When you're flying the friendly skies, you can feel anything but friendly to your seat neighbors. Whether they're hogging the leg-room or just getting on your nerves for their sheer close proximity to you, they can make things rough — and that's in addition to all the other frustrations that occur mid-flight. One of the best ways to make the experience more enjoyable, though, is with pop culture, and these are the best movies to watch on a plane for every unpleasant scenario in which you might find yourself.

Not everyone can be a Kardashian and use private jets to get anywhere they want, but you can ensure that you remain entertained no matter what kind of flight you're taking. Everyone knows that the best thing to do before a flight is to make sure that all of your carry-on items are TSA approved since you don't want the officials to confiscate your expensive BB cream. But the second thing to do is to download or purchase your in-flight entertainment. If you're not sure what movies will be right for your mood in the future, let this be your guide. You sure can't expect that the movie you watch while on your way to vacation will satisfy your needs while returning home, so choose carefully.

Exciting Action Movies To Distract You From Turbulence

1 'Wonder Woman' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube You'll be so entranced by Diana Prince's foray into being a superhero that you'll hardly notice that your phone dropped to the floor. You can also check it out on HBO Go.

2 'Mission Impossible IV — Ghost Protocol' Paramount/YouTube Not all the Mission: Impossible movies are necessarily great, but this is one of the best, and you might even feel like you're part of the mission if you notice the turbulence. Rent or buy it on Amazon or iTunes.

3 'Dunkirk' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Don't worry, most of the calamities happen to boat passengers in this one, so you won't even have to feel nervous from the turbulent skies. You'll find it on HBO Go. 90-Minute Movies For When You Have A Two-Hour Flight

4 'Before Sunset' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The second in Richard Linklater romantic series only lasts 80 minutes, and it's the perfect pick-me-up to see on a short flight. You can rent or buy it on Amazon and iTunes.

5 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' FoxSearchlight on YouTube At 87 minutes, this fun animated film serves as a delightful way to pass the time. Rent it now on Amazon or iTunes.

6 'Airplane!' Paramount Movies on YouTube This 90-minute movie might hit a little too close to home for fearful fliers, but if you're confident at high altitudes, you should definitely watch it from your pressurized cabin. You can rent or buy this one from Amazon and iTunes. Movies That Will Cheer You Up If You're Leaving A Vacation

7 'The Devil Wears Prada' 20th Century Fox/YouTube You're probably stressing about going back to work, but this movie will hopefully remind you that your boss could be so much worse. It's available on HBO Go — "that's all."

8 'La La Land' Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Leaving a vacation is the pits, but La La Land will transport you to a fantasy land for your last few hours before touching down back to reality. You can watch this one with a Cinemax channel on Amazon.

9 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Paramount Pictures/YouTube Nobody dreads their daily obligations as much as Ferris Bueller does, and maybe you, while you're going home from a trip. Watch and commiserate, friend. Check it out with a STARZ Prime Video Channel. Or On The Flip Side, Movies That Will Get You Into The Vacation Mode

10 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Universal Pictures/YouTube It's not necessarily the vacation of your dreams, but then again, vacations never quite go as planned, do they? You can watch this one on Netflix.

11 'The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty' 20th Century Fox/YouTube This movie is a fun escape in every way, and it will get you into an adventure-ready mindset. Rent or buy it from Amazon and iTunes. Movies For When You're Trying To Sleep On A Red-Eye

12 'Singin' In The Rain' Warner Bros./YouTube Maybe you've seen it a million times, or maybe not. It doesn't really matter though, because the sweet tunes can always lull you to sleep if you're tired enough. Rent or buy it from Amazon and iTunes.

13 'The Parent Trap' DisneyMoviesOnDemand on YouTube Since you can probably recite this movie in your sleep, you really won't even be missing it once you drift off to dream land. You can rent it from Amazon or iTunes.

14 'Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope' Lucasfilms/YouTube Again, you've probably seen it so many times before that you can simply fall asleep at your leisure. It's only available for purchasing to stream, and you can buy it on Amazon or iTunes. Long Classic Movies That You've Never Sat Down To Watch Before

15 'Schindler's List' Universal Pictures/YouTube Yes, this movie is so heavy that it would exceed carry-on bag weight limits. But when else do you have over three hours to sit down and watch what many people call one of the best movies ever made? You can find it on Netflix.

16 'Saving Private Ryan' Paramount Movies on YouTube Another heavy film, yet it's equally as renowned and probably something you always wish you could either re-watch now that you're older or just watch for the first time. You can watch it with a STARZ channel on Amazon.

17 'The Godfather' Paramount Movies on YouTube This classic is now available on Netflix, and at five minutes under three hours, you have plenty of time to get through it all in one go.

18 'Casablanca' Warner Bros./YouTube Sometimes with old movies, you have to be strapped in a seat and without wifi for it to hold your attention. Casablanca isn't necessarily boring, but let's just say you might want to save it for a plane ride to watch if you haven't already seen it. Rent or buy it on iTunes or Amazon. Movies That Will Make Time Fly By (No Pun Intended)

19 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Play Tone/YouTube This movie is so fun to watch no matter how many times you've seen it already. It's available with Cinemax with Prime Video Channels.

20 'Bridget Jones's Diary' Universal Pictures/YouTube This movie is so wonderful that even if you're on the flight for a work trip, you'll enjoy the ride. It's available on HBO Go.