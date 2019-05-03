When you think of beauty products that people on Reddit and YouTube go wild for, contour kits and eyeshadow palettes are probably what come to mind. That's why it's so interesting to see something like Benefit's The Porefessional Face Primer take off in the beauty community. Not quite makeup, but not quite skin care, it's a primer, which isn't exactly the sexiest product in the world — but it has such a devoted fan-following that there have been multiple Reddit threads and YouTube videos disseminating what the best Benefit Porefessional dupes on the market are.

The reason this primer has such a wide cult-following is because of its unparalleled texture and ability to smooth out skin and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores. Instead of a traditional cream formula, The Porefessional has a balm-like texture that magically melts into your skin, making your pores look smaller and your complexion more even. Pores can't actually open and close, so they can't actually get smaller, but Porefessional's blurring technology helps them look less noticeable.

Benefit's primer also wins points because of how it prevents your makeup from sliding off your face. It provides a smooth surface that creates the perfect canvas to help the rest of your products last all day long.

It stands to reason that a product so popular would have some dupes floating around, and beauty lovers on the internet have dug them up. Ahead, find the best Benefit Porefessional dupes you can get — for much cheaper.

1. The Overall Best Dupe For Benefit's Porefessional Aritaum Pore Master Sebum Control Primer $9 Amazon See On Amazon Korean beauty products — even makeup — tend to be extremely skin care focused, which is part of what makes this Aritaum Pore Master Sebum Control Primer so great. Over 18 Amazon reviewers, and countless beauty bloggers, say it's basically the exact same as Benefit's Porefessional. It focuses on skin care first by controlling excess sebum production and mattifying your skin, which makes it great for those with oily complexions — but those with dry skin can enjoy it too, since it's still breathable and hydrating. The primer also contains green tea extract, which has soothing effects and can also help reduce redness. And because it evens out your skin tone so well, you might find you don't even need to use concealer or foundation. "This is definitely comparable to Benefit's Porefessional," says one reviewer. "The consistency is the same, but this actually stayed put under my makeup longer than Benefit's." Another writes, "Purchased it because I saw a YouTuber saying its a dupe for the Benefit Porefessional primer... Annnnndddddd.... It totally is .... works just as great and for less than half the price."

2. Best Drugstore Dupe For Benefit's Porefessional Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser, 5 Pack $6 Amazon See On Amazon One of the biggest complaints folks have about The Porefessional is how pricy it is. At $32, it's not exactly cheap to keep repurchasing. If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, try Maybelline's Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser. Though it costs less than $10, it also happens to work just as well as the cult-favorite product, according to reviewers. It has a similar balmy texture that melts into your skin and reduces the appearance of enlarged pores. And though it has a matte finish, it's also hydrating, so dry skin types can use it without having to worry about flaking or pilling. It's non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, too, making it a safe option for sensitive and acne-prone skin types. "Baby Skin > Benefit's Porefessional," one reviewer writes. A friend of mine told me to try Baby Skin, and I was skeptical because my skin is so oily and scarred from my teenage acne years ... I'd went from so many high end primers not working, to a lil cheap one that put them all to shame! CRAZY! This stuff works so well for me, it pretty much erased my huge pores. It reminded me of Benefits Porefessional, at a fraction of the cost."