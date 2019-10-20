In a society obsessed with coconut and jojoba oils, almond oil often gets overlooked. But if you're reading this article, you're probably already familiar with almond oil's many impressive benefits — especially when it comes to your hair. To incorporate this miracle ingredient into your routine, start by picking up one of the best almond oils for your hair, listed ahead. But first, here are a few things to know about choosing an oil and using it on your hair.

Almond oil can be applied on both damp and dry hair, depending on how you choose to use it. To help your hair dry smoother, whether you plan on letting it air dry or using a blow dryer, apply a few drops onto damp or towel-dried hair. Alternatively, to soften your ends and give already dried hair a shiny boost, try using it as a finisher, post-styling. You can also use almond oil as a hair mask — even better if you heat it up first, then wear it under a processing cap. To repair heavy-duty hair damage, consider letting the mask sit overnight.

As far as choosing an almond oil goes, you've got two options: a pure oil, or an oil that's been blended with other ingredients. Pure oils are great because, in addition to being completely natural and free of additives, you can use them for a variety of different things: as a body moisturizer, as a cuticle oil, or even for cooking. Blended oils, on the other hand, are also a great option, because they're typically combined with other ingredients that offer even more nourishing benefits for your hair. The choice simply comes down to a matter of personal preference.

And now, scroll on to discover the best almond oils for your hair.

1. The Best Pure Almond Oil For Your Hair Viva Naturals Sweet Almond Oil $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't go wrong with a bottle of pure, undiluted almond oil, like this one from sustainable, eco-conscious brand Viva Naturals. Packaged in a large, 16-ounce bottle and sourced from nutrient-rich sweet almonds, this oil can be used anywhere, for just about anything. Use it on its own to soften, strengthen, and smooth out your hair, or, add a few drops to your conditioner to create your own deep-conditioning treatment. You can use this almond oil as a body moisturizer, cuticle oil, bath oil, and makeup remover, too. "I personally mix some into my shampoo and it makes my hair soft and silky," commented one reviewer. Another shared, "Excellent for PrePoo on natural hair. I apply the oil to detangle my 4c hair prior to shampooing. Melts tangles and speeds up the detangling process. Pump attachment is a godsend!"

2. Best Blended Almond Oil For Your Hair: Drugstore Garnier Hair Care Fructis Triple Nutrition Marvelous Oil Hair Elixir $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Reap the benefits of three deeply-nourishing oils with this blend from Garnier. The formula combines sweet almond oil with avocado and olive oils, resulting in a nutrient-rich trio that works to strengthen hair, smooth out frizz, and enhance shine. Use it pre-styling, post-styling, or as an overnight mask. Many devoted fans say they can't find this oil in stores anymore, which is why they stock up on Amazon. Reviewers with hair of every color and texture rave about its abilities to detangle knots, control frizz, and amplify shine. One customer even used it to treat their scalp psoriasis. "This gave me zero frizz and made my curls more defined and bouncier, not to mention hair softer and shinier," wrote one reviewer. Another commented, "Amazing product! Hydrates hair, adds shine, makes your hair feel so soft! [...] Doesn't make your hair look greasy or oily and doesn't weigh your hair down either."