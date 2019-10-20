While home remedies to remove static may help in a pinch, the best anti-static spray for clothes will quickly and effectively tame static electricity. When selecting an anti-static spray, first make sure that it is safe to use on your specific clothing garment. Most sprays are safe for almost all fabrics, however, many labels suggest first testing the product on a small, hidden spot to ensure that you do not cause any damage, like color change, especially when it comes to delicate materials like silk. Better safe than sorry, right?

While all anti-static sprays are designed to reduce static, many also have additional functions, like getting rid of wrinkles or even releasing stubborn pet hair from your clothes. It can be helpful to have a dual-purpose product on hand (especially when you’re traveling), so be on the lookout for these different perks. If using natural products is important to you, keep in mind that there are also anti-static sprays that are made of natural ingredients like essential oils for a lovely scent.

And if you’re wondering what causes static in clothes, basically what happens is that when different materials come into contact, negative and positive electrons attract to one another, leaving you with that much-dreaded and super-annoying cling. When your fabrics are rubbing against one another in the dryer, static electricity is likely, which is why I also included handy reusable wool static balls on my list, to stop the cling without needing dryer sheets.

Never mess with pesky cling again; check out these three anti-static sprays from Amazon.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Downy Wrinkle Release Spray Plus (33.8 Ounces, 2-Pack) $14 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Kick static to the curb with this spray from Downy. This multi-purpose product not only removes static, but it also gets rid of wrinkles and odors. The best part is how simple it is to use: spray it on your clothes, give them a tug (and smooth them out), and hang them up. The spray is safe on virtually all fabrics (so you can use it on more than just clothing, like tablecloths, sheets, and curtains), however, on fabrics which may water-spot (like silk and rayon), test a hidden area first to make sure that it’s safe. If fragrance bothers you, reviewers on Amazon say that this spray does have a scent, but luckily it’s not too overpowering. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I always had static on my laundry, especially my tops, after I took my laundry out of the dryer. This spray is perfect. You don’t even need to use an iron. You don’t even have to spray a lot for it to work. You can just spray and go. The static is immediately removed. This is a product that should be in everyone’s laundry room.”

2. The Best Natural Anti-Static Spray Real Simple Clean Static Cling Remover & No-Iron Wrinkle Release Treatment (16 Ounces) $12 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Get rid of static naturally with this plant-based spray from Real Simple Clean. Free of dyes, synthetic fragrances, parabens, and phthalates, this multipurpose product not only removes static cling, but it also reduces wrinkles, and freshens up your fabrics like the Downy pick. The oh-so lovely citrus scent is made from essential oils, but if lemon isn’t your thing, you can choose a light lavender scent or even an unscented option. But even though it's free of harmful chemicals, it's still a good idea to test the product on a small, hidden section of clothing first, just to be safe. If you travel often, check out this bundle option, which features a full- and travel-sized spray for wrinkle and static fighting power on-the-go. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “Smells amazing. I didnt buy it for wrinkles, but it is still an excellent anti-static spray.”

3. A Tried-And-True Favorite That Lasts All Day Static Guard Bonus Pack (2-Pack Of 5.5 Ounces, 1-Pack Of 1.4 Ounces) $24 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON If you’re looking for a product that can literally prevent the buildup of static electricity this anti-static spray from Static Guard is it. This spray claims to be safe to use on all fabrics (although, it's still a good idea to test it out on a small section first, just in case), and can even help to release stubborn pet hair from your clothes. About 80% of reviewers on Amazon give this spray five stars, so you know that you can count on it to get the job done. This three-pack comes with two 5.5-ounce sprays and one 1.4-ounce travel-sized spray, which is perfect to throw in your purse, backpack, or suitcase. Because this is designed to prevent static and not just get rid of it when it happens, this is a great choice if you need to keep the static away all day. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “If your office is like mine, the winter months are nothing more than an electrical firestorm waiting to zap you at each touch of a doorknob, computer or other metallic device. Spray a little of this stuff on your pants legs each morning and you'll be fine.”