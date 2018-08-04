If you're someone who is constantly looking for bolder, fuller brows, then tinting them at home may be a great option for you. Tinting your brows ensures that the color lasts longer — usually for about a month. So instead of filling in your brows every morning, you can have a bolder, more even look from the second you wake up. But tinting by yourself can be daunting, which is why it's important to study up on the best at-home brow tints.

You want to look for dyes that are specifically made for your brows or for smaller patches of hair. The reason for this is simple: You only need to use a little bit at a time. So if you go out and buy dye for your full head of hair, you're going to be wasting some serious cash. You'll also need to make sure to pick up some developer if it doesn't already come with your at-home tint. Otherwise, your tint won't do much of anything. And once you've gathered all of your tools, make sure to perform a patch test on your skin. Dyes can be extremely harsh, and you want to make sure that your skin doesn't have a negative reaction.

There are a ton of tints out there to choose from — both long-lasting and easy-to-wash-off — but below, you'll find the absolute best at-home brow tints on the market.

1 The Best At-Home Brow Tint That Professionals Also Use Amazon RefectoCil Cream Hair Dye $10 Amazon Buy Now If you're searching for the best of the bunch when it comes to tinting your brows at home, opt for the RefectoCil Cream Hair Dye. This tube is the gold standard for tinting your brows at home and in the salon, and it's easy to see why. The tube produces seriously rich colors so that you get the perfect tint to your brows every single time. And it squeezes out into a creamy consistency, making it easy to spread and shape along your brow line. What's more is that the entire line of RefectoCil hair dyes are completely vegan, so you can feel good about using them. And with a wide range of shades, there's definitely a tint out there to match whatever color you're looking to dye your brows. Available shades: light brown, natural brown, blue black, pure black

2 The Perfect Kit For Beginners Amazon RefectoCil Coloring Kit $25 Amazon Buy Now If you're new to the tinting game, then this RefectoCil Coloring Kit is a must-have. It includes everything you need to bring you to pure brow-tinting nirvana. Firstly, it comes with the cream color hair dye, listed directly above. A little bit of this tint goes a long way, so don't let the tube's little appearance fool you. The kit also includes a bottle of the brand's developer, which makes the tinting magic possible. Along with those two bottles, RefectoCil's Coloring Kit also comes with a mini glass for mixing and a paintbrush to apply the tint. The brush comes with an angled head, making it incredibly easy to apply in a natural arch. All in all, this kit is a one-stop shop for all of your brow tinting needs. Available shades: light brown, natural brown, blue black, pure black