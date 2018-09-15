Did you know that the air quality in your bedroom can impact your sleep and how well-rested you feel when you wake up? Irritants like dust or mold can actually cause sleeping to be more difficult. That’s why buying an air purifier specifically for your bedroom can make a lot of sense. The best bedroom air purifiers can tackle and remove a range of bothersome problems from the air — from dust and pet dander to smoke and bad odors.

When shopping for a bedroom air purifier, it's important to keep in mind the size of your bedroom, as these products are not all designed alike, and the range of square footage that they can clean can vary a lot from machine to machine as well as impact the cost.

The amount of noise a purifier emits is also another important consideration for bedroom air purifiers. When operated on low, air purifiers should be quiet enough to not interrupt your rest. That's why the Coway Mighty air purifier is a great choice for bedrooms up to 360 square feet. According to reviews, it's ultra-quiet while it works to filter out pollution from the air.

For an in-depth look at the best bedroom air purifiers you can buy, take a look at the details of these products below.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Coway Mighty Air Purifier $201 Amazon This air purifier has received high marks from both reviewers and experts. It caters to spaces up to 360 square feet, has a four-stage filtration system, and is quiet and energy-efficient. For the money, this is the best one to buy. See On Amazon Not only has this Coway Mighty air purifier received enthusiastic reviews from Amazon shoppers, but it has also earned the distinction of being the top-rated air purifier by experts, who noted that, at just over $200, this product is better-performing than more expensive machines. Designed for rooms up to 360 square feet, this purifier contains a four-stage filtration system that includes a washable pre-filter, a true HEPA, an activated carbon filter, and an ion filter that can handle everything from odors to pet hair, dust, and allergens. Best of all, it’s said to be very quiet and energy-efficient, according to both its manufacturer as well as users who’ve bought it. (It has both an “auto” and “eco” modes that can adjust to the conditions of your bedroom.) “Fantastic air cleaner. I got two of them and I can see why so many consumer review organizations gave these their top rating…As everyone else said, the low speed is truly whisper quiet,” wrote one Amazon fan.

2 A More Affordable Purifier For Medium-Sized Rooms Honeywell AirGenius4 $129 Amazon For a slightly more wallet-friendly price, this air purifier can still tackle rooms up to 250 square feet. When it was professionally tested, it received high marks for its noise level (i.e. it's very quiet). It also comes with an automatic shutoff timer, and the price to replace filters is relatively low. See On Amazon Shoppers with bedrooms smaller than 250 square feet may want to consider this budget-friendly and energy-efficient Honeywell AirGenius4 air purifier. Not only has it received positive reviews from Amazon shoppers, but Consumer Reports put it at the top of its list of purifiers for medium-size rooms, rating it as better than most for filtering the air at its lowest speed. It also received “very good” ratings for noise level running on the lowest speed, so you should be able to sleep soundly even as it works to clean the room’s air. It features an automatic shutoff timer and a two-stage filtration system; in addition to the permanent filter, you can also opt for a washable foam pre-filter or an odor-reducing pre-filter, depending on your needs. At only $129, the upfront costs of only this unit are very reasonable, and the filter replacement costs are affordable as well.