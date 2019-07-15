If you're like me, you lose or break your headphones a few times a year. And with the Fourth of July in the rearview mirror, you might think that you're going to be headphone-less for a while because the next round of discounts and deals won't happen for a few months. Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Day exists, and the best Prime Day headphone deals are here.

Prime Day is an annual mid-July online shopping event that Amazon hosts for its Prime members. But unlike other highly-publicized national shopping events like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Prime Day can last well over 24 hours. And this year, it will go on for a full two days, making it the longest Prime Day ever. This means you have extra time to check out potential replacements for your headphones and get them at super affordable prices.

But as exciting as Prime Day is, perusing through the hundreds of deals on Amazon's site can be confusing and overwhelming. So in order to fight the potential shock you might feel, we've compiled a list of the 21 best Amazon Prime headphone deals so that you can make a quick and easy decision (and be back to listening to your music in no time).

1. $70 Off Bose Headphones Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II $229 $159 | Amazon These four-and-a-half-star headphones let you go wireless for up to 15 hours before you need charging. With its "deep, immersive" sound, they're great for listening to music and also ideal for answering phone calls.

2. More Than Half Off Beats Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.95 $139.99 | Amazon Prime You only have today and tomorrow to grab these Beats headphones with up to 40 hours of battery life. The purchase also comes with a carrying case, a RemoteTalk cable, a charging cable, and a warranty card just in case something happens to your headphones.

3. Noise Canceling Headphones For Under $100 Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Over the Ear Headphones $199.99 $89.99 | Amazon You don't have to break the bank for great headphones. These Sony headphones have digital noise canceling features so that you can listen to your music without any outside sound. They have great reviews, too so you know you're getting a good deal.

4. Get 50% Off Geekee Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $39.99 $19.99 | Amazon If you need headphones for exercising, these are it. These Geekee headphones stay on during runs and have upgraded waterproof qualities so you don't have to worry about rain (or even your own sweat) ruining them.

5. Almost 70% Off Logitech Headphones Logitech G430 7.1 DTS Headphone $79.99 $24.99 | Amazon If you want to take your music-listening experience to the next level, these headphones might just do the trick. Although they give you surround sound, they're also lightweight and can fold in, making them easy to pack.

6. 40% Off SkullCandy Headphones Skullcandy Hesh 3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $98.99 $59.99 | Amazon With 22 hours of battery life and a comfortable foam design, these headphones are fantastic for all-day play. They are also foldable, come with Bluetooth accessibility, and built-in voice notifications.

7. 32% Off Artix Headphones Artix CL750 Foldable Headphones $18.49 $12.57 | Amazon These headphones' clear sound and strong bass make for an enjoyable music experience. The built-in microphone and volume controls also let you take high-definition phone calls anywhere on the go.

8. 15% Off Wireless Earbuds Wireless Headphones WRZ S8 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Microphone Magnetic IPX6 $16.98 $14.42 | Amazon These headphones are tiny and lightweight, but pack a lot of sound. They have over 10 hours of usage and are designed to stay untangled wherever you put them. Plus, they come in six cute color choices.

9. 30% Off Osten Design Bluetooth Headphones Osten Design Bluetooth Headphones $27.99 $19.49 | Amazon If you want high-tech, lightweight headphones, Osten Design's Bluetooth Headphones are the ones for you. They claim to be 50% lighter than any other neckband set and have retractable headphones to make listening to music so much easier on the go.

10. 46% Off Bluedio Headphones Bluedio T6 (Turbine) Active Noise Canceling Headphones $49.99 $26.99 | Amazon Noise canceling is the name of the game and these Bluedio headphones are winning. Crafted with four microphones to take in and process white noise, these headphones were made for a better music-listening experience.

11. 30% Off Mpow Headphones Mpow Jaws Gen-3 Bluetooth Headphones $23.99 $16.79 | Amazon These Mpow headphones have advanced high-fi sound and are a huge hit with a 4.3 star rating. Aside from their lightweight design and magnetic earbuds, these headphones actually vibrate when you get a call so you don't have to worry about missing any.

12. 40% Off 1MORE Headphones 1MORE Triple Driver in-Ear Earphones $99.99 $59.99 | Amazon 1MORE's headphones let you listen to your music the way it was intended to be heard with tuning done by Grammy-award winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi. Plus you never have to worry about them falling out because they come with the option of nine different ear-tip sizes to make sure you have the right fit.

13. 31% Off TicPods Earbuds TicPods Free True Bluetooth Earbuds $129.99 $89.99 | Amazon TicPods earbuds are the future of earbuds with clear audio, water-resistant technology, and a charging case. If you want the cool design of AirPods but don't want to spend as much, these earbuds are a great alternative, but they're almost half gone so check them out now.

14. 23% Off ANROOG Earbuds ANROOG A10 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Canceling Earbuds $59.99 $46.12 | Amazon These were meant to give you a live-concert sensation with wireless, noise-canceling sound. Plus, these Bluetooth earbuds never go out-of-sync, so you don't have to worry about constantly re-pairing them every time you step out of range from your device.

15. 39% Off Skullcandy Hesh Headphones Skullcandy Hesh 3 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $98.99 $59.99 | Amazon Skullcandy is a crowd-favorite when it comes to headphones, so you can join in at 39% off with these Hesh Bluetooth headphones. They are comfortable for all-day wearing, and have enough battery life for all-day listening.

16. 25% Off ALIHEN Wired Headphones AILIHEN MS300 Wired Headphones $19.98 $14.98 | Amazon Not only are these headphones cute and retro, but they're also a fan-favorite with a 4-star rating. These headphones are lightweight, collapsable, and have an enhanced bass speaker so you really get to enjoy your music.

17. 28% Off SoundPEATS Earbuds SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $29.99 $21.66 | Amazon These in-ear stereo Bluetooth headphones are highly rated and promise to deliver great sound for your music or phone calls. They come with a magnetic charging case and a battery life of a total of 15 hours so that you can listen to music for as long as you'd like.

18. 20% Off V-MODA Crossfade Headphones V-MODA M-100-U-SHADOW Crossfade M-100 $249.98 $199.99 | Amazon These headphones have award-winning M-class sound and a compact design easy for transport, making them a stellar choice for all your music-listening needs.

19. 50% Off TCL Earbuds TCL SOCL100BT in-Ear Earbud Noise Isolating Wireless Headphones $29.99 $19.99 | Amazon Get these 4.3-star earbuds for half-off this Prime Day. They have Bluetooth capabilities, a comfortable design, and high-quality sound, making them great for everyday use.

20. 26% Off KZ ZST Earphones Easy KZ ZST Hybrid Banlance Armature with Dynamic In-ear Earphone $18.99 $13.99 | Amazon These earphones come equipped with high performance and a 4.2-star rating. There's no mic for phone calls, which means they're perfect if you're looking for uninterrupted time to listen to your music wherever you are.