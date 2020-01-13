Another day, another early morning for Hollywood's finest. The 2020 Oscar nominations were announced on Monday, Jan. 13, bright and early, and, for many movie lovers, they did not disappoint. The nominations were read out by stars Issa Rae and John Cho, who, unfortunately, will not be hosting this year's event. The 92nd Oscars will be hostless, but, never fear, if the nominations are anything to go by, the award show will be just as packed with content as always.

Of course, no Oscar nominations are without a few upsets.

More to come...

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Marriage Story

Little Women

1917

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates — Richard Jewell

Laura Dern — Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson — Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh — Little Women

Margot Robbie — Bombshell

Best Suporting Actor

Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes

Al Pacino — The Irishman

Joe Pesci — The Irishman

Brad Pitt — Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Best Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Adam Driver — Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix — Joker

Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes

Best Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo — Harriet

Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan — Little Women

Charlize Theron — Bombshell

Renée Zellweger — Judy

Best Director

Martin Scorsese — The Irishman

Todd Phillips — Joker

Sam Mendes — 1917

Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho — Parasite

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out — Rian Johnson

Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach

1917 — Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman — Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi

Joker — Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women — Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten

Best Cinematography

The Irishman — Rodrigo Prieto

Joker — Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse — Jarin Blaschke

1917 — Roger Deakins

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood — Robert Richardson

Best Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4 — Randy Newman

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman — Music: Elton John, Lyrics: Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough — Diane Warren

"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

"Stand Up" from Harriet — Joshua Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Animated Feature Film

How To Train Your Drago: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Bombshell — Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker

Joker — Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou

Judy — Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, DAvid White

1917 — Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole

Best Visual Effects