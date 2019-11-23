When it comes to getting your coffee fix fast, you can reach for the instant stuff, pop a pod into a machine, or you can use an AeroPress. Considered by many to make one of the best cups of coffee around, the AeroPress is compact, affordable, and simple to use. And while there’s only one AeroPress, made by the company of the same name, you’ll find a few different configurations when you shop on Amazon. The best AeroPresses come with the same basic setup, but offer add-ons and accessories for every kind of coffee-drinker. Here are a few things to know when shopping for one.

People love the AeroPress for how easy it is to use. Coffee grounds are immersed in hot water in the brewing chamber, stirred for 10 seconds, and pressed through a compostable paper filter directly into your mug. In as little as 60 seconds you can brew between one and three cups of coffee, either a strong espresso-like brew or an American-style coffee by adding additional hot water. Though it resembles a French press, the brewing time is considerably shorter and the grounds are finer, which prevents the coffee from becoming bitter or acidic. That results in a smooth, full-flavored cup.

The best AeroPresses have everything you need to get started — all you have to do is provide the coffee. Plus, thanks to some devoted AeroPress fans, you can find some compatible accessories to add a little style to your coffee ritual.

1. The Best Aeropress: AeroPress Coffee And Espresso Maker AeroPress Coffee And Espresso Maker $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re new to the AeroPress, this set is the place to start. It includes everything you need to get brewing: a precision coffee measuring scoop, a funnel for keeping counters clear of coffee grounds, a flat stirrer, and 350 paper filters. After brewing coffee in the AeroPress, cleanup is a snap. Simply remove the filter cap and push the spent filter and coffee grounds directly into a trashcan or compost bin. The AeroPress is phthalate- and BPA-free, and all parts can be hand-washed after use. What coffee lovers say: "This thing is pretty cool. I'm new to coffee but had heard about this device 3 yrs ago. When I found I loved lattes, I decided to make my own as best as possible without buying an expensive espresso machine. This is the perfect device to nearly mimic espressos without the expensive machine. [...] This is a kit and comes with the plunger press, the paper filters, filter holders, stirring blade, scoop for the beans or grinds and a funnel to help with pouring ground up beans into the press without spillage."

2. The Best AeroPress For Travelers: AeroPress Coffee And Espresso Maker With Tote Bag AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker With Tote Bag $32 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re someone who likes to bring your coffee on the go (yes, this includes the office), you’ll appreciate the zippered nylon tote bag that’s included in this set. The compact, lightweight design of the AeroPress is ideal for taking camping, boating, or for hotel stays. You’ll be set for months of AeroPressing thanks to the bonus 350 coffee filters that come with this set. Note: AeroPress will be launching their updated AeroPress Go any day now, which is designed to be more durable for adventures, and comes with a mug and lid. Stay tuned! What coffee lovers say: "What can I say about this coffee maker? It is absolutely the fastest, best tasting coffee you can make at home. So easy to clean up. I have been using it for a few months now and rarely do I ever use another brew method. The tote bag that comes with it makes it convenient to take to my girlfriends house on the weekends. I would recommend this to ANY coffee drinker. So much better than a drip machine."

3. The Best AeroPress & Grinder Set: Aerobie AeroPress Coffee Maker With Brillante Manual Burr Coffee Grinder Aerobie AeroPress Coffee Maker with Brillante Manual Burr Coffee Grinder $49 | Amazon See on Amazon For the best cup of coffee, you should freshly grind your coffee beans at home. And to get the most from the AeroPress, getting the right grind size is essential. This all-in-one set includes everything that the overall best pick offers, plus a portable burr manual grinder from Brillante. For the best results, the AeroPress should be used with a fine drip or espresso grind, and since the Brillante has an adjustable dial, it can grind coffee for a variety of machines and manual coffee makers. Plus, the grinder fits snugly on the top of the AeroPress' brewing chamber, so there's no mess while grinding directly into the press. This is another great pick for anyone who is looking for an all-in-one AeroPress package. What coffee lovers say: "This combo is great. It combines the incredible [AeroPress] with an easy to use grinder for ultimate portability."