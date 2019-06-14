Whether you've been prescribed bed rest or you're just looking to improve your posture while sitting in bed, there's one thing that can help make your experience more comfortable: having one of the best bed rest pillows.

Unlike the average sleeping pillow, pillows for bed rest are soft but supportive, allowing you to sit up in bed, watch television, or read. Typically, these pillows are made of memory foam that molds to your body and gives you added support. They also are most often designed with armrests and high backs so you can easily sit up in bed for long stretches of time. Some bed rest pillows even offer attachable bolsters for additional neck support or have pockets for storage.

When shopping for a bed rest pillow, you'll want to pay attention to the size of the pillow. Taller people or those looking for the maximum amount of back and neck support possible may prefer a taller pillow, although keep in mind that extra-tall pillows generally come at a higher cost.

Also consider the pillow's cover. Microfiber velour is a cozy choice but more budget-friendly options may be made out of polyester or other less expensive materials. For more details on the best bed rest pillows you can buy, keep scrolling.

1. The Overall Best Milliard Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $60 | Amazon See On Amazon This Milliard shredded memory foam pillow is a high-quality bed rest pillow at a great price. Available in a neutral gray color only, its plush, adjustable filling and washable, zippered velour cover has won over hundreds of Amazon fans. Note: You can choose between one of three sizes. Reviewers say the 24-inch size is the best for people of average height or taller. As a bonus, this extra-large, 24-inch size also comes with an optional neck bolster pillow. What fans say: "I love this pillow. It's very comfortable. It's propped up on my bed and I fall asleep in it. I wake up feeling rested with no aches or pains. It's that comfortable."

2. The Best Investment Husband Pillow, Carolina Blue $80 | Amazon See On Amazon With a slew of great features, the Husband Pillow is a worthwhile splurge. It's made of soft shredded memory foam that can be adjusted for the perfect amount of firmness and boasts a machine-washable microfiber cover in your choice of 25 different colors. At 31-inches tall and more than 31-inches wide, it's one of the tallest and most spacious bed rest pillows around, offering you ample support and room to sprawl out. It also comes with an optional neck bolster that can be attached to the top of the pillow to provide more height and support. Plus, with two pockets built into the pillows, one on the side and another on the back, you'll never lose track of your phone or TV remote again. What fans say: "This pillow is so comfortable. I've been looking for something tall enough to use for leaning back in bed, and this is perfect. I love the neck support and arm rests. If you enjoy reading in bed or watching television while relaxing, treat yourself to this pillow!"