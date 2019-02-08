We all know someone who slathers on the aloe vera after a long day in the summer sun, but really, this plant's natural healing properties work at any time of year. In fact, the best aloe vera lotions moisturize your skin while soothing eczema, rashes, windburn, and other skin conditions.

But before you settle on a product, be sure to check out the list of ingredients on the bottle. Most aloe-infused products need a base oil to offer maximum moisture power, which can include anything from lanolin to sunflower oil. If you're dealing with extra sensitive skin, take a good look at the ingredients to make sure your lotion is made with high-quality ingredients that won't cause a reaction.

Another thing to consider is which area of your skin needs extra attention. While most pump lotions are gentle enough for dry skin around the elbows, hands, and feet, you may want to invest in a thicker, non-scented aloe cream for the fragile skin on your face and neck. Or if you're dealing with rashes or another skin condition, be sure to look for aloe vera products specifically designed to treat it without making it worse.

When it comes to your skin, you can't mess around with products that may or may not work. Here's a round-up of some of the best aloe vera lotions out there to help get your skin in tip-top shape again.

2 The Best Unscented Option Avalon Organics Unscented Hand And Body Lotion $16 Amazon See On Amazon This organic aloe lotion is made with a unique blend of botanicals and essential oils to nourish your skin naturally. Not only is this plant-based formula certified organic, there are no parabens, preservatives, or sulfates. There's virtually no scent, so you can slather it on without overwhelming your senses. On top of that, this lotion is vegan and never tested on animals, making it the most gentle and environmentally-conscious pick for sensitive skin. Reviewers love how long a single bottle of this lotion lasts, with one reviewer writing, "I only need to put it on 1 or 2 times and dry skin be gone! Other lotions I have to put on 4-5 times over and over to get the same effect that this lotion does in just 1-2."