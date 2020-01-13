The 2020 Oscar Nominations Full List Include Big Wins For 'Joker'
WILSON WEBB
Another day, another early morning for Hollywood's finest. The 2020 Oscar nominations were announced on Monday, Jan. 13, bright and early, and, for many movie lovers, they did not disappoint. The nominations were read out by stars Issa Rae and John Cho, who, unfortunately, will not be hosting this year's event. The 92nd Oscars will be hostless, but, never fear, if the nominations are anything to go by, the award show will be just as packed with content as always.
Of course, no Oscar nominations are without a few upsets.
More to come...
Best Picture
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- Little Women
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates — Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern — Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson — Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh — Little Women
- Margot Robbie — Bombshell
Best Suporting Actor
- Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes
- Al Pacino — The Irishman
- Joe Pesci — The Irishman
- Brad Pitt — Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Best Leading Actor
- Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Adam Driver — Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix — Joker
- Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes
Best Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo — Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan — Little Women
- Charlize Theron — Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger — Judy
Best Director
- Martin Scorsese — The Irishman
- Todd Phillips — Joker
- Sam Mendes — 1917
- Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho — Parasite
Best Original Screenplay
- Knives Out — Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach
- 1917 — Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite — Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman — Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi
- Joker — Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
- Little Women — Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten
Best Cinematography
- The Irishman — Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker — Lawrence Sher
- The Lighthouse — Jarin Blaschke
- 1917 — Roger Deakins
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood — Robert Richardson
Best Original Song
- "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4 — Randy Newman
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman — Music: Elton John, Lyrics: Bernie Taupin
- "I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough — Diane Warren
- "Into The Unknown" from Frozen II — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
- "Stand Up" from Harriet — Joshua Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Best Animated Feature Film
- How To Train Your Drago: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- Bombshell — Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker
- Joker — Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou
- Judy — Jeremy Woodhead
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, DAvid White
- 1917 — Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole
Best Visual Effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker