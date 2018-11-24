Unlike air mattresses designed for home use, the best air mattresses for camping are typically made of more durable, puncture-resistant materials. Plus, they don't require an electrical outlet to blow up. In your search for the best mattress for you, there are a few things to remember.

Your first consideration should be size. Do you want a twin-sized air mattress or one built for two? Keep in mind that air mattresses also have varying weight capacities. As you shop, also know that budget air mattresses tend to fall short of more expensive models in a few ways: They're less supportive, less durable, and often sit closer to the ground (aka they're harder to get on and off). A budget option might work for you, but if you can afford it, spending a bit more upfront for a higher quality, more comfortable mattress might behoove you in the long run.

No matter which one you choose, make sure you're able to blow it up. Many air mattresses have built-in electrical pumps, but you might need a separate adaptor or a manual hand pump to make them functional in the wilderness. Read on for more details on the best air mattresses for camping.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Active Era Premium Twin Size Air Mattress $90 Amazon See On Amazon This single-sized, ergonomically-designed air mattress is constructed with a soft, waterproof top and a convenient, built-in pillow. Made for a single person up to 225 pounds, this product is especially tall compared to other air mattresses (it's raised nearly 2 feet off the ground!), making it deep enough to cover with a twin sheet set. Though the motor is reportedly a tad noisy, the mattress' built-in electric pump inflates the entire bed in just a few minutes. However, if you're without access to electricity, it is compatible with an auxiliary adaptor or a manual pump. (Keep in mind the latter two options will take longer to inflate the mattress.) When not in use, this 14-pound air mattress folds up to fit inside its included storage bag. Despite being priced higher than the average air mattress, it's likely worth the investment for anyone who values a good night's sleep.

2 The Best For Two People Active Era Premium Queen Size Air Mattress $90 Amazon See On Amazon Need a mattress for two? This bestselling queen-sized air bed is perfect for couples and friends planning to double up camping. It's designed for a maximum weight of 500 pounds, so it could even work for a family with small kids. It boasts many of the same great features as my overall best mattress pick, above — including a built-in pillow, built-in ergonomic support, and a plush waterproof top. However, at 20 inches tall and nearly 18 pounds, it's a bit shorter and heavier than single mattresses on this list. Something to note: It does take a bit longer to inflate (three minutes) due to its larger size. Pro tip: You can also use an auxiliary adapter or a manual pump to inflate this one on the go.