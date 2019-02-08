The 3 Best Aloe Vera Lotions
We all know someone who slathers on the aloe vera after a long day in the summer sun, but really, this plant's natural healing properties work at any time of year. In fact, the best aloe vera lotions moisturize your skin while soothing eczema, rashes, windburn, and other skin conditions.
But before you settle on a product, be sure to check out the list of ingredients on the bottle. Most aloe-infused products need a base oil to offer maximum moisture power, which can include anything from lanolin to sunflower oil. If you're dealing with extra sensitive skin, take a good look at the ingredients to make sure your lotion is made with high-quality ingredients that won't cause a reaction.
Another thing to consider is which area of your skin needs extra attention. While most pump lotions are gentle enough for dry skin around the elbows, hands, and feet, you may want to invest in a thicker, non-scented aloe cream for the fragile skin on your face and neck. Or if you're dealing with rashes or another skin condition, be sure to look for aloe vera products specifically designed to treat it without making it worse.
When it comes to your skin, you can't mess around with products that may or may not work. Here's a round-up of some of the best aloe vera lotions out there to help get your skin in tip-top shape again.
1The Best Overall, All Things Considered
This luxe lotion is made with a triple lanolin base — which happens to be one of world's softest skin conditioners — and infused with aloe vera and lavender for a soothing experience every time you apply it. It's also non-greasy and easily absorbed by any skin type. Better yet, it doesn't contain any harsh chemicals or ingredients. Plus, at only $11 for a 20-ounce bottle, it's a total steal.
One reviewer writes, "Truly the best ever product I have used for my skin. When I discovered that a lotion was already made with aloe and lanolin I decided to give it a try and I love it." And, if you're looking for the best value, check out the gallon-size option after trying out this bottle.
2The Best Unscented Option
This organic aloe lotion is made with a unique blend of botanicals and essential oils to nourish your skin naturally. Not only is this plant-based formula certified organic, there are no parabens, preservatives, or sulfates. There's virtually no scent, so you can slather it on without overwhelming your senses. On top of that, this lotion is vegan and never tested on animals, making it the most gentle and environmentally-conscious pick for sensitive skin.
Reviewers love how long a single bottle of this lotion lasts, with one reviewer writing, "I only need to put it on 1 or 2 times and dry skin be gone! Other lotions I have to put on 4-5 times over and over to get the same effect that this lotion does in just 1-2."
3The Best For Your Face
If you're looking for a product to target the fragile skin on your face, this vitamin-rich aloe cream hits all the right marks. It's made with a bled of organic aloe vera, shea butter, honey, and over 75 vitamins and antioxidants to gently calm inflamed skin. The cream isn't greasy and is easily absorbed to keep your skin hydrated while it heals. And, with no artificial colors or fragrances, you can use this product multiples times per day without irritation.
One fan raves, "It’s the best moisturizer I’ve ever used, all other name brand lotions leave me feeling greasy for hours after use and I go through a huge bottle in a week. [T]his soaks right in and makes my skin feel great all day using just a little bit."
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.