — Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis — Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Taron Egerton — Rocketman

Eddie Murphy — Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role

Kathy Bates — Richard Jewell

Annette Bening — The Report

Laura Dern — Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez — Hustlers

Margot Robbie — Bombshell

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role

Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes

Al Pacino — The Irishman

Joe Pesci — The Irishman

Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach — Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won — Parasite

Anthony McCarten — The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Steve Zaillian — The Irishman

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat — Little Women

Hildur Gudnadóttir — Joker

Randy Newman — Marriage Story

Thomas Newman — 1917

Daniel Pemberton — Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"Beautiful Ghosts" by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift — Cats

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" by Elton John and Bernie Taupin — Rocketman

"Spirit" by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, and Beyoncé — The Lion King

"Stand Up" by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo — Harriet

The 2020 Golden Globes will be handed out on Sunday, Jan. 5.