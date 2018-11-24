The 3 Best Air Mattresses For Camping
Unlike air mattresses designed for home use, the best air mattresses for camping are typically made of more durable, puncture-resistant materials. Plus, they don't require an electrical outlet to blow up. In your search for the best mattress for you, there are a few things to remember.
Your first consideration should be size. Do you want a twin-sized air mattress or one built for two? Keep in mind that air mattresses also have varying weight capacities. As you shop, also know that budget air mattresses tend to fall short of more expensive models in a few ways: They're less supportive, less durable, and often sit closer to the ground (aka they're harder to get on and off). A budget option might work for you, but if you can afford it, spending a bit more upfront for a higher quality, more comfortable mattress might behoove you in the long run.
No matter which one you choose, make sure you're able to blow it up. Many air mattresses have built-in electrical pumps, but you might need a separate adaptor or a manual hand pump to make them functional in the wilderness. Read on for more details on the best air mattresses for camping.
1The Overall Best, All Things Considered
This single-sized, ergonomically-designed air mattress is constructed with a soft, waterproof top and a convenient, built-in pillow. Made for a single person up to 225 pounds, this product is especially tall compared to other air mattresses (it's raised nearly 2 feet off the ground!), making it deep enough to cover with a twin sheet set. Though the motor is reportedly a tad noisy, the mattress' built-in electric pump inflates the entire bed in just a few minutes. However, if you're without access to electricity, it is compatible with an auxiliary adaptor or a manual pump. (Keep in mind the latter two options will take longer to inflate the mattress.)
When not in use, this 14-pound air mattress folds up to fit inside its included storage bag. Despite being priced higher than the average air mattress, it's likely worth the investment for anyone who values a good night's sleep.
2The Best For Two People
Need a mattress for two? This bestselling queen-sized air bed is perfect for couples and friends planning to double up camping. It's designed for a maximum weight of 500 pounds, so it could even work for a family with small kids. It boasts many of the same great features as my overall best mattress pick, above — including a built-in pillow, built-in ergonomic support, and a plush waterproof top. However, at 20 inches tall and nearly 18 pounds, it's a bit shorter and heavier than single mattresses on this list.
Something to note: It does take a bit longer to inflate (three minutes) due to its larger size. Pro tip: You can also use an auxiliary adapter or a manual pump to inflate this one on the go.
3The Most Affordable
For budget-minded campers, this affordable air bed has a lot to offer at a very reasonable price. It's full-sized with a weight capacity of 600 pounds, meaning it works as a spacious mattress for one or a somewhat cozier sleeping arrangement for two. Like the other air mattresses on this list, it inflates relatively quickly (around three minutes) and contains a built-in electric pump. It can also be used with a battery pump, but you'll need to purchase that separately. The mattress also features a textured plush top that eliminates any slipping and sliding.
The tradeoff for the relatively low price point is that this mattress is raised only 13 inches off the ground. But for the price, it's definitely a steal, and it even conveniently folds up into the included duffel bag for easy transport.
