A really good comforter can make or break a good night's sleep. And while the comforter world is chock full of expensive options that you can spend hundreds of dollars on, you don't really need to shell out a lot of cash to get one of the best affordable comforters.

Before you buy, it's important to consider your personal sleeping preferences. For example, if you tend to be a hot sleeper like I am, you'll want to look for a lightweight or moisture-wicking comforter that keep you cool all night. But if you're chronically cold no matter which season it is, you'll want to invest in a heavier comforter with more fill that will keep you warm all night.

Another thing to keep in mind are any skin sensitivities or allergies you may have. While most budget comforters are filled with a down alternative, some may include stuffings or covers that could irritate sensitive skin, especially if the seams don't lay flat. Don't want to chance it? The best way around this is to invest in a super soft duvet cover.

Keep scrolling for a round-up of some of the best affordable comforters on the market so you can get a blissful night's sleep once and for all.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Utopia Bedding Quilted Comforter With Corner Tabs $28 Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason why this comforter by Utopia Bedding has over 7,000 positive reviews — it's super soft and ridiculously cheap. Filled with a hypoallergenic, siliconized down alternative, this comforter is just the right weight to keep your body temperature regulated so you don't get too hot or cold. Plus, the elegant box stitching lays flat and keeps the filling even throughout. And at only $28 for a queen size, this comforter is a total steal. What fans say: "I didn't want to break my bank when I got a new bed set but I was worried that buying the cheaper product would result in less comfort. I was wrong! this cloud-like duvet is sooo comfortable and soft. It is light and heavy at the same time in that you feel that sense of security that a blanket gives you, but it doesn't make you wish you were dead in the summer time."

2. The Best Comforter For Hot Sleepers Comfort Spaces Cooling Comforter $35 Amazon See On Amazon If you tend to overheat when you're sleeping, this moisture-wicking comforter will keep you cool and dry all night. Made from soft microfiber and filled with cooling fibers, this hypoallergenic duvet helps your body temperature cool as you sleep while the microfiber cover absorbs any sweat. Even better? This comforter is machine washable so if you do end up overheating in the sweltering weather, it's easy to toss it in the washer and go. To top it all off, this comforter is designed with box stitching to ensure the filling stays in place even if you toss and turn in your sleep. What fans say: "Comfortable. Light but not too thin. Soft/gentle to the touch but not silky. I usually have night sweats. This doesn't make me sweat. It hugs the body and not hovering like other comforters."

3. The Best Comforter For Cold Nights Lavish Comforts Luxury Duvet $70 Amazon See On Amazon This super plush comforter is heavier than the other options on this list, making it a great choice for colder weather, or anyone who gets chilly at night. The cover is made from a double-brushed microfiber, that's softer than Egyptian cotton, and the hypoallergenic poly-fiber fill adds significant weight to keep you warm and cozy. It's also sewn with box stitching to keep the filling from shifting to one side. At $70, this comforter is a bit pricier than some of the alternatives, but a thick, high-quality duvet can run well into the hundreds, so this option is a great deal. What fans say: "[W]e finally broke down and bought something a bit more *luxurious* for our master king bed. The amount of research we did was incredible. We finally settled on this Duvet Insert and we were NOT disappointed. It offers the perfect fluffiness and warmth without being too incredibly hot."