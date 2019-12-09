The 2020 Golden Globe Nominations Full List Includes Taylor Swift & Beyoncé
It might be early on a Monday morning, but in a few lucky Hollywood homes, it’s champagne o’clock. The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Dec. 9, and that means plenty of early morning celebration. And, unfortunately, some disappointment.
Among the biggest surprises to come out of the 2020 Golden Globe nominations is the fact that no network television shows were nominated — none. That means no recognition for the shows that reach the most people, courtesy of networks like ABC, which airs the previously recognized black-ish, or NBC, home of This Is Us. Even network streaming services, like CBS All Access, were shut out in favor of Netflix, which picked up 17 TV nominations, and HBO, which received 15.
Meanwhile, the film nominations foreshadow a bleak awards season in terms of diversity. There's the unsurprising, but still disappointing, lack of female filmmakers recognized, with all Best Director nominations going to men. Not to mention, the lack of diverse acting nominees, though the Globes faired a bit better there, with Harriet's Cynthia Erivo joining the competitive Best Actress in a Drama race, and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) and Awkwafina (The Farewell).
Though it covers much more (and famously offers celeb guests a flow of unlimited drinks throughout the ceremony), the Golden Globes are usually recognized as sister to Hollywood's biggest night. If these nominations are any indication, we're in for a long discussion about what it means to really cultivate a diverse and inclusive film industry. And how award shows can either help that along, or hinder it.
TV
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Kaitlyn Dever — Unbelievable
- Joey King — The Act
- Helen Mirren — Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever — Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams — Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Christopher Abbott — Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen — The Spy
- Russell Crowe — The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris — Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell — Fosse/Verdon
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Musical or Comedy
- Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst — On Becoming A God In Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag
Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Musical or Comedy
- Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Ben Platt — The Politician
- Paul Rudd — Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef — Ramy
Best Television Series — Drama
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Drama
- Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman — The Crown
- Jodie Comer — Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman — Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon — The Morning Show
Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Drama
- Brian Cox — Succession
- Kit Harington — Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek — Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies — The Crown
- Billy Porter — Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin — Succession
- Andrew Scott — Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler — Barry
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Patricia Arquette — The Act
- Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown
- Toni Collette — Unbelievable
- Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson — Chernobyl
Movies
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Bong Joon Ho — Parasite
- Sam Mendes — 1917
- Todd Phillips — Joker
- Martin Scorsese — The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama
- Cynthia Erivo — Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan — Little Women
- Charlize Theron — Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger — Judy
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Drama
- Christian Bale — Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver — Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix — Joker
- Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Ana de Armas — Knives Out
- Awkwafina — The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett — Where'd You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein — Booksmart
- Emma Thompson — Late Night
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Daniel Craig — Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis — Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Taron Egerton — Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy — Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role
- Kathy Bates — Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening — The Report
- Laura Dern — Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez — Hustlers
- Margot Robbie — Bombshell
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role
- Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes
- Al Pacino — The Irishman
- Joe Pesci — The Irishman
- Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- Frozen 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
- The Farewell
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Noah Baumbach — Marriage Story
- Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won — Parasite
- Anthony McCarten — The Two Popes
- Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Steve Zaillian — The Irishman
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat — Little Women
- Hildur Gudnadóttir — Joker
- Randy Newman — Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman — 1917
- Daniel Pemberton — Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
- "Beautiful Ghosts" by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift — Cats
- "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" by Elton John and Bernie Taupin — Rocketman
- "Spirit" by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, and Beyoncé — The Lion King
- "Stand Up" by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo — Harriet
The 2020 Golden Globes will be handed out on Sunday, Jan. 5.